A Node-RED node to provide a world map web page for plotting "things" on.
v2.27.1 - Reload existing markers for late joiners
v2.26.1 - Add QTH/Maidenhead option also
v2.26.0 - Add UTM and MGRS to coordinate display options.
v2.25.0 - Add bounds command to set overall map bounds.
v2.24.3 - Fix geojson incorrect fill.
v2.24.2 - Changes to drawing colours to be more visible.
v2.24.1 - Fix ellipse accuracy
v2.24.0 - Add greatcircle option, fix non default httpRoot. Issue #193
v2.23.5 - Fix addtoheatmap. Issue #192
v2.23.4 - Fix opacity of area borders
v2.23.3 - Fix initial load of maps
v2.23.2 - Add convex-hull example
v2.23.1 - Fix saving of custom map layer
v2.23.0 - Give logo an id so it can be overridden by toplogo command. PR #188.
v2.22.3 - Don't show empty popup for geojson object. Issue #186. Add wobble to null island.
v2.22.2 - Be more tolerant of speed string types
v2.22.0 - Separate out layer events in worldmap in
see CHANGELOG for full list of changes.
Either use the Manage Palette option in the Node-RED Editor menu, or run the following command in your Node-RED user directory - typically
~/.node-red
npm i node-red-contrib-web-worldmap
Plots "things" on a map. By default the map will be served from
{httpRoot}/worldmap, but this
can be configured in the configuration panel.
Use keyboard shortcut
⌘⇧m,
ctrl-shift-m to jump to the map.
The minimum msg.payload must contain
name,
lat and
lon properties, for example
msg.payload = { "name":"Jason", "lat":51.05, "lon":-1.35 }
name must be a unique identifier across the whole map. Repeated location updates to the same
name move the marker.
Optional properties include
{"name":"BBC News", "url":"https://news.bbc.co.uk", "target":"_new"}, or multiple links with an array of objects
[{"name":"BBC News", "url":"https://news.bbc.co.uk", "target":"_new"},{"name":"node-red", "url":"https://nodered.org", "target":"_new"}]
$name to pass in the name of the marker. Set to
"" to disable just this instance.
Any other
msg.payload properties will be added to the icon popup text box. This can be
overridden by using the popup property to supply your own html content. If you use the
popup property it will completely replace the contents so photourl, videourl and weblink are
meaningless in this mode.
You may select any of the Font Awesome set of icons.
If you use the name without the fa- prefix (eg
male) you will get the icon inside a generic marker shape. If you use the fa- prefix (eg
fa-male) you will get the icon on its own. Likewise you can use any of the Weather-lite icons by using the wi- prefix. These map to icons returned by common weather API such as DarkSky and OpenWeatherMap - for example
"wi-owm-"+msg.payload.weather[0].icon will pickup the icon returned from the OpenWeatherMap API.
You can also specify an emoji as the icon by using the :emoji name: syntax - for example
:smile:. Here is a list of emojis.
Or you can specify an image to load as an icon by setting the icon to http(s)://... By default will be scaled to 32x32 pixels. You can change the size by setting iconSize to a number - eg 64. Example icon -
"https://img.icons8.com/windows/32/000000/bird.png"
There are also several special icons...
msg.mag.
You can use NATO symbols from milsymbol.js.
To do this you need to supply a
msg.payload.SIDC 2525 code instead of an icon, for example:
msg.payload = {
"name": "Emergency Medical Operation",
"lat": 51.05,
"lon": -1.35,
"SIDC": "ENOPA-------",
"options": { "fillOpacity":0.8, "additionalInformation":"Extra info" }
}
SIDC codes can be generated using the online tool - https://spatialillusions.com/unitgenerator/
There are lots of extra options you can specify as
msg.payload.options - see the milsymbol docs here.
If the msg.payload contains an area property - that is an array of co-ordinates, e.g.
msg.payload = {"name": "zone1", "area": [ [51.05, -0.08], [51.5, -1], [51.2, -0.047] ]}
then rather than draw a point and icon it draws the polygon. If the "area" array only has 2 elements, then it assumes this is a bounding box for a rectangle and draws a rectangle.
Likewise if it contains a line property it will draw the polyline.
If the payload also includes a property
fit:true the map will zoom to fit the line or area.
Finally if a greatcircle property is set containing an array of two coordinates then an arc following the great circle between the two co-ordinates is plotted.
msg.payload = {name:"GC1", color:"#ff00ff", greatcircle:[ [51.464,0], [25.76,-80.18] ] }
Shapes can also have a popup property containing html, but you MUST also set a property
clickable:true in order to allow it to be seen.
There are extra optional properties you can specify - see Options below.
If the msg.payload contains a radius property, as well as name, lat and lon, then rather than draw a point it will draw a circle. The radius property is specified in meters.
msg.payload = { "name":"A3090", "lat":51.05, "lon":-1.35, "radius":3000 }
As per Areas and Lines you may also specify color, fillColor, and layer, see Options section below.
msg.payload = {
"name": "circle",
"lat": 51.515,
"lon": -0.1235,
"radius": 1000,
"layer": "drawing",
"iconColor": '#464646',
"stroke": false,
"fillOpacity": 0.8,
"clickable": true
};
If the radius property is an array of two numbers, these specify the minor and major radii of an ellipse, in meters. A tilt property can also be applied to rotate the ellipse by a number of degrees.
msg.payload = { "name":"Bristol Channel", "lat":51.5, "lon":-2.9, "radius":[30000,70000], "tilt":45 };
You can add supplemental arc(s) to a marker by adding an arc property as below. Supplemental means that you can also specify a line using a bearing and length property.
msg.payload = { name:"Camera01", icon:"fa-camera", lat:51.05, lon:-1.35,
bearing: 235,
length: 2200,
arc: {
ranges: [500,1000,2000],
pan: 228,
fov: 40,
color: '#aaaa00',
weight: 1
}
}
ranges can be a single number or an array of arc distances from the marker. The pan is the bearing of the centre of the arc, and the fov (Field of view) specifies the angle of the arc. Defaults are shown above.
If the msg.payload contains a geojson property, and no lat and lon, then rather than draw a point it will render the geojson.
msg.payload = {
"name": "MyPolygon",
"geojson": {
"type": "Feature",
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [[[-180,10],[20,90],[180,-5],[-30,-90]]]
},
"style": {
"stroke-width": "8",
"stroke": "#ff00ff",
"fill-color": "#808000",
"fill-opacity": 0.2
}
}
}
Often geojson may not have a
properties or
style property in which case you can specify some global optional properties (see below) in order to set some defaults for the geojson object.
msg.payload = {
"name": "Myline",
"layer": "Lines",
"color": "#0000ff",
"weight": "6",
"dashArray": "30 20",
"geojson": {
"type": "LineString",
"coordinates": [[0,0],[0,90]]
},
clickable: true
}
Note: you can just send a msg.payload containing the geojson itself - but obviously you then can't style it, set the name, layer, etc.
Areas, Rectangles, Lines, Circles and Ellipses can also specify more optional properties:
Other properties can be found in the leaflet documentation.
Shapes can also have a popup property containing html, but you MUST also set a property
clickable:true in order to allow it to be seen.
A single right click will allow you to add a point to the map - you must specify the
name and optionally the
icon and
layer.
Right-clicking on an icon will allow you to delete it.
If you select the drawing layer you can also add and edit polylines, polygons, rectangles and circles. Once an item is drawn you can right click to edit or delete it. Double click the object to exit edit mode.
The OSM Buildings layer is available in the layers menu. You can replace this with
buildings of your own by sending a
msg.payload.command.map containing an
overlay
and a
geojson property. The geojson property should be a GeoJSON Feature Collection
as per the OSMBuildings spec. For example in a function node:
var geo = { "type": "FeatureCollection",
"features": [
{
"type": "Feature",
"properties": {
"color": "rgb(0,0,255)",
"roofColor": "rgb(128,128,255)",
"height": 20,
"minHeight": 0
},
"geometry": {
"type": "Polygon",
"coordinates": [
[
[-1.356221,51.048611],
[-1.356039,51.048672],
[-1.355765,51.048311],
[-1.355937,51.048237],
[-1.356221,51.048611]
]
]
}
}
]
}
var m = {overlay:"Golf Clubhouse", geojson:geo, fit:true};
msg.payload = {command:{map:m, lat:51.0484, lon:-1.3558}};
return msg;
Note: the object you supply will replace the whole buildings layer. To delete the building send a msg with a name and the building property set to "" (blank string).
A 3D map view has now been added as worldmap/index3d.html using the mapbox api - the msg can support
msg.command.pitch and
msg.command.bearing to angle the view, for example:
msg.payload = { "command": { "zoom":18, "pitch":60, "bearing":80 } }
The
icon can be specified as a person, block, bar, or "anything else" - they will render slightly differently - all units are approximate. They will be positioned at the
lat,
lon as normal but also at the
msg.payload.height - where height is in meters above the surface of the map (which may or may not relate to altitude...)
msg.payload.icon can be
in addition existing male, female, fa-male and fa-female icons are all represented as the person shape.
msg.iconColor can be used to colour the icons.
NOTES
The worldmap in node can be used to receive various events from the map. Examples of messages coming FROM the map include:
{ "action": "connected" } // useful to trigger delivery or redraw of points
{ "action": "disconnect", "clients": 1 } // when a client disconnects - reports number remaining
{"action":"bounds", "south":50.55, "west":-1.48, "north":50.72, "east":-0.98} // reports the outer bounds of the hmap area when zoomed or moved
{ "action": "click", "name":"Jason", "layer":"gps", "icon":"male", "iconColor":"blue", "lat":51.024985, "lon":-1.39698 } // when a marker is clicked
{ "action": "move", "name":"Jason", "layer":"gps", "icon":"male", "iconColor":"blue", "lat":51.044632, "lon":-1.359901 } // when a marker is moved
{ "action": "delete", "name": "Jason" } // when a point or shape is deleted
{ "action": "point", "lat": "50.60634", "lon": "-1.66580", "point": "Jason,male,gps" }
{ "action": "draw", "type": "rectangle", "points": [ { "lat": 50.61243889044519, "lng": -1.5913009643554688 }, { "lat": 50.66665471366635, "lng": -1.5913009643554688 }, { "lat": 50.66665471366635, "lng": -1.4742279052734375 }, { "lat": 50.61243889044519, "lng": -1.4742279052734375 } ] }
{ "action": "layer", "name": "myLayer" } // when a map layer is changed
{ "action": "addlayer", "name": "myLayer" } // when a new map layer is added
{ "action": "dellayer", "name": "myLayer" } // when a new map layer is deleted
{ "action": "file", "name": "myfilename", "type":"image/jpeg", "lat":51, "lon":-1, "content":"....."} // when a file is dropped on the map - see below.
{ "action": "button", "name": "My Fancy Button" } // when a user defined button is clicked
{ "action": "feedback", "name": "some name", "value": "some value", "lat":51, "lon":0, "layer":"unknown" } // when a user calls the feedback function - see below
If File Drop is enabled - then the map can accept files of type gpx, kml, nvg, jpeg, png and geojson. The file content property will always be a binary buffer. The lat, lon of the cursor drop point will be included. Tracks will be locally rendered on the map. The node-red-node-exif node can be used to extract location information from a jpeg image and then geolocate it back on the map. Png images will be located where they are dropped but can then be dragged if required.
All actions also include a
msg._sessionid property that indicates which client session they came from. Any msg sent out that includes this property will ONLY be sent to that session - so you can target map updates to specific sessions if required.
There are some internal functions available to make interacting with Node-RED easier (e.g. from inside a user defined popup., these include:
feedback() : it takes 2, 3, or 4 parameters, name, value, and optionally an action name (defaults to "feedback"), and optional boolean to close the popup on calling this function, and can be used inside something like an input tag -
onchange='feedback(this.name,this.value,null,true)'. Value can be a more complex object if required as long as it is serialisable. If used with a marker the name should be that of the marker - you can use
$name to let it be substituted automatically.
addToForm() : takes a property name value pair to add to a variable called form. When used with contextmenu feedback (above) you can set the feedback value to
"$form" to substitute this accumulated value. This allows you to do things like
onChange='addToForm(this.name,this.value)' over several different fields in the menu and then use
feedback(this.name,"$form") to submit them all at once. For example a simple multiple line form could be:
var menu = 'Add some data <input name="foo" onchange=\'addToForm(this.name,this.value)\'></input><br/>'
menu += 'Add more data <input name="bar" onchange=\'addToForm(this.name,this.value)\'></input><br/>'
menu += '<button name="my_form" onclick=\'feedback(this.name,"$form",null,true)\'>Submit</button>'
msg.payload = { command: { "contextmenu":menu } }
delMarker() : takes the name of the marker as a parameter. In a popup this can be specified as
$name for dynamic substitution.
editPoly() : takes the name of the shape or line as a parameter. In a popup this can be specified as
$name for dynamic substitution.
You can also control the map via the node, by sending in a msg.payload containing a command object. Multiple parameters can be specified in one command.
Optional properties include
[ [ lat(S), lon(W) ], [lat(N), lon(E)] ] - sets the overall map bounds.
{"command":{"layer":"Esri"}}
string. If not found in existing markers, will then try geocoding looking using Nominatim. An empty string
"" clears the search results. -
{"command":{"search":"Winchester"}}
{"command":{"showlayer":"foo"}} or
{"command":{"showlayer":["foo","bar"]}}
{"command":{"hidelayer":"bar"}} or
{"command":{"hidelayer":["bar","another"]}}
{"command":{"side":"Esri Satellite"}}
{"command":{"split":50}}
{"command":{"clear":"myOldLayer"}}
{"command":{"panlock":true}}
{"command":{"panit":true}}
{"command":{"zoomlock":true}}
{"command":{"hiderightclick":true}}
{"command":{"coords":"deg"}}
name and
icon property - adds a button to provide user input - sends
a msg
{"action":"button", "name":"the_button_name"} to the worldmap in node. If supplied with a
name property only, it will remove the button. Optional
position property can be 'bottomright', 'bottomleft', 'topleft' or 'topright' (default).
"" disables this right click.
msg.payload = { "command": { "layer":"Esri Satellite", "lat":51, "lon":3, "zoom":10 }};
You can also use the name "none" to completely remove the base layer,
msg.payload = { "command": { "layer":"none" }};
to add a button bottom right
msg.payload.command = { "button": { "name":"My Fancy Button", "icon": "fa-star", "position":"bottomright" } };
When clicked the button will send an event to the
worldmap in node containing
{"action":"button", "name","My Fancy Button"} - this can then be used to trigger other map commands or flows.
to remove
msg.payload.command = { "button": { "name":"My Fancy Button" } };
You can customise a marker's popup, or context menu (right click), by setting the appropriate property to an html string. Often you will need some embedded javascript in order to make it do something when you click a button for example. You need to be careful escaping quotes, and that they remain matched.
For example a marker popup with a slider (note the \ escaping the internal ' )
popup: '<input name="slide1" type="range" min="1" max="100" value="50" onchange=\'feedback($name,this.value,this.name)\' style="width:250px;">'
Or a marker contextmenu with an input box
contextmenu: '<input name="channel" type="text" value="5" onchange=\'feedback($name,{"name":this.name,"value":this.value},"myFeedback")\' />'
Or you can add a contextmenu to the map. Simple contextmenu with a button
msg.payload.command = {
contextmenu: '<button name="Clicker" onclick=\'feedback(this.name,"ping!",null,true)\'>Click me</button>'
}
Or with an input box
msg.payload.command : {
contextmenu: '<input name="slide1" type="range" min="1" max="100" value="50" onchange=\'feedback(this.name,this.value,"myEventName")\' >'
}
Example simple form
[{"id":"7351100bacb1f5fe","type":"function","z":"4aa2ed2fd1b11362","name":"","func":"msg.payload = { command: {\ncontextmenu: String.raw`\nText <input type=\"text\" id=\"sometext\" value=\"hello\"><br/>\nNumber <input type=\"number\" id=\"somenum\" value=\"5\"><br/>\n<input type=\"button\" value=\"Send\" onclick=\n'feedback(\"myform\",{\n \"st\":document.getElementById(\"sometext\").value,\n \"sn\":document.getElementById(\"somenum\").value,\n})'\n>\n`\n}}\nreturn msg;","outputs":1,"noerr":0,"initialize":"","finalize":"","libs":[],"x":350,"y":360,"wires":[["a6a82f2e8efc44fc"]]},{"id":"7b595f0c8f6ac710","type":"worldmap in","z":"4aa2ed2fd1b11362","name":"","path":"/worldmap","events":"connect","x":195,"y":360,"wires":[["7351100bacb1f5fe"]]}]
See the section on Utility Functions for details of the feedback function.
If you want to add a small legend overlay
msg.payload.command = { "legend": "<b>Title</b></br><i style=\"background: #477AC2\"></i> Water<br><i style=\"background: #448D40\"></i> Forest<br>" };
To remove set the legend to an empty string
"".
The layer will be called
name. By default it expects a leaflet Tilelayer style url. You can also use a WMS
style server by adding a property
wms: true. You can also set
wms: "grey" to set the layer to greyscale which
may let you markers be more visible. (see overlay example below).
msg.payload.command.map = {
"name":"OSMhot", // use "overlay":"MyOverlayName" for an overlay rather than a base layer.
"url":"https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.fr/hot/{z}/{x}/{y}.png",
"opt":{ "maxZoom":19, "attribution":"© OpenStreetMap" }
};
A minimap overview can be added by sending a suitable command. The "minimap" property must specify the name of an existing base layer to use. The "opt" property can contain valid options from the minimap library options.
msg.payload.command.map = {
minimap: "OSM",
opt: {
centerFixed: [51.05, -1.35],
toggleDisplay: true
}
}
};
Set
msg.payload.command.map.minimap = false; to remove the minimap.
To remove several layers, either base layers or overlays, you can pass an array of names as follows. This can be used to tidy up the initial selections available to the user layer menu.
msg.payload.command.map = {
"delete":["Watercolor","ship nav","heatmap","Terrain","UK OS 1900","UK OS 1919-47"]
};
Note: layer names are case sensitive.
To add an overlay instead of a base layer - specify the
overlay property instead of the
name.
msg.payload.command.map = {
"overlay": "NowCoast",
"url": "https://nowcoast.noaa.gov/arcgis/services/nowcoast/radar_meteo_imagery_nexrad_time/MapServer/WmsServer?",
"opt": {
"layers": "1",
"format": "image/png",
"transparent": true,
"attribution": "NOAA/NWS"
},
"wms": true
}
By default the overlay will be instantly visible. To load it hidden add a property to the command.map -
visible:false
msg.payload.command.map = {
"overlay": "myGeoJSON",
"geojson": { your geojson feature as an object },
"opt": { optional geojson options, style, etc },
"fit": true
"clickable": false
};
The geojson features may contain a
properties property. That may also include a
style with properties - stroke, stroke-width, stroke-opacity, fill, fill-opacity. Any other properties will be listed in the popup.
The
opt property is optional. See the Leaflet geojson docs for more info on possible options. Note: only simple options are supported as functions cannot be serialised.
The
fit property is optional. If boolean true the map will automatically zoom to fit the area relevant to the geojson. You can also set
clickable true to return the properties of the clicked feature to the worldmap-in node.
see https://leafletjs.com/examples/geojson/ for more details about options for opt.
As per the geojson overlay you can also inject a KML layer, GPX layer or TOPOJSON layer. The syntax is the same but with either a
kml property containing the KML string - a
gpx property containing a GPX string - or a
topojson property containing the topojson.
msg.payload.command.map = {
"overlay": "myKML",
"kml": "<kml>...your kml placemarks...</kml>"
};
For GPX and KML layers, it is possible to define which icon to use for point markers by adding the
following properties to
msg.payload.command.map:
Again the boolean
fit property can be added to make the map zoom to the relevant area, and the
visible property can be set false to not immediately show the layer.
msg.payload.command.map = {
"overlay": "myWind",
"velocity": {
"displayValues": true,
"displayOptions": {
"velocityType": "Global Wind",
"displayPosition": "bottomleft",
"emptyString": "No wind data",
"showCardinal": true,
"speedUnit": "k/h",
"angleConvention": "meteoCCW"
},
"maxVelocity": 15,
"data": [Array of data as per format referenced below]
}
};
see https://github.com/danwild/leaflet-velocity for more details about options and data examples.
Note: If you use his wind-js-server you need to patch it as per issue 9. Or you can use try this docker image which uses the Canadian Meterological Service model instead.
docker run -d -p 7000:7000 --name windserver theceejay/windserver:latest
in a function node:
var imageBounds = [[40.712216, -74.22655], [40.773941, -74.12544]];
msg.payload = { command : { lat:40.74, lon:-74.175, zoom:13 } };
msg.payload.command.map = {
overlay: "New York Historical",
url: 'https://www.lib.utexas.edu/maps/historical/newark_nj_1922.jpg',
bounds: imageBounds,
opt: { opacity:0.8, attribution:"© University of Texas" }
};
A graticule can be enabled via the node configuration, and can also be set dynamically, for example in a function node:
msg.payload = { command : { grid : {
showgrid: true,
opt: { showLabel:true, dashArray:[5, 5], fontColor:"#900" }
};
see https://github.com/cloudybay/leaflet.latlng-graticule for more details about options and demo.
msg.payload.command.clear = "name of the layer/overlay you wish to clear";
Feeding this into the tracks node will also remove the tracks stored for that layer.
IMHO the easiest map server to make work is the mapserver package in Ubuntu / Debian. Usually you will start with
sudo apt-get install mapserver-bin cgi-mapserver gdal-bin
Configuring that, setting up your tiles, and creating a .map file is way beyond the scope of this README so I will leave that as an exercise for the reader. Once set up you should have a cgi process you can run called
mapserv, and a
.map file that describes the layers available from the server.
Create and edit these into an executeable file called mapserv, located in this node's directory, typically
~/.node-red/node_modules/node-red-contrib-web-worldmap/mapserv, for example:
#! /bin/sh
# set this to the path of your WMS map file (which in turn points to your tiles)
MS_MAPFILE=/home/pi/maps/gb.map
export MS_MAPFILE
# and set this to the path of your cgi-mapserv executable
/usr/bin/mapserv
You can then add a new WMS Base layer by injecting a message like
msg.payload = { command : { map : {
"name": "Local WMS",
"url": "/cgi-bin/mapserv", // we will serve the tiles from this node locally.
"opt": {
"layers": "gb", // specifies a layer in your map file
"format": "image/png",
"transparent": true,
"attribution": "© Ordnance Survey, UK"
},
"wms": true // set to true for WMS type mapserver
}}}
You can use a docker container like https://hub.docker.com/r/camptocamp/mapserver, then assuming you have the mapfile 'my-app.map' in the current working directory, you could mount it as:
docker run -d --name camptocamp -v $(pwd):/etc/mapserver/:ro -p 1881:80 camptocamp/mapserver
then the url should be of the form
"url": "http://localhost:1881/?map=/etc/mapserver/my-app.map" where my-app.map is the name of your map file. A quick test of the server would be to browse to http://localhost:1881/?map=/etc/mapserver/my-app.map&mode=map
Or you can use a docker container like https://hub.docker.com/r/geodata/mapserver/ then assuming you have the mapfile 'my-app.map' in the current working directory, you could mount it as:
docker run -d --name mapserver -v $(pwd):/maps:ro -p 1882:80 geodata/mapserver
and use a url like
"url": "http://localhost:1882/?map=/maps/my-app.map",
To use a vector mbtiles server like MapTiler then you can download your mbtiles file into a directory and then from that directory run
docker run --name maptiler -d -v $(pwd):/data -p 1884:8080 maptiler/tileserver-gl -p 8080
and use a url like
"url": "http://localhost:1884/styles/basic-preview/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
Other useful map servers include Geoserver, a somewhat larger image but fully featured.
docker run --name geoserver -d -v ${PWD}:/var/local/geoserver -p 1885:8080 oscarfonts/geoserver
There are several examples included when you install the node. Navigate to the menu - Import - Examples - node-red-contrib-web-worldmap
The following example gets recent earthquakes from USGS, parses the result, formats up the msg as per above and sends to the node to plot on the map. It also shows how to zoom and move the map or add a new layer.
[{"id":"86457344.50e6b","type":"inject","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"none","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"x":190,"y":2420,"wires":[["9a142026.fa47f"]]},{"id":"9a142026.fa47f","type":"function","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"add new layer","func":"msg.payload = {};\nmsg.payload.command = {};\n\nvar u = 'http://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.fr/hot/{z}/{x}/{y}.png';\nvar o = { maxZoom: 19, attribution: '© OpenStreetMap'};\n\nmsg.payload.command.map = {name:\"OSMhot\", url:u, opt:o};\nmsg.payload.command.layer = \"OSMhot\";\n\nreturn msg;","outputs":1,"noerr":0,"x":420,"y":2420,"wires":[["c643e022.1816c"]]},{"id":"c643e022.1816c","type":"worldmap","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"","x":750,"y":2460,"wires":[]},{"id":"2998e233.4ba64e","type":"function","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"USGS Quake monitor csv re-parse","func":"msg.payload.lat = msg.payload.latitude;\nmsg.payload.lon = msg.payload.longitude;\nmsg.payload.layer = \"earthquake\";\nmsg.payload.name = msg.payload.id;\nmsg.payload.icon = \"globe\";\nmsg.payload.iconColor = \"orange\";\n\ndelete msg.payload.latitude;\ndelete msg.payload.longitude;\t\nreturn msg;","outputs":1,"noerr":0,"x":540,"y":2560,"wires":[["c643e022.1816c"]]},{"id":"e72c5732.9fa198","type":"function","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"move and zoom","func":"msg.payload = { command:{layer:\"Esri Terrain\",lat:0,lon:0,zoom:3} };\nreturn msg;","outputs":1,"noerr":0,"x":420,"y":2460,"wires":[["c643e022.1816c"]]},{"id":"12317723.589249","type":"csv","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"","sep":",","hdrin":true,"hdrout":"","multi":"one","ret":"\\n","temp":"","x":390,"y":2500,"wires":[["2998e233.4ba64e"]]},{"id":"10e5e5f0.8daeaa","type":"inject","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"none","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"x":190,"y":2460,"wires":[["e72c5732.9fa198"]]},{"id":"b6917d83.d1bac","type":"http request","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"","method":"GET","url":"http://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/feed/v1.0/summary/2.5_day.csv","x":270,"y":2560,"wires":[["12317723.589249"]]},{"id":"3842171.4d487e8","type":"inject","z":"745a133b.dd6dec","name":"Quakes","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"none","repeat":"900","crontab":"","once":false,"x":200,"y":2500,"wires":[["b6917d83.d1bac"]]}]
Car, Bus and Helicopter icons originally made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com are licensed by CC 3.0 BY.