node-redmine is a nodejs library that supports 100% the Redmine's REST API's features.
To install node-redmine, simply:
npm install node-redmine
var Redmine = require('node-redmine');
// protocol required in Hostname, supports both HTTP and HTTPS
var hostname = process.env.REDMINE_HOST || 'http://redmine.zanran.me';
var config = {
apiKey: process.env.REDMINE_APIKEY || 'bed1ba0544b681e530c2447341607f423c9c8781'
};
var redmine = new Redmine(hostname, config);
/**
* Dump issue
*/
var dump_issue = function(issue) {
console.log('Dumping issue:');
for (var item in issue) {
console.log(' ' + item + ': ' + JSON.stringify(issue[item]));
}
};
redmine.issues({limit: 2}, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
for (var i in data.issues) {
dump_issue(data.issues[i]);
}
console.log('total_count: ' + data.total_count);
});
|Resource
|Status
|Availability
|Supported
|Issues
|Stable
|1.0
|✓
|Projects
|Stable
|1.0
|✓
|Project Memberships
|Alpha
|1.4
|✓
|Users
|Stable
|1.1
|✓
|Time Entries
|Stable
|1.1
|✓
|News
|Prototype
|1.1
|✓
|Issue Relations
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Versions
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Wiki Pages
|Alpha
|2.2
|✓
|Queries
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Attachments
|Beta
|1.3
|✓
|Issue Statuses
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Trackers
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Enumerations
|Alpha
|2.2
|✓
|Issue Categories
|Alpha
|1.3
|✓
|Roles
|Alpha
|1.4
|✓
|Groups
|Alpha
|2.1
|✓
|Custom Fields
|Alpha
|2.4
|✓
|Search
|Alpha
|3.3
|N/A