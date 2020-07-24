Stream any RTSP stream and output to websocket for consumption by jsmpeg. HTML5 streaming video! (Requires ffmpeg)

Usage:

npm install node-rtsp-stream

On server:

Stream = require( 'node-rtsp-stream' ) stream = new Stream({ name : 'name' , streamUrl: 'rtsp://184.72.239.149/vod/mp4:BigBuckBunny_115k.mov' , wsPort: 9999 , ffmpegOptions: { // options ffmpeg flags '-stats' : '' , // an option with no neccessary value uses a blank string '-r' : 30 // options with required values specify the value after the key } })

On client:

< html > < body > < canvas id = "canvas" > </ canvas > </ body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jsmpeg.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > player = new JSMpeg.Player( 'ws://localhost:9999' , { canvas : document .getElementById( 'canvas' ) }) </ script > </ html >

For more information on how to use jsmpeg to stream video, visit https://github.com/phoboslab/jsmpeg

Please note that framerate from cameras must be greater than or equal to 15fps for mpeg1 encoding, otherwise ffmpeg errors will prevent video encoding to occur. If you have a camera with advanced configuration options, make sure it streams video at a recommended 25fps.