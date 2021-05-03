openbase logo
nrj

node-resemble-js

by Lukas Svoboda
0.2.0 (see all)

LOOKING FOR MAINTAINER - Image analysis and comparison

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.4K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-resemble.js

Analyse and compare images with Javascript. This project does not need canvas or any other binary dependencies. It is a modification of Resemble.js

Get it

npm install node-resemble-js

Example

Retrieve basic analysis on image.

var api = resemble(fileData).onComplete(function(data){
    console.log(data);
    /*
    {
      red: 255,
      green: 255,
      blue: 255,
      brightness: 255
    }
    */
});

Use resemble to compare two images.

var diff = resemble(file).compareTo(file2).ignoreColors().onComplete(function(data){
    console.log(data);
    /*
    {
      misMatchPercentage : 100, // %
      isSameDimensions: true, // or false
      dimensionDifference: { width: 0, height: -1 }, // defined if dimensions are not the same
      getImageDataUrl: function(){}
    }
    */
});

You can also change the comparison method after the first analysis.

// diff.ignoreNothing();
// diff.ignoreColors();
diff.ignoreAntialiasing();

And change the output display style.

resemble.outputSettings({
  errorColor: {
    red: 255,
    green: 0,
    blue: 255
  },
  errorType: 'movement',
  transparency: 0.3
});
// resembleControl.repaint();

Example usuage (in cucumber step definition)

 this.Then(/^Screenshot should match image "(.*)"$/, function (image, callback) {
    browser.takeScreenshot().then(function(pngString) {
      var screenshot = new Buffer(pngString, 'base64');
 
      resemble(image)
        .compareTo(screenshot)
        .onComplete(function(data){
 
          if (Number(data.misMatchPercentage) <= 0.01) {
            callback();
          } else {
            data.getDiffImage().pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(image + 'diff.png'));
            callback.fail(new Error("Screenshot '" + image+  "' differ " + data.misMatchPercentage + "%"));
          }
        });
    });
  })

Credits:

