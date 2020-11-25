openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-redmine

by zanran
0.2.2 (see all)

node-redmine is a nodejs library which supports 100% features of Redmine's REST API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

198

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

node-redmine

Build Status npm version

node-redmine is a nodejs library that supports 100% the Redmine's REST API's features.

Installation

To install node-redmine, simply:

npm install node-redmine

Usage

var Redmine = require('node-redmine');

// protocol required in Hostname, supports both HTTP and HTTPS
var hostname = process.env.REDMINE_HOST || 'http://redmine.zanran.me';
var config = {
  apiKey: process.env.REDMINE_APIKEY || 'bed1ba0544b681e530c2447341607f423c9c8781'
};

var redmine = new Redmine(hostname, config);

/**
 * Dump issue
 */
var dump_issue = function(issue) {
  console.log('Dumping issue:');
  for (var item in issue) {
    console.log('  ' + item + ': ' + JSON.stringify(issue[item]));
  }
};

redmine.issues({limit: 2}, function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;

  for (var i in data.issues) {
    dump_issue(data.issues[i]);
  }

  console.log('total_count: ' + data.total_count);
});

Supported features for Redmine REST API

ResourceStatusAvailabilitySupported
IssuesStable1.0
ProjectsStable1.0
Project MembershipsAlpha1.4
UsersStable1.1
Time EntriesStable1.1
NewsPrototype1.1
Issue RelationsAlpha1.3
VersionsAlpha1.3
Wiki PagesAlpha2.2
QueriesAlpha1.3
AttachmentsBeta1.3
Issue StatusesAlpha1.3
TrackersAlpha1.3
EnumerationsAlpha2.2
Issue CategoriesAlpha1.3
RolesAlpha1.4
GroupsAlpha2.1
Custom FieldsAlpha2.4
SearchAlpha3.3N/A

Notice

  • node-redmine only supports using the JSON format.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
« Just do it ™ »SOAR®8 Ratings0 Reviews
December 10, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial