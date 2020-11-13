This package provides a set of tools for generating Swagger api documentation based on the HTTP nodes deployed in a flow.
Install the node module
npm install node-red-node-swagger
Note: until this is published to npm, you will need to install from git:
npm install node-red/node-red-node-swagger
Provide a template swagger file in
settings.js:
swagger: {
"template": {
"swagger": "2.0",
"info": {
"title": "My Node-RED API",
"version": "0.0.1"
}
}
}
This template will remain unchanged and serve as the basis for the swagger doc.
Note: You may additionally add parameters to the swagger file in 'settings.js' to have those parameters automatically added to each path in the generated swagger doc.
"swagger": {
"template": {
"swagger": "2.0",
"info": {
"title": "My Node-RED API",
"version": "0.0.1"
}
},
"parameters": [
{
"name": "parameterA",
"type": "string",
"in": "header",
"required": false,
"description": "This is a test parameter to show how parameters are automatically added to each path in the generated swagger doc."
}
]
}
After installing the package, you have the option to identify metadata for each HTTP-In node that will be used in the swagger doc generation.
The generated swagger is then available at http://localhost:1880/http-api/swagger.json.
Via the editor, you can define metadata for each particular HTTP-In node to be used in swagger generation.
To do so,
Select an HTTP-In node in the editor.
From the config panel, you can select a user-defined swagger doc from the dropdown. You may create a new metadata definition by selecting "Add new swagger-doc..." and clicking the edit button.
This will launch the swagger config panel, where you have three distinct tabs that make up the swagger documentation.
This tab allows you to provide the basic information about the attached paths.
This tab allows you to configure the parameters that can be used with the particular operation.
/items?id=###, the query parameter is
id.
application/x-www-form-urlencoded or
multipart/form-data are used as the content type of the request. This is the only parameter type that can be used to send files, thus supporting the
file type. Since form parameters are sent in the payload, they cannot be declared together with a body parameter for the same operation. Form parameters have a different format based on the content-type used (for further details, consult http://www.w3.org/TR/html401/interact/forms.html#h-17.13.4):
If a body parameter is selected, the user will provide properties included in the body object, rather than specifying a type.
This tab allows you to define the applicable responses that a user may receive back from the operation.
If no responses are provided, a default response with the reply "success" will be used.
##Swagger-UI
Swagger-UI is including in the plugin. Once loaded, the plugin will show a swagger tab in the node-red sidebar. From here, you can see the dynamically generated swagger for the current flow. Additionally, you can use the test function to try out your API directly from the editor, providing any parameters you have defined in the docs for the HTTP-In nodes. The Swagger-UI will automatically refresh any time the flow is redeployed.
paths entry of the swagger is generated based on the
HTTP In nodes
present in the flow.
basePath is not set in the template, it is set to the value of
httpNodeRoot
if that value is something other than
/.