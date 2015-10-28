openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsc

node-sass-css-importer

by Fetch!
0.0.3 (see all)

Node Sass CSS importer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node Sass CSS importer Build Status npmjs

The Node Sass CSS Importer allows you to import a CSS file into Sass. Just like the Sass CSS importer.

Stylesheet Syntax

The .css extension triggers special behavior in Sass so you cannot import a file with a CSS extension. To work around this, you must use a special prefix on the import string and omit the extension.

@import "CSS:some_folder/some_css_file"

Installation

npm install node-sass-css-importer --save[-dev]

Usage

var sass = require('node-sass')
  , CssImporter = require('node-sass-css-importer')({
      import_paths: ['app/assets/stylesheets', 'app/assets/components']
    });

sass.renderSync({
  file: 'source.scss',
  importer: [CssImporter]
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial