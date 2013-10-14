New RegExp Style for Node.js

Install

$ npm install node-regexp

API

Methods

var regexp = require ( 'node-regexp' ) var re = regexp(). .start( 'str' ) .maybe( 'str' ) .atleast( 3 ) .must( 'str' ) .has( 1 , 5 ) .either( 'str1' , 'str2' , 'str3' ) .find( 'str' ) .anythingBut( 'str' ) .somethingBut( 'str' ) .end( 'str' ) .global() .ignoreCase() .multiline() .toRegExp() .toString()

Vars

var regexp = require ( 'node-regexp' ) regexp.number = "[0-9]" regexp.lower = "[a-z]" regexp.upper = "[A-Z]" regexp.letter = "[a-zA-Z]" regexp.tab = "\\t" regexp.space = "\\s" regexp.word = "\\w" regexp.digit = "\\d" regexp.newline = "\

" regexp.return = "\\r" regexp.eol = "(?:(?:\

)|(?:\\r\

))"

Demo