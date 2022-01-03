A collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services

Installation

This repository acts as an overall store for these nodes - and is not intended as a way to install them - unless you really do want some development.

These nodes are separated into individual npms and available to install from npm.

To install - either use the manage palette option in the editor, or change to your Node-RED user directory - this is usually ~/.node-red

cd ~/.node-red npm install node-red-node-{nodename}

Nodes

The install name is node-red-node-(the name in braces). For example

cd ~/.node-red npm install node-red-node-weather-underground

Amazon S3 (aws)

Box (box)

Delicious (delicious)

Dropbox (dropbox)

FitBit (fitbit)

Flickr (flicker)

Forecast.io (forecastio)

FourSquare/Swarm (foursquare)

Google Calendar (google)

Google Directions (google)

Google Geocoding (google)

Google Places (google)

Google Plus (google)

Instagram (instagram)

Jawbone (jawboneup)

OpenWeatherMap (openweathermap)

Pinboard (pinboard)

Strava (strava)

Transport for London (tfl)

Weather Underground (weather-underground)

Running Tests

To run tests on all of the nodes you will need the node-red runtime:

npm i node-red-web-nodes npm test

Contributing / Fixes

Now that we support npm installaton of nodes we recommend people create and post their own via npm. Please read the packaging guide notes.

For simple typos and single line fixes please just raise an issue pointing out our mistakes. If you need to raise a pull request please read our contribution guidelines before doing so.

Copyright and license

Copyright JS Foundation and other contributors, http://js.foundation under the Apache 2.0 license.