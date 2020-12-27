This library is now mainly maintained by @rangermauve and @narcisoguillen
Simple pubsub for node using Redis. Why use NRP instead of Node's EventEmitter? It is useful when your Node application needs to share data with other applications. In that case EventEmitter will not help you, you need an external pubsub provider. Redis is pretty good at this, but its pubsub API is strange. So you use this wrapper.
$ npm install node-redis-pubsub # Install locally
$ npm install -g node-redis-pubsub # Install globally
$ make test # test (devDependencies need to be installed and a Redis server up)
for a trusted environment where Redis runs locally, unprotected on a port blocked by firewall.
var NRP = require('node-redis-pubsub');
var config = {
port : 6379 , // Port of your locally running Redis server
scope : 'demo' // Use a scope to prevent two NRPs from sharing messages
};
var nrp = new NRP(config); // This is the NRP client
for a remote Redis server
var NRP = require('node-redis-pubsub');
var config = {
port: 1234 , // Port of your remote Redis server
host: 'path.to.remote.redis.host' , // Redis server host, defaults to 127.0.0.1
auth: 'password' , // Password
scope: 'demo' // Use a scope to prevent two NRPs from sharing messages
};
var nrp = new NRP(config); // This is the NRP client
heroku and other services provide you with an environment variable REDIS_URL
var NRP = require('node-redis-pubsub');
var url = process.env.REDIS_URL;
var config = {
url: url
};
var nrp = new NRP(config); // This is the NRP client
reuse existing redis pub and sub connections
var NRP = require('node-redis-pubsub');
var redisPub = redis.createClient();
var redisSub = redis.createClient();
var config = {
emitter: redisPub, // Pass in an existing redis connection that should be used for pub
receiver: redisSub, // Pass in an existing redis connection that should be used for sub
}
var nrp = new NRP(config); // This is the NRP client
nrp.on('say hello', function(data){
console.log('Hello ' + data.name);
});
nrp.emit('say hello', { name: 'Louis' }); // Outputs 'Hello Louis'
// You can use patterns to capture all messages of a certain type
// The matched channel is given as a second parameter to the callback
nrp.on('city:*', (data, channel) => {
console.log(data.city + ' is great');
});
nrp.emit('city:hello' , { city: 'Paris' }); // Outputs 'Paris is great'
nrp.emit('city:yeah' , { city: 'San Francisco' }); // Outputs 'San Francisco is great'
nrp.on('mydata:sync', function(myData) {
console.log(myData);
}, function() {
nrp.emit('mydata:requestsync'); // request a sync of the data after the handler is registered, so there are no race conditions
});
var unsubscribe = nrp.on('say hello', function(data){
// Never called
});
unsubscribe([Callback]);
// Safely (connections will be closed properly once all commands are sent)
nrp.quit();
// Dangerously (connections will be immediately terminated)
nrp.end();
nrp.on("error", function(){
// Handle errors here
});
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 tldr.io <hello@tldr.io>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.