Node Rollout

Feature rollout management for Node.js built on Redis

Example Usage

Installation

npm install node-rollout --save

Basic Configuration

var client = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() var rollout = require ( 'node-rollout' )(client) rollout.handler( 'new_homepage' , { id : { percentage : 1 }, employee : { percentage : 100 , condition : function ( val ) { return /@company-email\.com$/ .test(val) } }, geo_sf : { percentage : 50 , condition : function ( val ) { return geolib.getDistance([val.lat, val.lon], [ 37.768 , -122.426 ], 'miles' ) < 7 } }, admin : { percentage : 100 , condition : function ( val ) { return db.lookupUser(val) .then( function ( user ) { return user.isAdmin() }) } } }) module .exports = rollout

... var rollout = require ( './basic_configuration' ) app.get( '/' , new_homepage, old_homepage) function new_home_page ( req, res, next ) { rollout.get( 'new_homepage' , req.current_user.id, { employee : req.current_user.email, geo : [req.current_user.lat, req.current_user.lon], admin : req.current_user.id }) .then( function ( ) { res.render( 'home/new-index' ) }) .catch(next) } function old_home_page ( req, res, next ) { res.render( 'home/index' ) }

Experiment groups

var client = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() var rollout = require ( 'node-rollout' )(client) rollout.handler( 'homepage_variant' , { versionA : { percentage : { min : 0 , max : 33 } }, versionB : { percentage : { min : 33 , max : 66 } }, versionC : { percentage : { min : 66 , max : 100 } } }) module .exports = rollout

... var rollout = require ( './experiment_groups_configuration' ) app.get( '/' , homepage) function homepage ( req, res, next ) { rollout.get( 'homepage_variant' , req.current_user.id) .then( function ( version ) { console .assert( /^version(A|B|C)$/ .test(version) === true ) res.render( 'home/' + version) }) }

Advanced Configuration

clientFactory

For clients that require a client factory or function that returns connections, the clientFactory can be given a function that returns a client. This can be useful when using ioredis with Cluster support.

Note: Functions like multi() may not work as expected with ioredis clusters.

var Redis = require ( 'ioredis' ) var rollout = require ( 'node-rollout' )({ clientFactory : function ( ) { return new Redis.Cluster([{ port : 6380 , host : '127.0.0.1' }, { port : 6381 , host : '127.0.0.1' }]); } })

Prefix option

An optional prefix can be passed to the constructor that prepends all keys used by the rollout library.

var client = require ( 'redis' ).createClient() var rollout = require ( 'node-rollout' )(client, { prefix : 'my_rollouts' })

API Options

key : String The rollout feature key. Eg "new_homepage"

: The rollout feature key. Eg "new_homepage" uid : String The identifier of which will determine likelyhood of falling in rollout. Typically a user id.

: The identifier of which will determine likelyhood of falling in rollout. Typically a user id. opt_values : Object optional A lookup object with default percentages and conditions. Defaults to {id: args.uid}

: optional A lookup object with default percentages and conditions. Defaults to returns Promise

rollout.get( 'button_test' , 123 ) .then( function ( ) { render( 'blue_button' ) }) .catch( function ( ) { render( 'red_button' ) }) rollout.get( 'another_feature' , 123 , { employee : 'user@example.org' }) .then( function ( ) { render( 'blue_button' ) }) .catch( function ( ) { render( 'red_button' ) })

The value of this method lets you do a batch redis call (using redis.multi() ) allowing you to get multiple rollout handler results in one request

keys : Array A list of tuples containing what you would ordinarily pass to get

: A list of tuples containing what you would ordinarily pass to returns Promise

rollout.multi([ [ 'onboarding' , 123 , {}], [ 'email_inviter' , 123 , {}], [ 'facebook_chat' , 123 , { employees : req.user.email }] ]) .then( function ( results ) { results.forEach( function ( r ) { console .log(i.isFulfilled()) }) }) rollout.get( 'another_feature' , 123 , { employee : 'user@example.org' }) .then( function ( ) { render( 'blue_button' ) }) .catch( function ( ) { render( 'red_button' ) })

key : String The rollout feature key

: The rollout feature key modifiers : Object

: modName : String The name of the modifier. Typically id , employee , ip , or any other arbitrary item you would want to modify the rollout percentage : Number from 0 - 100 . Can be set to a third decimal place such as 0.001 or 99.999 . Or simply 0 to turn off a feature, or 100 to give a feature to all users Object containing min and max keys representing a range of Number s between 0 - 100 condition : Function a white-listing method by which you can add users into a group. See examples. if condition returns a Promise (a thenable object), then it will use the fulfillment of the Promise to resolve or reject the handler Conditions will only be accepted if they return/resolve with a "truthy" value

: The name of the modifier. Typically , , , or any other arbitrary item you would want to modify the rollout

rollout.handler( 'admin_section' , { id : { percentage : 0 }, employee : { percentage : 100 , condition : function ( val ) { return /@company-email\.com$/ .test(val) } }, contractors : { percentage : 100 , condition : function ( user ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { redisClient.get( 'contractors:' + user.id, function ( err, is_awesome ) { is_awesome ? resolve() : reject() }) }) } } })

key : String The rollout feature key

: The rollout feature key modifierPercentages : Object mapping of modName : String to percentage Number from 0 - 100 . Can be set to a third decimal place such as 0.001 or 99.999 . Or simply 0 to turn off a feature, or 100 to give a feature to all users Object containing min and max keys representing a range of Number s between 0 - 100

: mapping of : to returns Promise

rollout.update( 'new_homepage' , { id : 33.333 , employee : 50 , geo_sf : 25 }) .then( function ( ) { })

handlerName : String the rollout feature key

: the rollout feature key returns Promise : resolves to a modifiers Object mapping modName : percentage

rollout.modifiers( 'new_homepage' ) .then( function ( modifiers ) { console .assert(modifiers.employee == 100 ) console .assert(modifiers.geo_sf == 50.000 ) console .assert(modifiers.id == 33.333 ) })

return Promise : resolves with an array of configured rollout handler names

rollout.handlers() .then( function ( handlers ) { console .assert(handlers[ 0 ] === 'new_homepage' ) console .assert(handlers[ 1 ] === 'other_secret_feature' ) })

Tests

see tests/index-test.js

make test

User Interface

Consider using rollout-ui to administrate the values of your rollouts in real-time (as opposed to doing a full deploy). It will make your life much easier and you'll be happy :)

Note: rollout-ui does not yet support experiment groups and percentage ranges.

License MIT

Happy rollout!