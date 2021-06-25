openbase logo
node-red-node-watson

by watson-developer-cloud
0.9.5 (see all)

A collection of nodes for the IBM Watson services

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node-RED Watson Nodes for IBM Cloud

Codacy Badge npm-version npm-downloads

CLA assistant

New in version 0.9.5

  • Assistant V1 & V2 - Allow customerId to be passed inside msg.params
  • Assistant V2 - Skip the persist_session_id check if there is no msg.params
  • Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text and Text to Speech nodes.

New in version 0.9.4

  • Assistant V1 Workspace manager - Allow endpoint to be overridden through msg.params
  • Language Translator, Speech to Text, Text to Speech - Sort Languages in drop down select list.

New in version 0.9.3

  • Assistant V1 - Fix alternateIntents setting.
  • Assistant V2 - Allow return of request session id.
  • Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text, Text to Speech and Translation nodes.

New in version 0.9.2

  • Assistant V2 - Fix bug session expiry bug.

New in version 0.9.1

  • Assistant V2 - Allow flow to assign a string session id. The node maps this user specified session id to the real session id. Additional param option allow session id to be reset.

New in version 0.9.0

  • Node-RED & IBM-Watson & Use of promises on API invocation & IAM URL construct migration & Removal of default endpoint of
    • Assistant V1
    • Assistant V2
  • All Nodes now require Node-RED 1.0.x or above
  • Remove watson-developer-cloud dependancy
  • Remove code for redundant nodes

Watson Nodes for Node-RED

A collection of nodes to interact with the IBM Watson services in IBM Cloud.

Nodes

  • Assistant (formerly Conversation)
    • Add conversational capabilities into applications.
  • Discovery
    • List environments created for the Discovery service
  • Language Identification
    • Detects the language used in text
  • Language Translator
    • Translates text from one language to another
  • Natural Language Classifier
    • Uses machine learning algorithms to return the top matching predefined classes for short text inputs.
  • Natural Language Understanding
    • Analyze text to extract meta-data from content such as concepts, entities, keywords ...
  • Personality Insights
    • Use linguistic analytics to infer cognitive and social characteristics from text
  • Retrieve and Rank
    • Creates a trainable search engine for your data
  • Speech To Text
    • Convert audio containing speech to text
  • Text To Speech
    • Convert text to audio speech
  • Tone Analyzer
    • Discover, understand, and revise the language tones in text.
  • Visual Recognition
    • Analyze visual appearance of images to understand their contents

Usage

Example usage flows can be found here node-red-labs

Contributing

For simple typos and fixes please just raise an issue pointing out our mistakes. If you need to raise a pull request please read our contribution guidelines before doing so.

Copyright 2018, 2019, 2020 IBM Corp. under the Apache 2.0 license.

