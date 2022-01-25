A simple ES6 Redis key scanner for Node 10 and newer. This is a small class that allows you to do one thing quickly and easily: scan a Redis key space for keys that match a given pattern.
See the Redis SCAN command documentation for information about how to write patterns for matching, the guarantees, caveats, etc.
With NPM:
npm install node-redis-scan
Or with Yarn:
yarn add node-redis-scan
Instantiate this class with a Node Redis client and then perform key space scans! Redis also supports scanning through hashes, sets, and sorted sets with the
HSCAN,
SSCAN, and
ZSCAN commands, respectively. This functionality is available by calling the appropriately named functions listed below.
scan() method
The
scan() method provides the easiest way to scan your key space with a single callback that will be passed all matching keys. Depending on the size of your key space (millions of keys and beyond) this process might take many seconds or longer.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
pattern
|string
|The Redis glob-style string pattern to match keys against.
options
|object (optional)
|An object for configuring the precise scan parameters. Available options:
callback
|function
|Invoked with (err, matchingKeys).
Example
const redis = require('redis');
const redisScan = require('node-redis-scan');
const client = redis.createClient();
const scanner = new redisScan(client);
scanner.scan('some-pattern*', (err, matchingKeys) => {
if (err) throw(err);
// matchingKeys will be an array of strings if matches were found
// otherwise it will be an empty array.
console.log(matchingKeys);
});
// Or, with a custom COUNT option...
scanner.scan('*another-pattern', {count: 1000}, (err, matchingKeys) => {
if (err) throw(err);
console.log(matchingKeys);
});
eachScan() method
The
eachScan() method is useful if you want to perform work with matched keys at the same time as the key space is being scanned. When you’re scanning an enormous key space this is likely a more efficient way to operate: you can begin handling matched keys asynchronously, before the entire scan has finished. Unfortunately this approach doesn’t help in situations where you need to have every matching key prior to performing the next step in your operation/application.
Matching keys are passed to the intermediate callback function after each iteration of the Redis
SCAN command. The final callback is passed a count of how many matching keys were returned.
Parameters
|Name
|Type
|Description
pattern
|string
|The Redis glob-style string pattern to match keys against.
options
|object (optional)
|An object for configuring the precise scan parameters. Available options:
eachScanCallback
|function
|This intermediate callback is used for handling matching keys as they are returned. This function can also signal cancellation of the overall scan, if desired, by returning boolean
true.
Invoked with (matchingKeys).
callback
|function
|Invoked with (err, matchCount).
Example
const redis = require('redis');
const redisScan = require('node-redis-scan');
const client = redis.createClient();
const scanner = new redisScan(client);
scanner.eachScan('some-pattern*', (matchingKeys) => {
// Depending on the pattern being scanned for, many or most calls to
// this function will be passed an empty array.
if (matchingKeys.length) {
// Matching keys found after this iteration of the SCAN command.
console.log(matchingKeys);
}
}, (err, matchCount) => {
if (err) throw(err);
// matchCount will be an integer count of how many total keys
// were found and passed to the intermediate callback.
console.log(`Found ${matchCount} keys.`);
});
hscan() and
eachHScan() methods
Using
hscan() will return all matching keys along with their values from the given hash. Note that the nature of
HSCAN is to return the keys and their values.
Example
// Create a new instance, then:
scanner.hscan('name-of-hash', 'some-pattern*', (err, matchingKeysValues) => {
if (err) return done(err);
// matchingKeysValues will be an array of strings if matches were found
// in the hash, otherwise it will be an empty array.
console.log(matchingKeysValues);
});
// When working with an enormous hash you might prefer the
// `eachHScan()` approach, which is similar to `eachScan()`
// in that it lets you work with matches as they are returned.
scanner.eachHScan('name-of-hash', 'some-pattern*', (matchingKeysValues) => {
// Depending on the pattern being scanned for, many or most calls to
// this function will be passed an empty array.
if (matchingKeysValues.length) {
// Matching keys and values of the hash found after this
// iteration of the HSCAN command.
console.log(matchingKeysValues);
}
}, (err, matchCount) => {
if (err) throw(err);
// matchCount will be an integer count of how many total keys
// and values were found and passed to the intermediate callback.
console.log(`Found ${matchCount} keys and values.`);
});
sscan() and
eachSScan() methods
Using
sscan() will return all matching members from the given set.
Example
// Create a new instance, then:
scanner.sscan('name-of-set', 'some-pattern*', (err, matches) => {
if (err) return done(err);
// matches will be an array of strings if matches were found
// in the set, otherwise it will be an empty array.
console.log(matches);
});
// When working with an enormous set you might prefer the
// `eachSScan()` approach, which is similar to `eachScan()`
zscan() and
eachZScan() methods
Using
zscan() will return all matching members along with their scores from a given sorted set. Note that the nature of
ZSCAN is to return the members and their scores.
Example
// Create a new instance, then:
scanner.zscan('name-of-sorted-set', 'some-pattern*', (err, matchingMembersScores) => {
if (err) return done(err);
// matchingMembersScores will be an array of strings if matches were found
// in the sorted set, otherwise it will be an empty array.
console.log(matchingMembersScores);
});
// When working with an enormous sorted set you might prefer the
// `eachZScan()` approach, which is similar to `eachScan()`
Using the
limit option with either the
scan() or
eachScan() method allows us to halt or cancel a scan after a certain "limit" of matching keys have been found. Note that we might receive more matching keys than the specified
limit because of the nature of the Redis SCAN command.
Example
scanner.scan('some-pattern*', {limit: 5}, (err, matchingKeys) => {
if (err) throw(err);
// We'll have 5 or more matching keys here and the scan
// will have been canceled before it completed.
console.log(matchingKeys);
});
Alternatively, we can use the
eachScanCallback function parameter of the
eachScan() method for more fine-grained cancellation of a scan.
Example
scanner.eachScan(scanPattern, (matchingKeys) => {
// Do something arbitrary and then return `true` to cancel the scan.
if (Math.random() > 0.5) {
return true;
}
}, (err, matchCount) => {
if (err) throw(err);
console.log(`Found ${matchCount} keys after canceling the scan arbitrarily.`);
});
Tests are run via Istanbul and Mocha. Clone the project then run:
npm run test
