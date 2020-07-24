Stream any RTSP stream and output to websocket for consumption by jsmpeg. HTML5 streaming video! (Requires ffmpeg)
Usage:
$ npm install node-rtsp-stream
On server:
Stream = require('node-rtsp-stream')
stream = new Stream({
name: 'name',
streamUrl: 'rtsp://184.72.239.149/vod/mp4:BigBuckBunny_115k.mov',
wsPort: 9999,
ffmpegOptions: { // options ffmpeg flags
'-stats': '', // an option with no neccessary value uses a blank string
'-r': 30 // options with required values specify the value after the key
}
})
On client:
<html>
<body>
<canvas id="canvas"></canvas>
</body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="jsmpeg.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
player = new JSMpeg.Player('ws://localhost:9999', {
canvas: document.getElementById('canvas') // Canvas should be a canvas DOM element
})
</script>
</html>
For more information on how to use jsmpeg to stream video, visit https://github.com/phoboslab/jsmpeg
Please note that framerate from cameras must be greater than or equal to 15fps for mpeg1 encoding, otherwise ffmpeg errors will prevent video encoding to occur. If you have a camera with advanced configuration options, make sure it streams video at a recommended 25fps.