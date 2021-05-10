Node.js RSA library
Based on jsbn library from Tom Wu http://www-cs-students.stanford.edu/~tjw/jsbn/
const NodeRSA = require('node-rsa');
const key = new NodeRSA({b: 512});
const text = 'Hello RSA!';
const encrypted = key.encrypt(text, 'base64');
console.log('encrypted: ', encrypted);
const decrypted = key.decrypt(encrypted, 'utf8');
console.log('decrypted: ', decrypted);
npm install node-rsa
Requires nodejs >= 8.11.1
npm test
This library developed and tested primary for Node.js, but it still can work in browsers with browserify.
const NodeRSA = require('node-rsa');
const key = new NodeRSA([keyData, [format]], [options]);
{string|buffer|object} — parameters for generating key or the key in one of supported formats.
{string} — format for importing key. See more details about formats in Export/Import section.
{object} — additional settings.
You can specify some options by second/third constructor argument, or over
key.setOptions() method.
'browser' — will run pure js implementation of RSA algorithms.
'node' for
nodejs >= 0.10.x or io.js >= 1.x — provide some native methods like sign/verify and encrypt/decrypt.
'pkcs1_oaep' or
'pkcs1'. Default
'pkcs1_oaep'.
'pkcs1' or
'pss' or 'scheme-hash' format string (eg
'pss-sha1'). Default
'pkcs1-sha256', or, if chosen pss:
'pss-sha1'.
Notice: This lib supporting next hash algorithms:
'md5',
'ripemd160',
'sha1',
'sha256',
'sha512'in browser and node environment and additional
'md4',
'sha',
'sha224',
'sha384'in node only.
const key = new NodeRSA();
const key = new NodeRSA({b: 512});
Also you can use next method:
key.generateKeyPair([bits], [exp]);
{int} — key size in bits. 2048 by default.
{int} — public exponent. 65537 by default.
const key = new NodeRSA('-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n'+
'MIIBOQIBAAJAVY6quuzCwyOWzymJ7C4zXjeV/232wt2ZgJZ1kHzjI73wnhQ3WQcL\n'+
'DFCSoi2lPUW8/zspk0qWvPdtp6Jg5Lu7hwIDAQABAkBEws9mQahZ6r1mq2zEm3D/\n'+
'VM9BpV//xtd6p/G+eRCYBT2qshGx42ucdgZCYJptFoW+HEx/jtzWe74yK6jGIkWJ\n'+
'AiEAoNAMsPqwWwTyjDZCo9iKvfIQvd3MWnmtFmjiHoPtjx0CIQCIMypAEEkZuQUi\n'+
'pMoreJrOlLJWdc0bfhzNAJjxsTv/8wIgQG0ZqI3GubBxu9rBOAM5EoA4VNjXVigJ\n'+
'QEEk1jTkp8ECIQCHhsoq90mWM/p9L5cQzLDWkTYoPI49Ji+Iemi2T5MRqwIgQl07\n'+
'Es+KCn25OKXR/FJ5fu6A6A+MptABL3r8SEjlpLc=\n'+
'-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----');
key.importKey(keyData, [format]);
key.exportKey([format]);
{string|buffer} — may be:
{string} — format id for export/import.
Format string composed of several parts:
scheme-[key_type]-[output_type]
Scheme — NodeRSA supports multiple format schemes for import/export keys:
'pkcs1' — public key starts from
'-----BEGIN RSA PUBLIC KEY-----' header and private key starts from
'-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----' header
'pkcs8' — public key starts from
'-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY-----' header and private key starts from
'-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----' header
'openssh' — public key starts from
'ssh-rsa' header and private key starts from
'-----BEGIN OPENSSH PRIVATE KEY-----' header
'components' — use it for import/export key from/to raw components (see example below). For private key, importing data should contain all private key components, for public key: only public exponent (
e) and modulus (
n). All components (except
e) should be Buffer,
e could be Buffer or just normal Number.
Key type — can be
'private' or
'public'. Default
'private'
Output type — can be:
'pem' — Base64 encoded string with header and footer. Used by default.
'der' — Binary encoded key data.
Notice: For import, if keyData is PEM string or buffer containing string, you can do not specify format, but if you provide keyData as DER you must specify it in format string.
Shortcuts and examples
'private' or
'pkcs1' or
'pkcs1-private' ==
'pkcs1-private-pem' — private key encoded in pcks1 scheme as pem string.
'public' or
'pkcs8-public' ==
'pkcs8-public-pem' — public key encoded in pcks8 scheme as pem string.
'pkcs8' or
'pkcs8-private' ==
'pkcs8-private-pem' — private key encoded in pcks8 scheme as pem string.
'pkcs1-der' ==
'pkcs1-private-der' — private key encoded in pcks1 scheme as binary buffer.
'pkcs8-public-der' — public key encoded in pcks8 scheme as binary buffer.
Code example
const keyData = '-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- ... -----END PUBLIC KEY-----';
key.importKey(keyData, 'pkcs8');
const publicDer = key.exportKey('pkcs8-public-der');
const privateDer = key.exportKey('pkcs1-der');
key.importKey({
n: Buffer.from('0086fa9ba066685845fc03833a9699c8baefb53cfbf19052a7f10f1eaa30488cec1ceb752bdff2df9fad6c64b3498956e7dbab4035b4823c99a44cc57088a23783', 'hex'),
e: 65537,
d: Buffer.from('5d2f0dd982596ef781affb1cab73a77c46985c6da2aafc252cea3f4546e80f40c0e247d7d9467750ea1321cc5aa638871b3ed96d19dcc124916b0bcb296f35e1', 'hex'),
p: Buffer.from('00c59419db615e56b9805cc45673a32d278917534804171edcf925ab1df203927f', 'hex'),
q: Buffer.from('00aee3f86b66087abc069b8b1736e38ad6af624f7ea80e70b95f4ff2bf77cd90fd', 'hex'),
dmp1: Buffer.from('008112f5a969fcb56f4e3a4c51a60dcdebec157ee4a7376b843487b53844e8ac85', 'hex'),
dmq1: Buffer.from('1a7370470e0f8a4095df40922a430fe498720e03e1f70d257c3ce34202249d21', 'hex'),
coeff: Buffer.from('00b399675e5e81506b729a777cc03026f0b2119853dfc5eb124610c0ab82999e45', 'hex')
}, 'components');
const publicComponents = key.exportKey('components-public');
console.log(publicComponents);
/*
{ n: <Buffer 00 86 fa 9b a0 66 68 58 45 fc 03 83 3a 96 99 c8 ba ef b5 3c fb f1 90 52 a7 f1 0f 1e aa 30 48 8c ec 1c eb 75 2b df f2 df 9f ad 6c 64 b3 49 89 56 e7 db ... >,
e: 65537
}
*/
If you want to only import the public key use
'components-public' as an option:
key.importKey({
n: Buffer.from('0086fa9ba066685845fc03833a9699c8baefb53cfbf19052a7f10f1eaa30488cec1ceb752bdff2df9fad6c64b3498956e7dbab4035b4823c99a44cc57088a23783', 'hex'),
e: 65537,
}, 'components-public');
key.isPrivate();
key.isPublic([strict]);
strict —
{boolean} — if true method will return false if key pair have private exponent. Default
false.
key.isEmpty();
Return
true if key pair doesn't have any data.
key.getKeySize();
Return key size in bits.
key.getMaxMessageSize();
Return max data size for encrypt in bytes.
key.encrypt(buffer, [encoding], [source_encoding]);
key.encryptPrivate(buffer, [encoding], [source_encoding]); // use private key for encryption
Return encrypted data.
{buffer} — data for encrypting, may be string, Buffer, or any object/array. Arrays and objects will encoded to JSON string first.
{string} — encoding for output result, may be
'buffer',
'binary',
'hex' or
'base64'. Default
'buffer'.
{string} — source encoding, works only with string buffer. Can take standard Node.js Buffer encodings (hex, utf8, base64, etc).
'utf8' by default.
key.decrypt(buffer, [encoding]);
key.decryptPublic(buffer, [encoding]); // use public key for decryption
Return decrypted data.
{buffer} — data for decrypting. Takes Buffer object or base64 encoded string.
{string} — encoding for result string. Can also take
'buffer' for raw Buffer object, or
'json' for automatic JSON.parse result. Default
'buffer'.
Notice:
encryptPrivateand
decryptPublicusing only pkcs1 padding type 1 (not random)
key.sign(buffer, [encoding], [source_encoding]);
Return signature for buffer. All the arguments are the same as for
encrypt method.
key.verify(buffer, signature, [source_encoding], [signature_encoding])
Return result of check,
true or
false.
{buffer} — data for check, same as
encrypt method.
{string} — signature for check, result of
sign method.
{string} — same as for
encrypt method.
{string} — encoding of given signature. May be
'buffer',
'binary',
'hex' or
'base64'. Default
'buffer'.
Questions, comments, bug reports, and pull requests are all welcome.
importKey() now returns
this
new Buffer() call as deprecated was replaced by
Buffer.from &
Buffer.alloc.
sha (was removed in node ~10).
sha1,
sha256 and others still works.
no padding scheme will padded data with zeros on all environments.
PKCS1 no padding scheme support.
encryptPrivate and
decryptPublic now using only pkcs1 (type 1) padding.
.encryptPrivate() and
.decryptPublic() methods.
.exportPrivate() and
.exportPublic() was replaced by
.exportKey([format]).
.exportKey() returns private key as
.exportPrivate(), if you need public key from
.exportPublic() you must specify format as
'public' or
'pkcs8-public-pem'.
.importKey(key, [format]) now has second argument.
.getPublicPEM() method was renamed to
.exportPublic()
.getPrivatePEM() method was renamed to
.exportPrivate()
.loadFromPEM() method was renamed to
.importKey()
'md5',
'ripemd160',
'sha1',
'sha256',
'sha512' hash algorithms in both environments
and additional
'md4',
'sha',
'sha224',
'sha384' for nodejs env.
options.signingAlgorithm was renamed to
options.signingScheme
encryptingScheme option.
key.options now mark as private. Added
key.setOptions(options) method.
fs.readFileSync() output).
isEmpty() method.
options.signingAlgorithm now takes only hash-algorithm name.
.getKeySize() and
.getMaxMessageSize() methods.
.loadFromPublicPEM and
.loadFromPrivatePEM methods marked as private.
Copyright (c) 2014 rzcoder
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
Copyright (c) 2003-2005 Tom Wu
All Rights Reserved.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS" AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.
IN NO EVENT SHALL TOM WU BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER OR NOT ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGE, AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.
In addition, the following condition applies:
All redistributions must retain an intact copy of this copyright notice and disclaimer.