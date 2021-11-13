openbase logo
nrc

node-red-contrib-zigbee

by Sebastian Raff
0.21.0 (see all)

Node-RED Nodes for ZigBee Devices 🐝

Readme

node-red-contrib-zigbee

Control Zigbee Devices (Xiaomi Aqara, Hue, Lightify, Tradfri, ...) with Node-RED via a CC253x Module. No need for proprietary bridges anymore, use devices of different vendors in one Zigbee network.

Work in progress Will bump version to 1.0 as soon as todo is done, zigbee-herdsman api is stable and everything is tested.

Credits

Based on zigbee-herdsman, Koenkk's fork of Zigbee Shepherd. Strongly inspired by his awesome zigbee2mqtt project.

Hardware Prerequisites

see https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/getting_started/what_do_i_need.html Ready to use firmware images are available here: https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/tree/master/coordinator

Getting started

Add any Zigbee Node, open it's configuration, add a "herdsman" node, configure it, close both nodes and deploy. Wait a few seconds and go to the configuration of the "herdsman" node again, now you should be able to pair devices. Keep an eye on Node-RED's log output.

Nodes

herdman

Config node that holds the serial port and ZigBee network configuration of zigbee-herdsman. You should change the networkKey for security reasons before pairing the first devices. I suggest to use a password manager (like e.g. KeyPass) to create and store a random key (has to be 16 Byte in uppercase hex representation (32 chars 0-9A-F). With this config node you can also manage your devices (pairing, removing, renaming), reporting, groups and binds.

converter

This Node utilizes Koenkk's zigbee-herdsman-converters and offers payload formats as known from zigbee2mqtt. In fact most of this nodes code is taken 1:1 from zigbee2mqtt.

hue

This node aims to be a drop-in replacement for https://github.com/hobbyquaker/hue2mqtt.js

offline

This node outputs the online/offline status of the devices.

event

This Node outputs events as received from zigbee-herdsman.

command

Send a command to a device endpoint or group.

controller

Call methods of the herdsman controller

Todo

  • Converter node: readAfterWrite
  • Hue node: readAfterWrite
  • Converter node: Determine endpoint
  • Converter node: Group support
  • Converter node: Get command
  • Hue node: Group support
  • Command node: Group support
  • Group bind support
  • remove frontend debug output
  • per-device configurable ping
  • per-device configurable configure
  • Secure shepherd node REST API, use Authentication
  • Documentation
  • Adapt to Node-RED 1.0 message API
  • OTA Update

License

MIT (c) Sebastian Raff

