This project had a good run but it looks like https://github.com/sass/dart-sass has now become the better choice. I Don't have the time to maintain this project and from a quick glance dart-sass is also using chokidar for fs normalization. LibSass is Deprecated since October and dart-sass is the new official recommendation. Cheers folks ;)
node-sass-chokidar is compatible with Node.js versions 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
A thin wrapper around node-sass executable to use chokidar instead of Gaze when watching files for better performance.
The functionality of the node-sass executable is still intact, in fact, there's even more features, but chokidar instead of Gaze for watching files is the important park.
Why? Because Gaze in docker and various virtual machines uses a lot of resources whereas chokidar does not.
Read about the advantages of chokidar
When using
node-sass --watch in docker for mac you will get really high CPU usage with com.docker.hyperkit and com.docker.osxfs (I've seen reports of up to 300%).
The cause of this is the node-sass dependency on Gaze. This package fixes this issue by using chokidar with node-sass instead of Gaze.
# Build a directory
node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build
# Watch a directory:
node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build --watch
# Watch a directory, don't perform an initial build until a change has occured:
node-sass-chokidar ./src -o ./build --watch --skip-initial
# Watch a directory, include node_modules import path so we can import from there e.g. @import 'bulma/bulma.sass';
node-sass-chokidar --include-path ./node_modules/ ./src -o ./src --watch
# Build a file
node-sass-chokidar ./src/index.scss ./build/index.css
# Watch a single file and don't perform an initial build until a change has occured:
node-sass-chokidar ./src/index.scss ./build/index.css --watch --skip-initial
-w, --watch Watch a directory or file,
-m, --match-regex Only watches files in a directory that match the regular expression,
-r, --recursive Recursively watch directories or files
-o, --output Output directory,
-x, --omit-source-map-url Omit source map URL comment from output,
-i, --indented-syntax Treat data from stdin as sass code (versus scss),
-q, --quiet Suppress log output except on error,
-v, --version Prints version info,
--ext, Custom output file extension,
--skip-initial Skips initial build when passing the --watch flag,
--output-style CSS output style (nested | expanded | compact | compressed),
--indent-type Indent type for output CSS (space | tab),
--indent-width Indent width; number of spaces or tabs (maximum value: 10),
--linefeed Linefeed style (cr | crlf | lf | lfcr),
--source-comments Include debug info in output,
--source-map Emit source map,
--source-map-contents Embed include contents in map,
--source-map-embed Embed sourceMappingUrl as data URI,
--source-map-root Base path, will be emitted in source-map as is,
--include-path Path to look for imported files,
--follow Follow symlinked directories,
--precision The amount of precision allowed in decimal numbers,
--error-bell Output a bell character on errors,
--importer Path to .js file containing custom importer,
--functions Path to .js file containing custom functions,
--use-polling Watch using polling (chokidar's polling option),
--polling-interval Interval of filesystem polling if polling is being used,
--help Print usage info
Feel free.