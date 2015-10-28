Node Sass CSS importer

The Node Sass CSS Importer allows you to import a CSS file into Sass. Just like the Sass CSS importer.

Stylesheet Syntax

The .css extension triggers special behavior in Sass so you cannot import a file with a CSS extension. To work around this, you must use a special prefix on the import string and omit the extension.

@ import "CSS:some_folder/some_css_file"

Installation

npm install node-sass-css-importer --save [-dev]

Usage