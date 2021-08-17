DEPRECATED

This project had a good run but it looks like https://github.com/sass/dart-sass has now become the better choice. I Don't have the time to maintain this project and from a quick glance dart-sass is also using chokidar for fs normalization. LibSass is Deprecated since October and dart-sass is the new official recommendation. Cheers folks ;)

node-sass-chokidar is compatible with Node.js versions 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

A thin wrapper around node-sass executable to use chokidar instead of Gaze when watching files for better performance.

The functionality of the node-sass executable is still intact, in fact, there's even more features, but chokidar instead of Gaze for watching files is the important park.

Why? Because Gaze in docker and various virtual machines uses a lot of resources whereas chokidar does not.

Read about the advantages of chokidar

When using node-sass --watch in docker for mac you will get really high CPU usage with com.docker.hyperkit and com.docker.osxfs (I've seen reports of up to 300%).

The cause of this is the node-sass dependency on Gaze. This package fixes this issue by using chokidar with node-sass instead of Gaze.

Examples

node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build --watch node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build --watch --skip-initial node-sass-chokidar -- include -path ./node_modules/ ./src -o ./src --watch node-sass-chokidar ./src/index.scss ./build/index.css node-sass-chokidar ./src/index.scss ./build/index.css --watch --skip-initial

Options

