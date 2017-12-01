-Maintener wanted

Validation for REST Services built with node-restify in node.js

Requirements

node-restify-validation requires at least restify 2.6.0 since the validation model is defined in the route-object. (https://github.com/mcavage/node-restify/pull/408)

Simple request validation with node-restify

Goal of this little project is to have the validation rules / schema as close to the route itself as possible on one hand without messing up the logic with further LOCs on the other hand.

Example:

var server = restify.createServer(); server.use(restify.queryParser()); server.use(restifyValidation.validationPlugin( { errorsAsArray : false , forbidUndefinedVariables : false , errorHandler : restify.errors.InvalidArgumentError })); server.get({ url : '/test/:name' , validation : { resources : { name : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }, queries : { status : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] }, email : { isRequired : false , isEmail : true }, age : { isRequired : true , isNatural : true } } }}, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); }); server.post({ url : '/test/:name' , validation : { resources : { name : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }, files : { myfile : { isRequired : true } } }}, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); }); server.put({ url : '/products/:id/labels/:label' , validation : { resources : { id : { isRequired : true , isNatural : true }, label : { isRequired : true } }, queries : { status : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }, content : { person : { isObject : { properties : { firstName : { isRequired : true }, middle : { isRequired : false }, lastName : { isRequired : true }, emails : { isArray : { maxLength : 5 , element : { isEmail : true } } } } } }, label : { isRequired : true } } }}, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); }); server.get({ url : '/test/something/:name' , validation : { resources : { name : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }, headers : { requestid : { isRequired : true } } }}, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); }); server.get({ url : '/test/something/:name' , validation : { resources : { name : { isRequired : true , isIn : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] } }, headers : { requestid : { isRequired : true } } }}, function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); }); server.listen( 8001 , function ( ) { console .log( '%s listening at %s' , server.name, server.url); });

Use

Simply install it through npm

npm install node-restify-validation

Documentation powered by swagger

On top of the validation schema the node-restify-swagger library should later-on generate the swagger resources to provide a hands-on documentation.

Supported validations

isRequired: true | function ( ) equalTo : { 'fieldName' }

Powered by node-validator.

contains equals is isAfter isAlpha isAlphanumeric isBefore isBoolean isCreditCard isDate isDecimal isDivisibleBy isEmail isFloat isHexColor isHexadecimal isIP isIPNet isIPv4 isIPv6 isIn isInt isNatural isLowercase isNumeric isUUID isUUIDv3 isUUIDv4 isUppercase isUrl max min not notContains notIn notRegex regex

Nested validation

Validation nesting allows validating content that contains objects and arrays.

isArray

Validates that specified value is an array. It can take a boolean value or an object with the following attributes:

minLength - minimum number of elements (use with { isRequired: true } )

) maxLength - maximum number of elements

element - validation specification for elements inside the array

{ content: { comments: { isArray: true }, emailAddresses: { isRequired: true , isArray: { minLength: 1 , maxLength: 10 , element: { isEmail: true } } } } }

isObject

Validates that the specified value is an object. It can take a boolean value or and object with the following attributes:

properties: validation specification for the contents of the object

{ content: { data: { isObject: true }, person: { isRequired: true , isObject: { properties: { first: { isRequired: true }, last: { isRequired: true }, middle: { isRequired: false }, address: { isObject: { properties: { street: { isRequired: true }, city: { isRequired: true }, state: { isRequired: true } } } }, emails: { isArray: { maxLength: 5 , element: { isEmail: true } } } } } } } }

isDictionary

Validates that specified value is a dictionary. It can take a boolean value or an object with the following attributes:

minLength - minimum number of elements (use with { isRequired: true } )

) maxLength - maximum number of elements

key - validation specification for the dictionary keys

value - validation specification for the dictionary values

{ content: { users: { isDictionary: { minLength: 1 , maxLength: 10 , key: { isEmail: true }, value: { isObject: { name: { isRequired: true }, phone: { isRequired: true }, year: { isInt: true } } } } } } }

Conditional validations

All validation parameters are able to deal with functions as parameters.

For instance the parameterMatches-Condition:

module .exports.paramMatches = function ( params ) { return conditionalChecker(params, function ( matches, value ) { var result; if (_.isArray(matches)) { result = _.contains(matches, value); } else { result = _.isEqual(matches, value); } return result; }); };

Which will be used for instance as follows:

var validation = isRequired: require ( 'node-restify-validation' ); parameter: { isRequired : validation.when.paramMatches({(scope: '...' ,) variable: 'param1' , matches : [ 'a' , 'b' ]}) }

As result the parameter will only be required when param1 matches a or b. The called method will have a context (this) containing the following information:

req: the request object

scope: (real) current scope validation

validationModel: the complete validation model

validationRules: the validationRules for the current atribute

options: the options which have initially been passed

recentErrors: errors which have been computed until now

Models

The request resource , query and headers contain string values, even though they may be representing numbers, booleans, Dates or other types.

An optional model property can be specified to transform the request value to a specific type. When validation of a property succeeds and a model is specified, the original request value is replaced with the transformed value.

function DateModel ( value ) { return new Date ( Number (value) || value); } server.get({ url : '/search' , validation : { queries : { text : { isRequired : true }, from : { model : DateModel }, to : { model : DateModel }, summary : { isBoolean, model : Boolean }, page : { isNatural : true , model : Number } } }, function ( req, res, next ) { console .log( "Query:" , JSON .stringify(req.query)); res.send(req.query); }))

When handling the request GET /search?text=Hello&from=2017-12-1&to=1514678400000&summary=true&page=3 , the query property types will be string , number , Date , Date and number , respectively and the following will be logged:

Query: { "text" : "Hello" , "from" : "2017-12-01T06:00:00.000Z" , "to" : "2017-12-31T00:00:00.000Z" , "summary" : true , "page" :3}

Without specifying the model settings, the query property types would have been strings and the following would have been logged:

Query : { "text" : "Hello" , "from" : "2017-12-1" , "to" : "1514678400000" , "summary" : "true" , "page" : "3" }

Validator Models

To avoid having to specify models in your validation configurations, you can configure models to be automatically applied based on the validator.

server.use(restifyValidation.validationPlugin({ validatorModels : { isInt : Number } }));

When you specify the standard restifyValidation.validatorModels , it will supply models for the following validators:

isBoolean - converts value to boolean

isDate - converts value to Date

isDecimal - converts value to number

isDivisibleBy - converts value to number

isFloat - converts value to number

isInt - converts value to number

isNatural - converts value to number

The validatorModels configuration can also take an array of settings. The following example uses restifyValidation.validatorModels but then overrides the model for the isDate validator to map values to moment rather than to Date .

var moment = require ( 'moment' ); server.use(restifyValidation.validationPlugin({ validatorModels : [ restifyValidation.validatorModels, { isDate : moment } ] }));

Inspiration

node-restify-validation was & is inspired by backbone.validation. In terms of validation node-restify-validation makes use of node-validator.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Timo Behrmann, Guillaume Chauvet

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.