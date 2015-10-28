The Node Sass CSS Importer allows you to import a CSS file into Sass. Just like the Sass CSS importer.
The
.css extension triggers special behavior in Sass so you cannot
import a file with a CSS extension. To work around this, you must use a
special prefix on the import string and omit the extension.
@import "CSS:some_folder/some_css_file"
npm install node-sass-css-importer --save[-dev]
var sass = require('node-sass')
, CssImporter = require('node-sass-css-importer')({
import_paths: ['app/assets/stylesheets', 'app/assets/components']
});
sass.renderSync({
file: 'source.scss',
importer: [CssImporter]
});