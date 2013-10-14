New RegExp Style for Node.js
$ npm install node-regexp
var regexp = require('node-regexp')
var re = regexp().
.start('str') // must start str
.maybe('str') // maybe match str
.atleast(3) // atleast match 3 times
.must('str') // must match str
.has(1, 5) // should have 1 to 5
.either('str1', 'str2', 'str3') // either str1, str2, str3
.find('str') // capture match
.anythingBut('str') // anything match but str
.somethingBut('str') // something match but str
.end('str') // match end str
.global() // global match
.ignoreCase() // ignore case match
.multiline() // multiple lines match
.toRegExp() // return a RegExp
.toString() // return a String
var regexp = require('node-regexp')
regexp.number = "[0-9]"
regexp.lower = "[a-z]"
regexp.upper = "[A-Z]"
regexp.letter = "[a-zA-Z]"
regexp.tab = "\\t"
regexp.space = "\\s"
regexp.word = "\\w"
regexp.digit = "\\d"
regexp.newline = "\\n"
regexp.return = "\\r"
regexp.eol = "(?:(?:\\n)|(?:\\r\\n))"
var regexp = require('node-regexp')
var re = regexp()
.start('http')
.maybe('s')
.must('://')
.maybe('WWW.')
.somethingBut(regexp.space)
.end('.com')
.ignoreCase()
.toRegExp()
re.test("http://qq.com") // => true
re.test("http://www.qq.com") // => true
re.test("https://www.qq.com") // => true
re.test("http://www.qqcom") // => false
re.test("https://www.qq.net") // => false