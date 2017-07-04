This package is a simple wrapper for common functionality you want when using Redshift. It can do
Warning!!!!!! This is new and still under development. The API is bound to change. Use at your own risk.
Install the package by running
npm install node-redshift
Link to npm repository https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-redshift
The code to connect to redshift should be something like this:
//redshift.js
var Redshift = require('node-redshift');
var client = {
user: user,
database: database,
password: password,
port: port,
host: host,
};
// The values passed in to the options object will be the difference between a connection pool and raw connection
var redshiftClient = new Redshift(client, [options]);
module.exports = redshiftClient;
There are two ways to setup a connection to redshift.
Pass in the rawConnection parameter in the redshift instantiation options to specify a raw connection. Raw connections need extra code to specify when to connect and disconnect from Redshift. Here's an example of the raw connection query
var redshiftClient = new Redshift(client, {rawConnection: true});
Connection pooling works by default with no extra configuration. Here's an example of connection pooling
There are two options that can be passed into the options object in the Redshift constructor.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|rawConnection
|Boolean
|If you want a raw connection, pass true with this option
|longStackTraces
|Boolean
|Default: true. If you want to disable bluebird's longStackTraces, pass in false
Please see examples/ folder for full code examples using both raw connections and connection pools.
For those looking for a library to build robust, injection safe SQL, I like sql-bricks to build query strings.
Both Raw Connections and Connection Pool connections have two query functions that are bound to the initialized Redshift object:
query() and a
parameterizedQuery().
All
query() and
parameterizedQuery() functions support both callback and promise style. If there's a function as a third argument, the callback will fire. If there's no third function argument, but instead (query, [options]).then({})... the promise will fire.
//raw connection
var redshiftClient = require('./redshift.js');
redshiftClient.connect(function(err){
if(err) throw err;
else{
redshiftClient.query('SELECT * FROM "TableName"', [options], function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
redshiftClient.close();
}
});
}
});
//connection pool
var redshiftClient = require('./redshift.js');
// options is an optional object with one property so far {raw: true} returns
// just the data from redshift. {raw: false} returns the data with the pg object
redshiftClient.query(queryString, [options])
.then(function(data){
console.log(data);
})
.catch(function(err){
console.error(err);
});
//instead of promises you can also use callbacks to get the data
If you parameterize the SQL string yourself, you can call the
parameterizeQuery() function
//connection pool
var redshiftClient = require('./redshift.js');
// options is an optional object with one property so far {raw: true} returns
// just the data from redshift. {raw: false} returns the data with the pg object
redshiftClient.parameterizedQuery('SELECT * FROM "TableName" WHERE "parameter" = $1', [42], [options], function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
}
});
//you can also use promises to get the data
If you use template literals to write your SQL, you can use a tagged template parser like https://github.com/felixfbecker/node-sql-template-strings to parameterize the template literal
//connection pool
var redshiftClient = require('./redshift.js');
var SQL = require('sql-template-strings');
// options is an optional object with one property so far {raw: true} returns
// just the data from redshift. {raw: false} returns the data with the pg object
let value = 42;
redshiftClient.query(SQL`SELECT * FROM "TableName" WHERE "parameter" = ${value}`, [options], function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
}
});
//you can also use promises to get the data
rawQuery()
If you want to make a one time raw query, but you don't want to call connect & disconnect manually and you dont want to use conection pooling, you can use
rawQuery()
//connection pool
var redshiftClient = require('./redshift.js');
// options is an optional object with one property so far {raw: true} returns
// just the data from redshift. {raw: false} returns the data with the pg object
redshiftClient.rawQuery('SELECT * FROM "TableName"', [options], function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
}
});
//you can also use promises to get the data
There's only a single query option so far. For the options object, the only valid option is {raw: true}, which returns just the data from redshift. {raw: false} or not specifying the value will return the data along with the entire pg object with data such as row count, table statistics etc.
There's a CLI with options for easy migration management. Creating a migration will create a
redshift_migrations/ folder with a state file called
.migrate in it which contains the state of your completed migrations. The .migrate file keeps track of which migrations have been run, and when you run db:migrate, it computes the migrations that have not yet been run on your Redshift instance and runs them and saves the state of
.migrate
WARNING!!! IF YOU HAVE SEPARATE DEV AND PROD REDSHIFT INSTANCES, DO NOT COMMIT THE
.migrate FILE TO YOUR VCS OR DEPLOY TO YOUR SERVERS. YOU'LL NEED A NEW VERSION OF THIS FILE FOR EVERY INSTANCE OF REDSHIFT.
node_modules/.bin/node-redshift migration:create <filename>
node_modules/.bin/node-redshift db:migrate <filename>
node_modules/.bin/node-redshift db:migrate:undo <filename>
node_modules/.bin/node-redshift model:create <filename>
A model will look like this
'use strict';
var person = {
'tableName': 'people',
'tableProperties': {
'id': {
'type': 'key'
},
'name': {
'type': 'string',
'required': true
},
'email': {
'type': 'string',
'required': true
}
}
};
module.exports = person;
There are two ways you could import and use redshift models. The first is using redshift.import in every file where you want to use the model ORM.
var redshift = require("../redshift.js");
var person = redshift.import("./redshift_models/person.js");
person.create({name: 'Dheeraj', email: 'dheeraj@email.com'}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
}
});
The alternative(my preferred way) is to abstract the import calls and export all the models with the redshift object right after initialization
//redshift.js
...redshift connection code...
var person = redshift.import("./redshift_models/person.js");
redshift.models = {};
redshift.models.person = person;
module.exports = redshift;
//usage in person.js
var redshiftConnection = require('./redshift.js');
var person = redshift.models.person;
person.create({name: 'Dheeraj', email: 'dheeraj@email.com'}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else{
console.log(data);
}
});
There are 3 functions supported by the ORM
/**
* create a new instance of object
* @param {Object or Array} data Object/Array with keys/values to create in database. keys are column names, values are data
* @param {Function} cb
* @return {Object} Object that's inserted into redshift
*/
Person.create({emailAddress: 'dheeraj@email.com', name: 'Dheeraj'}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else console.log(data);
});
/**
* update an existing item in redshift
* @param {Object} whereClause The properties that identify the rows to update. Essentially the WHERE clause in the UPDATE statement
* @param {Object} data Properties to overwrite in the record
* @param {Function} callback
* @return {Object} Object that's updated in redshift
*
*/
Person.update({id: 72}, {emailAddress: 'dheeraj@email.com', name: 'Dheeraj'}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else console.log(data);
});
/**
* delete rows from redshift
* @param {Object} whereClause The properties that identify the rows to update. Essentially the WHERE clause in the UPDATE statement
* @param {Function} cb
* @return {Object} Object that's deleted from redshift
*/
Person.delete({emailAddress: 'dheeraj@email.com', name: 'Dheeraj'}, function(err, data){
if(err) throw err;
else console.log(data);
});
MIT