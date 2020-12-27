NRP (Node Redis Pubsub)

This library is now mainly maintained by @rangermauve and @narcisoguillen

Simple pubsub for node using Redis. Why use NRP instead of Node's EventEmitter? It is useful when your Node application needs to share data with other applications. In that case EventEmitter will not help you, you need an external pubsub provider. Redis is pretty good at this, but its pubsub API is strange. So you use this wrapper.

Install and test

$ npm install node-redis-pubsub $ npm install -g node-redis-pubsub $ $ make test

Usage

Setup

for a trusted environment where Redis runs locally, unprotected on a port blocked by firewall.

var NRP = require ( 'node-redis-pubsub' ); var config = { port : 6379 , scope : 'demo' }; var nrp = new NRP(config);

for a remote Redis server

var NRP = require ( 'node-redis-pubsub' ); var config = { port : 1234 , host : 'path.to.remote.redis.host' , auth : 'password' , scope : 'demo' }; var nrp = new NRP(config);

heroku and other services provide you with an environment variable REDIS_URL

var NRP = require ( 'node-redis-pubsub' ); var url = process.env.REDIS_URL; var config = { url : url }; var nrp = new NRP(config);

reuse existing redis pub and sub connections

var NRP = require ( 'node-redis-pubsub' ); var redisPub = redis.createClient(); var redisSub = redis.createClient(); var config = { emitter : redisPub, receiver : redisSub, } var nrp = new NRP(config);

Simple pubsub

nrp.on( 'say hello' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Hello ' + data.name); }); nrp.emit( 'say hello' , { name : 'Louis' }); nrp.on( 'city:*' , (data, channel) => { console .log(data.city + ' is great' ); }); nrp.emit( 'city:hello' , { city : 'Paris' }); nrp.emit( 'city:yeah' , { city : 'San Francisco' });

nrp.on( 'mydata:sync' , function ( myData ) { console .log(myData); }, function ( ) { nrp.emit( 'mydata:requestsync' ); });

var unsubscribe = nrp.on( 'say hello' , function ( data ) { }); unsubscribe([Callback]);

Shut down connections

nrp.quit(); nrp.end();

Listen for errors

nrp.on( "error" , function ( ) { });

