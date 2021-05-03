Analyse and compare images with Javascript. This project does not need canvas or any other binary dependencies. It is a modification of Resemble.js

Get it

npm install node-resemble-js

Example

Retrieve basic analysis on image.

var api = resemble(fileData).onComplete( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Use resemble to compare two images.

var diff = resemble(file).compareTo(file2).ignoreColors().onComplete( function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

You can also change the comparison method after the first analysis.

diff.ignoreAntialiasing();

And change the output display style.

resemble.outputSettings({ errorColor : { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 255 }, errorType : 'movement' , transparency : 0.3 });

Example usuage (in cucumber step definition)

this .Then( /^Screenshot should match image "(.*)"$/ , function ( image, callback ) { browser.takeScreenshot().then( function ( pngString ) { var screenshot = new Buffer(pngString, 'base64' ); resemble(image) .compareTo(screenshot) .onComplete( function ( data ) { if ( Number (data.misMatchPercentage) <= 0.01 ) { callback(); } else { data.getDiffImage().pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(image + 'diff.png' )); callback.fail( new Error ( "Screenshot '" + image+ "' differ " + data.misMatchPercentage + "%" )); } }); }); })

Credits: