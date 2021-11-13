Control Zigbee Devices (Xiaomi Aqara, Hue, Lightify, Tradfri, ...) with Node-RED via a CC253x Module. No need for proprietary bridges anymore, use devices of different vendors in one Zigbee network.
Work in progress Will bump version to 1.0 as soon as todo is done, zigbee-herdsman api is stable and everything is tested.
Based on zigbee-herdsman, Koenkk's fork of Zigbee Shepherd. Strongly inspired by his awesome zigbee2mqtt project.
see https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/getting_started/what_do_i_need.html Ready to use firmware images are available here: https://github.com/Koenkk/Z-Stack-firmware/tree/master/coordinator
Add any Zigbee Node, open it's configuration, add a "herdsman" node, configure it, close both nodes and deploy. Wait a few seconds and go to the configuration of the "herdsman" node again, now you should be able to pair devices. Keep an eye on Node-RED's log output.
Config node that holds the serial port and ZigBee network configuration of zigbee-herdsman. You should change the
networkKey for security reasons before pairing the first devices. I suggest to use a password manager (like e.g. KeyPass)
to create and store a random key (has to be 16 Byte in uppercase hex representation (32 chars 0-9A-F).
With this config node you can also manage your devices (pairing, removing, renaming), reporting, groups and binds.
This Node utilizes Koenkk's zigbee-herdsman-converters and offers payload formats as known from zigbee2mqtt. In fact most of this nodes code is taken 1:1 from zigbee2mqtt.
This node aims to be a drop-in replacement for https://github.com/hobbyquaker/hue2mqtt.js
This node outputs the online/offline status of the devices.
This Node outputs events as received from zigbee-herdsman.
Send a command to a device endpoint or group.
Call methods of the herdsman controller
MIT (c) Sebastian Raff