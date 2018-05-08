openbase logo
nsi

node-sass-import

by Emmanuel Addo Narh
2.0.1

Allows recursive import of SCSS components from local and/or node_modules directories using npm's module resolving algorithm.

npm
GitHub
1.6K

GitHub Stars

17

Readme

node-sass-import

npm Build Status Coverage Status js-standard-style

Allows recursive import of SCSS components from local and/or node_modules directories using npm's module resolving algorithm. Without the need for tildes(~) to import from node_modules. Allows usage of @import "some-sass-npm-module" akin to require("some-npm-module") in node.js

Install

$ npm install --save node-sass-import

Usage

Used in conjunction with node-sass. In a simple npm-only build setup, the example below in package.json should suffice.

{
  "name": "your-package",
  "description": "fun package",
  "main": "index.js",
  "scripts": {
    "build-css": "node-sass test.scss dist/test.css --importer node_modules/node-sass-import"
  }
}

You can now build your scss files as follows

$ npm run build-css

Example

@import in sass can now be used just like a require statement. The example below imports the main scss file from the newsapps-syles npm module. At build time, all @import statements will be resolved locally or like npm modules. Also includes import support for partial scss files e.g. _partial.scss

@import "newsapps-styles";

.some-style {
  color: $primary-blue;
}

API

Version 2+ supports Node 6+ and npm 2+

License

2016 MIT © Emmanuel (Manny) Narh

