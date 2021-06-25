Node-RED Watson Nodes for IBM Cloud
New in version 0.9.5
- Assistant V1 & V2 - Allow customerId to be passed inside msg.params
- Assistant V2 - Skip the persist_session_id check if there is no msg.params
- Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text and Text to Speech nodes.
New in version 0.9.4
- Assistant V1 Workspace manager - Allow endpoint to be overridden through msg.params
- Language Translator, Speech to Text, Text to Speech - Sort Languages in drop down select list.
New in version 0.9.3
- Assistant V1 - Fix alternateIntents setting.
- Assistant V2 - Allow return of request session id.
- Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text, Text to Speech and Translation nodes.
New in version 0.9.2
- Assistant V2 - Fix bug session expiry bug.
New in version 0.9.1
- Assistant V2 - Allow flow to assign a string session id. The node maps this user specified session id to the real session id. Additional param option allow session id to be reset.
New in version 0.9.0
- Node-RED & IBM-Watson & Use of promises on API invocation & IAM URL construct migration & Removal of default endpoint of
- Assistant V1
- Assistant V2
- All Nodes now require Node-RED 1.0.x or above
- Remove watson-developer-cloud dependancy
- Remove code for redundant nodes
Watson Nodes for Node-RED
A collection of nodes to interact with the IBM Watson services in IBM Cloud.
Nodes
- Assistant (formerly Conversation)
- Add conversational capabilities into applications.
- Discovery
- List environments created for the Discovery service
- Language Identification
- Detects the language used in text
- Language Translator
- Translates text from one language to another
- Natural Language Classifier
- Uses machine learning algorithms to return the top matching predefined classes for short text inputs.
- Natural Language Understanding
- Analyze text to extract meta-data from content such as concepts, entities, keywords ...
- Personality Insights
- Use linguistic analytics to infer cognitive and social characteristics from text
- Retrieve and Rank
- Creates a trainable search engine for your data
- Speech To Text
- Convert audio containing speech to text
- Text To Speech
- Convert text to audio speech
- Tone Analyzer
- Discover, understand, and revise the language tones in text.
- Visual Recognition
- Analyze visual appearance of images to understand their contents
Usage
Example usage flows can be found here node-red-labs
Contributing
For simple typos and fixes please just raise an issue pointing out our mistakes.
If you need to raise a pull request please read our contribution guidelines
before doing so.
Copyright and license
Copyright 2018, 2019, 2020 IBM Corp. under the Apache 2.0 license.