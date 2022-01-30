openbase logo
node-red-node-ui-list

by node-red
0.3.6 (see all)

Additional nodes for Node-RED Dashboard

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

992

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-red-ui-nodes

Additional nodes for Node-RED Dashboard

This repository contains a few example extra Dashboard Widgets for the Node-RED Dashboard project - along with documentation that should be enough to help you create your own. In order to work they require both Node-RED and Node-RED-Dashboard to be installed.

Most widgets will be published as their own standalone npm packages called node-red-node-ui-something, rather than as part of this repo. If you create your own nodes please try to call them node-red-contrib-ui-something.

A basic knowledge of Javascript is required, and the UI itself uses Angular version 1 and jQuery, so a knowledge of, or a willingness to learn, some of these would be an advantage.

Pull requests to help add documentation and to add clarity are most welcome - but please read the Contribution guidelines

