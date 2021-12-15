Asynchronous, non-blocking SAP NetWeaver RFC SDK client bindings for Node.js, providing convenient ABAP business logic consumption from Node.js.
The node-rfc connector can be built from source on all platforms supported both by SAP NW RFC SDK and by nodejs
Pre-built binaries are provided for active nodejs LTS releases, for 64 bit Windows 10, macOS 10.15 and Centos 7 based docker container
Other platforms and frameworks:
SAP NW RFC SDK C++ binaries must be downloaded (SAP partner or customer account required) and locally installed. Check installation instructions and SAP NW RFC SDK section on SAP Support Portal. Using the latest version is reccomended as SAP NW RFC SDK is fully backwards compatible, supporting all NetWeaver systems, from today S4, down to R/3 release 4.6C.
Build toolchain requires CMake
Build from source on older Linux systems, may require
uchar.h file, attached to SAP OSS Note 2573953, to be copied to SAP NW RFC SDK include directory.
Build toolchain is based on Centos 7 with devtools-8, following the standard NodeJS build toolchain
Docker container: SAP/fundamental-tools/docker
Visual C++ Redistributable is required for runtime. The version is given in SAP Note 2573790 - Installation, Support and Availability of the SAP NetWeaver RFC Library 7.50
Build toolchain requires Microsoft C++ Build Tools, the latest version reccomended
sudo /usr/libexec/ApplicationFirewall/socketfilterfw --setstealthmode off
Remote paths must be set in SAP NWRFC SDK for macOS: documentation
When the node-rfc is started for the first time, the popups come-up for each NWRFC SDK library, to confirm it should be opened. If SDK is installed in admin folder, the node-rfc app shall be that first time started with admin privileges, eg.
sudo -E
More info: Installation
❗ The build from source requires NodeJS release with minimum N-API version given in
package.json property "napi_versions": NodeJS/N-API version matrix.
After the SAP NW RFC SDK is installed on your system, the
node-rfc can be installed from npm:
npm install node-rfc
Alternatively, when the
node-rfc package is not provided for your platform for example, you can build the package from source:
git clone --single-branch https://github.com/SAP/node-rfc.git
cd node-rfc
npm install
npm run addon # rebuild native addon
npm run ts # rebuild typescript wrapper
In order to call remote enabled ABAP function module, we need to create a
node-rfc client instance with valid logon credentials, connect to SAP ABAP NetWeaver system and then invoke a remote enabled ABAP function module from nodejs. Async example below shows basic principles and you can check the documentationand unit tests for more examles.
Add your ABAP system destintion to sapnwrfc.ini file in your working directory:
DEST=MME
USER=demo
PASSWD=welcome
ASHOST=myhost
SYSNR=00
CLIENT=620
LANG=EN
Call the ABAP RFM. When in doubt about RFM parameters' structure try
abap call CLI tool of SAP/fundamental-tools
const noderfc = require("node-rfc");
const pool = new noderfc.Pool({ connectionParameters: { dest: "MME" } });
(async () => {
try {
// get a client connection instance
const client = await pool.acquire();
// invoke ABAP function module, passing structure and table parameters
// ABAP structure
const abap_structure = {
RFCINT4: 345,
RFCFLOAT: 1.23456789,
RFCCHAR4: "ABCD",
RFCDATE: "20180625", // ABAP date format
// or RFCDATE: new Date('2018-06-25'), // as JavaScript Date object, with clientOption "date"
};
// ABAP table
let abap_table = [abap_structure];
const result = await client.call("STFC_STRUCTURE", {
IMPORTSTRUCT: abap_structure,
RFCTABLE: abap_table,
});
// check the result
console.log(result);
} catch (err) {
// connection and invocation errors
console.error(err);
}
})();
Finally, the connection is closed automatically when the instance is deleted by the garbage collector or by explicitly calling the
client.close() method of the direct client, or
client.release() or
pool.release() for the managed client.
Highly reccomended series of three insightful articles about RFC communication and SAP NW RFC Library, published in the SAP Professional Journal (SPJ):
and more:
