This test-helper module makes the node unit test framework from the Node-RED core available for node contributors.
Using the test-helper, your tests can start the Node-RED runtime, load a test flow, and receive messages to ensure your node code is correct.
Node-RED is required by the helper as a peer dependency, meaning it must be installed along with the helper itself. To create unit tests for your node project, add this test helper and Node-RED as follows:
npm install node-red-node-test-helper node-red --save-dev
This will add the helper module to your
package.json file:
...
"devDependencies": {
"node-red":"^0.18.4",
"node-red-node-test-helper": "^0.1.8"
}
...
If you already have Node-RED installed for development, you can create a symbolic link to your local installation. For example, if Node-RED is cloned in your
~/projects folder use:
npm install ~/projects/node-red --no-save
package.json
To run your tests you can add a test script to your
package.json file in the
scripts section. To run all of the files with the
_spec.js prefix in the test directory for example:
...
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha \"test/**/*_spec.js\""
},
...
This will allow you to use
npm test on the command line.
We recommend putting unit test scripts in the
test/ folder of your project and using the
*_spec.js (for specification) suffix naming convention.
Here is an example test for testing the lower-case node in the Node-RED documentation. Here we name our test script
test/lower-case_spec.js.
test/lower-case_spec.js:
var should = require("should");
var helper = require("node-red-node-test-helper");
var lowerNode = require("../lower-case.js");
helper.init(require.resolve('node-red'));
describe('lower-case Node', function () {
beforeEach(function (done) {
helper.startServer(done);
});
afterEach(function (done) {
helper.unload();
helper.stopServer(done);
});
it('should be loaded', function (done) {
var flow = [{ id: "n1", type: "lower-case", name: "lower-case" }];
helper.load(lowerNode, flow, function () {
var n1 = helper.getNode("n1");
try {
n1.should.have.property('name', 'lower-case');
done();
} catch(err) {
done(err);
}
});
});
it('should make payload lower case', function (done) {
var flow = [
{ id: "n1", type: "lower-case", name: "lower-case",wires:[["n2"]] },
{ id: "n2", type: "helper" }
];
helper.load(lowerNode, flow, function () {
var n2 = helper.getNode("n2");
var n1 = helper.getNode("n1");
n2.on("input", function (msg) {
try {
msg.should.have.property('payload', 'uppercase');
done();
} catch(err) {
done(err);
}
});
n1.receive({ payload: "UpperCase" });
});
});
});
In this example, we require
should for assertions, this helper module, as well as the
lower-case node we want to test, located in the parent directory.
We then have a set of mocha unit tests. These tests check that the node loads correctly, and ensures it makes the payload string lower case as expected.
Note how the assertion failures are caught explicitly and passed to the
done() call. Node-RED swallows exceptions that are raised in the flow, so we make sure the test framework is aware of them. Not doing so would simply lead to a test timeout because
done() is never called in case of an assertion failure.
To get started, we need to tell the helper where to find the node-red runtime. This is done by calling
helper.init(require.resolve('node-red')) as shown.
The helper takes an optional
userSettings parameter which is merged with the runtime defaults.
helper.init(require.resolve('node-red'), {
functionGlobalContext: { os:require('os') }
});
The asynchronous
helper.load() method calls the supplied callback function once the Node-RED server and runtime is ready. We can then call the
helper.getNode(id) method to get a reference to nodes in the runtime. For more information on these methods see the API section below.
The second test uses a
helper node in the runtime connected to the output of our
lower-case node under test. The
helper node is a mock node with no functionality. By adding "input" event handlers as in the example, we can check the messages received by the
helper.
To send a message into the
lower-case node
n1 under test we call
n1.receive({ payload: "UpperCase" }) on that node. We can then check that the payload is indeed lower case in the
helper node input event handler.
A Spy (docs) helps you collect information about how many times a function was called, with what, what it returned, etc.
This helper library automatically creates spies for the following functions on
Node.prototype (these are the same functions as mentioned in the "Creating Nodes" guide):
trace()
debug()
warn()
log()
status()
send()
Warning: Don't try to spy on these functions yourself with
sinon.spy(); since they are already spies, Sinon will throw an exception!
The
FooNode
Node will call
warn() when it's initialized/constructed if
somethingGood isn't present in the config, like so:
// /path/to/foo-node.js
module.exports = function FooNode (config) {
RED.nodes.createNode(this, config);
if (!config.somethingGood) {
this.warn('badness');
}
}
You can then assert:
// /path/to/test/foo-node_spec.js
const FooNode = require('/path/to/foo-node');
it('should warn if the `somethingGood` prop is falsy', function (done) {
const flow = {
name: 'n1',
somethingGood: false,
/* ..etc.. */
};
helper.load(FooNode, flow, function () {
n1.warn.should.be.calledWithExactly('badness');
done();
});
});
When it receives input,
FooNode will immediately call
error() if
msg.omg is
true:
// somewhere in FooNode constructor
this.on('input', msg => {
if (msg.omg) {
this.error('lolwtf');
}
// ..etc..
});
Here's an example of how to make that assertion:
describe('if `omg` in input message', function () {
it('should call `error` with "lolwtf" ', function (done) {
const flow = {
name: 'n1',
/* ..etc.. */
};
helper.load(FooNode, flow, function () {
const n1 = helper.getNode('n1')
n1.receive({omg: true});
n1.on('input', () => {
n1.warn.should.be.calledWithExactly('lolwtf');
done();
});
});
});
});
Later in
FooNode's
input listener,
warn() may asynchronously be called, like so:
// somewhere in FooNode constructor function
this.on('input', msg => {
if (msg.omg) {
this.error('lolwtf');
}
// ..etc..
Promise.resolve()
.then(() => {
if (msg.somethingBadAndWeird) {
this.warn('bad weirdness');
}
});
});
The strategy in the previous example used for testing behavior of
msg.omg will not work!
n1.warn.should.be.calledWithExactly('bad weirdness') will throw an
AssertionError, because
warn() hasn't been called yet;
EventEmitters are synchronous, and the test's
input listener is called directly after the
input listener in
FooNode's function finished--but before the
Promise is resolved!
Since we don't know when exactly
warn() will get called (short of the slow, race-condition-prone solution of using a
setTimeout and waiting n milliseconds, then checking), we need a different way to inspect the call. Miraculously, this helper module provides a solution.
The helper will cause the
FooNode to asynchronously emit an event when
warn is called (as well as the other methods in the above list). The event name will be of the format
call:<methodName>; in this case,
methodName is
warn, so the event name is
call:warn. The event Will pass a single argument: a Spy Call object (docs) corresponding to the latest method call. You can then make an assertion against this Spy Call argument, like so:
describe('if `somethingBadAndWeird` in input msg', function () {
it('should call "warn" with "bad weirdness" ', function (done) {
const flow = {
name: 'n1',
/* ..etc.. */
};
helper.load(FooNode, flow, function () {
const n1 = helper.getNode('n1')
n1.receive({somethingBadAndWeird: true});
// because the emit happens asynchronously, this listener
// will be registered before `call:warn` is emitted.
n1.on('call:warn', call => {
call.should.be.calledWithExactly('bad weirdness');
done();
});
});
});
});
As you can see, looks very similar to the synchronous solution; the only differences are the event name and assertion target.
Note: The "asynchronous" strategy will also work if and only if a synchronous call to the spy is still the most recent when we attempt to make the assertion. This can lead to subtle bugs when refactoring, so exercise care when choosing which strategy to use.
To run your tests:
npm test
Producing the following output (for this example):
> red-contrib-lower-case@0.1.0 test /dev/work/node-red-contrib-lower-case
> mocha "test/**/*_spec.js"
lower-case Node
✓ should be loaded
✓ should make payload lower case
2 passing (50ms)
To create a test flow with the Node-RED editor, export the test flow to the clipboard, and then paste the flow into your unit test code. One helpful technique to include
helper nodes in this way is to use a
debug node as a placeholder for a
helper node, and then search and replace
"type":"debug" with
"type":"helper" where needed.
catch and
status nodes in test flows
To use
catch and
status or other nodes that depend on special handling in the runtime in your test flows, you will often need to add a
tab to identify the flow, and associated
z properties to your nodes to associate the nodes with the flow. For example:
var flow = [{id:"f1", type:"tab", label:"Test flow"},
{ id: "n1", z:"f1", type: "lower-case", name: "test name",wires:[["n2"]] },
{ id: "n2", z:"f1", type: "helper" }
For additional test examples taken from the Node-RED core, see the
.js files supplied in the
test/examples folder and the associated test code at
test/nodes in the Node-RED repository.
Work in progress.
Loads a flow then starts the flow. This function has the following arguments:
Return promise to stop all flows, clean up test runtime.
Returns a node instance by id in the testFlow. Any node that is defined in testFlows can be retrieved, including any helper node added to the flow.
Stop all flows.
Create http (supertest) request to the editor/admin url.
Example:
helper.request().post('/inject/invalid').expect(404).end(done);
Merges any userSettings with the defaults returned by
RED.settings. Each invocation of this method will overwrite the previous userSettings to prevent unexpected problems in your tests.
This will enable you to replicate your production environment within your tests, for example where you're using the
functionGlobalContext to enable extra node modules within your functions.
// functions can now access os via global.get('os')
helper.settings({ functionGlobalContext: { os:require('os') } });
// reset back to defaults
helper.settings({ });
Starts a Node-RED server for testing nodes that depend on http or web sockets endpoints like the debug node. To start a Node-RED server before all test cases:
before(function(done) {
helper.startServer(done);
});
Stop server. Generally called after unload() complete. For example, to unload a flow then stop a server after each test:
afterEach(function(done) {
helper.unload().then(function() {
helper.stopServer(done);
});
});
Return the URL of the helper server including the ephemeral port used when starting the server.
Return a spy on the logs to look for events from the node under test. For example:
var logEvents = helper.log().args.filter(function(evt {
return evt[0].type == "batch";
});
npm run examples
This runs tests on an included lower-case node (as above) as well as snaphots of some of the core nodes' Javascript files to ensure the helper is working as expected.