node-redmine is a nodejs library that supports 100% the Redmine's REST API's features.

Installation

To install node-redmine, simply:

npm install node-redmine

Usage

var Redmine = require ( 'node-redmine' ); var hostname = process.env.REDMINE_HOST || 'http://redmine.zanran.me' ; var config = { apiKey : process.env.REDMINE_APIKEY || 'bed1ba0544b681e530c2447341607f423c9c8781' }; var redmine = new Redmine(hostname, config); var dump_issue = function ( issue ) { console .log( 'Dumping issue:' ); for ( var item in issue) { console .log( ' ' + item + ': ' + JSON .stringify(issue[item])); } }; redmine.issues({ limit : 2 }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; for ( var i in data.issues) { dump_issue(data.issues[i]); } console .log( 'total_count: ' + data.total_count); });

Supported features for Redmine REST API

Resource Status Availability Supported Issues Stable 1.0 ✓ Projects Stable 1.0 ✓ Project Memberships Alpha 1.4 ✓ Users Stable 1.1 ✓ Time Entries Stable 1.1 ✓ News Prototype 1.1 ✓ Issue Relations Alpha 1.3 ✓ Versions Alpha 1.3 ✓ Wiki Pages Alpha 2.2 ✓ Queries Alpha 1.3 ✓ Attachments Beta 1.3 ✓ Issue Statuses Alpha 1.3 ✓ Trackers Alpha 1.3 ✓ Enumerations Alpha 2.2 ✓ Issue Categories Alpha 1.3 ✓ Roles Alpha 1.4 ✓ Groups Alpha 2.1 ✓ Custom Fields Alpha 2.4 ✓ Search Alpha 3.3 N/A

Redmine wiki page: http://www.redmine.org/projects/redmine/wiki/Rest_api

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-redmine

Notice