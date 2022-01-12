openbase logo
node-red-contrib-viseo-bot-message

by NGRP
0.10.4 (see all)

Node-RED nodes OpenSourced by VISEO Technologies

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

- Node-RED open-source nodes -

VISEO Bot Maker VISEO Bot Maker VISEO Bot Maker VISEO Bot Maker

This project contains a set of Node-RED nodes open-sourced by VISEO to build smart applications and conversational assistants.

The VISEO Bot Maker

VISEO Bot Maker is a framework built on top of Node-RED. The project's repository is available here.

Getting Help

For bug reports, feature requests, further help or general discussion, please use the github issue tracker. In order to label your issue with the question tag, please specify:

  • if your message is a question / discussion
  • the module or the node name

Contributing

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant 1.4. Before raising a pull-request, please read this code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to any of the project's core team.

Icons are from Freepik or from Flaticon, licensed by CC 3.0 BY.

Copyright 2016-2019 VISEO under the Apache 2.0 license.

