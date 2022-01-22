Node-RED Nodes

A collection of nodes for Node-RED. See below for a list.

Installation

All of these nodes are available as individual npm packages. See the list below for the npm package names, or search npm.

This repository acts as an overall store for these nodes - and is not intended as a way to install them - unless you really do want some development.

To install - either use the manage palette option in the editor, or change to your Node-RED user directory.

cd ~/.node-red npm install node-red-node-{filename}

To manually install using this repo:

cd into the nodes directory of Node-RED Either: download the zip of the repository and extract it

run git clone https://github.com/node-red/node-red-nodes.git run npm install in any of the node subfolders to install individual node's dependencies

Running Tests

Node.js v6 or newer is required. To run tests on all of the nodes you will need the node-red runtime:

npm i node-red-nodes npm test

Contributing

Now that we support npm installation of nodes we recommend people post their own nodes via npm. Please read the packaging guide notes.

For simple typos and single line fixes please just raise an issue pointing out our mistakes. If you need to raise a pull request please read our contribution guidelines before doing so.

Copyright and license

Copyright JS Foundation and other contributors, http://js.foundation under the Apache 2.0 license.

Extra Node Information

NPM name - File-link - Description

Misc

N/A - 99-sample - A sample node with more comments than most to try to help you get started without any other docs...

Analysis

node-red-node-badwords - 74-swearfilter - Analyses the payload and tries to filter out any messages containing bad swear words. This only operates on payloads of type string. Everything else is blocked.

node-red-node-wordpos - 72-wordpos - Analyses the payload and classifies the part-of-speech of each word. The resulting message has msg.pos added with the results. A word may appear in multiple categories (eg, 'great' is both a noun and an adjective).

Function

node-red-node-datagenerater - datagenerator - A node that can generate dummy data in various formats, names, addresses, emails, numbers, words, etc

node-red-node-pidcontrol - pidcontrol - A PID control node for numeric inputs - provides simple contoll loop feedback capability.

node-red-node-random - random - A simple random number generator - can generate integers for x to y - or floats between x and y.

node-red-node-rbe - rbe - A simple node to provide report by exception and deadband / bandgap capability for simple inputs.

node-red-node-smooth - 17-smooth - A simple node to provide various functions across several previous values, including max, min, mean, high and low pass filters.

Hardware

node-red-node-arduino - 35-arduino - A collection of analogue & digital input & output nodes for the Arduino board - uses firmata protocol to talk to the board.

node-red-node-beaglebone - 145-BBB-hardware - A collection of analogue & digital input & output nodes for the Beaglebone Black.

node-red-node-blink1 - 77-blink1 - Provides support for the Blink1 USB LED from ThingM.

node-red-node-blinkstick - 76-blinkstick - Provides support for the BlinkStick USB LED device.

node-red-node-digirgb - 78-digiRGB - Provides support for the DigiSpark RGB USB LED.

node-red-node-heatmiser - 100-heatmiser-in - Read and writes settings for temperature and frost protection to Heatmiser thermostats.

node-red-node-intel-galileo - mraa-spio - A collection of analogue & digital input & output nodes for the Intel Galileo and Edison.

node-red-node-ledborg - 78-ledborg - A simple driver for the LEDborg plug on module for Raspberry Pi.

node-red-node-makeymakey - 42-makey - A Node-RED node to read from a MakeyMakey input device.

node-red-node-pi-gpiod - pigpiod - An alternative to the default PI GPIO nodes that allows remote access - so a host machine can access a remote Pi (via network) and is better for driving multiple servos.

node-red-node-pi-mcp3008 - pimcp3008 - Allows A Raspberry Pi to node to read from MCP300x series Analogue to Digital Converter chips via the SPI bus.

node-red-node-pi-neopixel - neopixel - Allows A Raspberry Pi to drive a strip of NeoPixels directly.

node-red-node-pi-unicorn-hat - unicorn - Lets a Raspbeery Pi control a Pimorini Unicorn HAT 8x8 LED display.

node-red-node-pibrella - 38-rpi-pibrella - Controls a Pibrella add-on board for a Raspberry-Pi.

node-red-node-piface - 37-rpi-piface - Adds support for the PiFace interface module for Raspberry Pi.

node-red-node-piliter - 39-rpi-piliter - Controls a Pimorini Pi-LITEr 8 LED add-on board for a Raspberry-Pi.

node-red-node-sensortag - 79-sensorTag - Reads data from the Ti Bluetooh Low Energy (BLE) SensorTag device.

node-red-node-wemo - 60-wemo - Basic node to drive a WeMo socket and switch. Does not use discovery.

N/A - 101-scanBLE - Scans for a particular Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) device.

node-red-node-discovery - mdns - discovers other Avahi/Bonjour services on the network.

node-red-node-emoncms - 88-emoncms - Adds node to post to an Emoncms server.

node-red-node-mqlight - mqlight - Adds nodes to send and receive using MQlight.

node-red-node-ping - 88-ping - Pings a machine and returns the trip time in mS. Returns false if no response received within 3 seconds, or if the host is unresolveable. Default ping is every 20 seconds but can be configured.

node-red-node-serialport - 25-serial - Node to send messages to and receive messages from a physical serial port.

node-red-node-snmp - snmp - Adds simple snmp receivers for single OIDs or OID tables.

node-red-node-stomp - 18-stomp - A Node-RED node to publish and subscribe to and from a STOMP server.

node-red-node-wol - 39-wol - Sends a Wake-On-LAN magic packet to the mac address specified. You may instead set msg.mac to dynamically set the target device mac to wake up.

Parsers

node-red-node-base64 - 70-base64.js - Converts a payload to/from base64 encoded format.

node-red-node-geohash - 70-geohash.js - Converts a lat, lon payload to/from geohash format.

node-red-node-msgpack - 70-msgpack.js - Converts a payload to/from msgpack binary packed format.

node-red-node-what3words - what3words.js - Encodes or Decodes a lat, lon position into what3words text format.

Social

node-red-node-dweetio - 55-dweetio - Uses dweetio to send/receive messages.

node-red-node-email - 61-email - Sends and receives simple emails from services like gmail or smtp or imap servers.

node-red-node-feedparser - 32-feedparse - Reads messages from an atom or rss feed.

node-red-node-irc - 91-irc - Connects to an IRC server to send and receive messages.

node-red-node-nma - 57-nma - DEPRECATED as NMA closed down operations.

node-red-node-notify - 57-notify - Uses Growl to provide a desktop popup containing the payload. Only useful on the local Apple machine.

node-red-node-prowl - 57-prowl - Uses Prowl to push the payload to an Apple device that has the Prowl app installed.

node-red-node-pushbullet - 57-pushbullet - Uses PushBullet to push the payload to an Android device that has the PushBullet app installed.

node-red-node-pusher - 114-pusher - Publish-Subscribe to a Pusher channel/event.

node-red-node-pushover - 57-pushover - Sends alerts via Pushover.

node-red-node-twilio - 56-twilio - Uses Twilio service to send/receive text messages.

node-red-node-twitter - 27-twitter - Listens to Twitter feeds and can also send tweets. (NOTE: this will break soon when Twitter remove their streaming API)

node-red-node-xmpp - 92-xmpp - Connects to an XMPP server to send and receive messages.

Storage

node-red-node-leveldb - 67-leveldb - Uses LevelDB for a simple key value pair database.

node-red-node-mysql - 68-mysql - Allows basic access to a MySQL database. This node uses the query operation against the configured database. This does allow both INSERTS and DELETES. By it's very nature it allows SQL injection... so be careful out there...

node-red-node-sqlite - sqlite - Supports read and write to a local sqlite database.

Time

node-red-node-suncalc - 79-suncalc - Uses the suncalc module to generate an output at sunrise and sunset based on a specified location. Several choices of definition of sunrise and sunset are available.

node-red-node-timeswitch - timeswitch - Lets the user set simple repeating timers for example for simple heating control, etc.

Utility

node-red-node-daemon - daemon - starts up (calls) a long running system program and pipes STDIN, STDOUT and STDERR to and from that process. Good for monitoring long running command line applications,

node-red-node-exif - 94-exif - Extracts GPS and other EXIF information from a passed in jpeg image,