warlock

Battle-hardened distributed locking using redis.

Requirements

node-redis compatible with v0.10

Redis v2.6.12 or above. If you're running a Redis version from v2.6.0 to v2.6.11 inclusive use v0.0.7 of this module.

Install

npm install node-redis-warlock

Usage

const Warlock = require ( 'node-redis-warlock' ); const Redis = require ( 'redis' ); const redis = Redis.createClient(); const warlock = Warlock(redis); const key = 'test-lock' ; const ttl = 10000 ; warlock.lock(key, ttl, (err, unlock) => { if (err) { return ; } if ( typeof unlock === 'function' ) { unlock(); } else { } }); const key = 'opt-lock' ; const ttl = 10000 ; const maxAttempts = 4 ; const wait = 1000 ; warlock.optimistic(key, ttl, maxAttempts, wait, (err, unlock) => {}); var key = 'test-lock-2' ; var ttl = 10000 ; let lockId; warlock.lock(key, ttl, (err, _, id) => { lockId = id; }); warlock.unlock(key, lockId, (err, result) => { if (result == 1 ) { } }); var key = 'touch-lock' ; var ttl = 10000 ; var ttl2 = 20000 ; warlock.lock(key, ttl, function ( err, unlock, id ) { warlock.touch(key, id, ttl2, function ( err ) {}); });

ProTips