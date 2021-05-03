Analyse and compare images with Javascript. This project does not need canvas or any other binary dependencies. It is a modification of Resemble.js
npm install node-resemble-js
Retrieve basic analysis on image.
var api = resemble(fileData).onComplete(function(data){
console.log(data);
/*
{
red: 255,
green: 255,
blue: 255,
brightness: 255
}
*/
});
Use resemble to compare two images.
var diff = resemble(file).compareTo(file2).ignoreColors().onComplete(function(data){
console.log(data);
/*
{
misMatchPercentage : 100, // %
isSameDimensions: true, // or false
dimensionDifference: { width: 0, height: -1 }, // defined if dimensions are not the same
getImageDataUrl: function(){}
}
*/
});
You can also change the comparison method after the first analysis.
// diff.ignoreNothing();
// diff.ignoreColors();
diff.ignoreAntialiasing();
And change the output display style.
resemble.outputSettings({
errorColor: {
red: 255,
green: 0,
blue: 255
},
errorType: 'movement',
transparency: 0.3
});
// resembleControl.repaint();
this.Then(/^Screenshot should match image "(.*)"$/, function (image, callback) {
browser.takeScreenshot().then(function(pngString) {
var screenshot = new Buffer(pngString, 'base64');
resemble(image)
.compareTo(screenshot)
.onComplete(function(data){
if (Number(data.misMatchPercentage) <= 0.01) {
callback();
} else {
data.getDiffImage().pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(image + 'diff.png'));
callback.fail(new Error("Screenshot '" + image+ "' differ " + data.misMatchPercentage + "%"));
}
});
});
})
Credits: