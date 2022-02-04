A Node-RED widget node to show interactive SVG (vector graphics) in the dashboard

Special thanks to Stephen McLaughlin, my partner in crime for this node!

And also, lots of credits to Joseph Liard, the author of DrawSvg for his assistance!

⚠️ Please have a look at the "Getting started" tutorial on the wiki

Install

Run the following npm command in your Node-RED user directory (typically ~/.node-red):

npm install node-red-contrib-ui-svg

It is advised to use Dashboard version 2.16.3 or above.

Introduction to SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) is an XML-based vector image format for two-dimensional graphics with support for interactivity and animation. We won't explain here how it works, because the internet is full of information about it.

An SVG drawing contains a series of SVG elements, which will be rendered by the browser from top to bottom. For example:

< svg ... > < image ... /> < circle ... /> < text ... /> </ svg >

The browser will first draw the (background) image, then the circle (on top of the image), and so on ...

Each of those SVG elements has attributes (fill colour, ...), can respond to events (clicked, ...) and can be animated (e.g. shrink...).

Node usage

💥 HAVE A LOOK AT THE WIKI FOR STEP-BY-STEP TUTORIALS

This node can be used to visualize all kind of graphical stuff in the Node-RED dashboard. This can range from simple graphics (e.g. a round button, ...) to very complex graphics (floorplans, industrial processes, piping, wiring, ...). But even those complex graphics will consist out of several simple graphical shapes. For example, a floorplan is in fact a simple image of your floor, and a series of other SVG elements (e.g. Fontawesome icons) drawn on top of that (background) image.

Simply deploy your SVG string in the config screen, and the Node-RED dashboard will render your vector graphics:

But what if you are not familiar with the SVG syntax. Do not worry, we have integrated a DrawSvg drawing editor in the config screen of our node.

Config screen tabsheets

The node's config screen consists of a series of tab sheets:

Editor tab sheet

SVG tab sheet

Animation tab sheet

Event tab sheet

JS tab sheet

Binding tab sheet

Settings tab sheet

CSS tab sheet

Control via messages

Most of the SVG information can be manipulated by sending input messages to this node.

Some general msg guidelines:

In most messages, you need to specify on which SVG element(s) the control message needs to be applied. To specify a single element, the elementId field can be specified: "payload" : { "command" : "update_text" , "elementId" : "some_element_id" , "textContent" : "my title" } However it is also possible to specify one or more elements via a CSS selector. This is a very powerful query mechanism that allows you to apply the control message to multiple SVG elements at once! For example, set all texts with class 'titleText' to value 'my title': "payload": { "command": "update_text", "selector": ".titleText", //standard dom selector '#' for id, '.' for class etc. "textContent": "my title" } This can be used to do the same update on multiple elements with a single message . Note that a selector can also be used to specify a single element id (similar to elementId ), by using a hashtag like "#some_element_id".

field can be specified: However it is also possible to specify one or more elements via a CSS selector. This is a very powerful query mechanism that allows you to apply the control message to multiple SVG elements at once! For example, set all texts with class 'titleText' to value 'my title': This can be used to do the . Note that a can also be used to specify a single element id (similar to ), by using a hashtag like "#some_element_id". A message can contain a single command. For example: "payload" : { "command" : "update_attribute" , "selector" : "#cam_living_room" , "attributeName" : "fill" , "attributeValue" : "orange" } But it is also possible to specify multiple commands (as an array) in a single control message. For example: "payload" : [ { "command" : "update_attribute" , "elementId" : "cam_kitchen" , "attributeName" : "fill" , "attributeValue" : "orange" }, { "command" : "set_attribute" , "selector" : "#cam_living" , "attributeName" : "fill" , "attributeValue" : "red" } ]

But it is also possible to specify in a single control message. For example: When multiple identical commands are being used in a single message, the message might be simplified by specifying the command inside the msg.topic : "payload" : [ { "elementId" : "cam_kitchen" , "attributeName" : "fill" , "attributeValue" : "orange" }, { "selector" : "#cam_living" , "attributeName" : "fill" , "attributeValue" : "red" }, ], "topic" : "update_attribute" This can be used to do multiple commands with a single message .

: This can be used to do . To further simplify the message, the CSS selector - when it is required - can also be added to the topic (separated by | ): { "topic" : "update_text|#myRect > .faultMessage" , "payload" : "hello" } This way the message becomes yet shorter, but you can only use 1 selector or command value (even when the payload contains an array).

Supported commands:

Various stuff

Fontawesome icons

Fontawesome icons are used widely in Node-RED and are in fact little SVG drawings on their own. They are a very easy way e.g. to represent devices on a floorplan. Such an icon can easily be added via DrawSvg, as demonstrated in this animation:

By specifying an identifier for the icon (like in the above animation), the icon can be updated afterwards via input messages (like any other SVG element).

When you want to enter your SVG source manually (without using DrawSvg), there is another mechanism provided:

Search the Fontawesome website for an icon that fits your needs. For example, 'fa-video-camera'. Create a text element (with font family "FontAwesome") containing that icon name: < text id="camera_living" x="310" y="45" font- family ="FontAwesome" fill="blue" stroke="black" font-size="35" text -anchor="middle" alignment-baseline="middle" stroke-width="1">fa-video-camera</ text > The result will be the FontAwesome icon at the specified location:

Some remarks:

The node will automatically lookup the unicode value for that icon, based on this list: As a result, in the generated dashboard html you will see only the unicode value (instead of the original fa-video-camera value): < text id="camera_living" x="310" y="45" font- family ="FontAwesome" fill="blue" stroke="black" font-size="35" text -anchor="middle" alignment-baseline="middle" stroke-width="1"></ text >

Currently DrawSvg doesn't support the FontAwesome font. See this issue. ! This means in the current DrawSvg version you will see "fa-xxx" instead of the FontAwesome icon:

Since FontAwesome icons are displayed in <text> SVG elements, it is very easy to change the icon using a update_text (see 'Control messages' section above): [{ "id" : "f369eb92.6c5558" , "type" : "ui_svg_graphics" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "group" : "9ec8b304.368cc" , "order" : 0 , "width" : "15" , "height" : "15" , "svgString" : "<!--<svg height=\"100\" width=\"100\"></svg>-->



<svg preserveAspectRatio=\"none\" x=\"0\" y=\"0\" viewBox=\"0 0 900 710\" xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" xmlns:svg=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" xmlns:xlink=\"http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink\">

<text id=\"my_text\" x=\"100\" y=\"50\" font-family=\"FontAwesome\" fill=\"blue\" stroke=\"black\" font-size=\"80\" text-anchor=\"middle\" alignment-baseline=\"middle\" stroke-width=\"1\">fa-thermometer-empty</text>

</svg>" , "clickableShapes" :[{ "targetId" : "#camera_living" , "action" : "click" , "payload" : "#camera_living" , "payloadType" : "str" , "topic" : "#camera_living" },{ "targetId" : "#camera_balcony" , "action" : "click" , "payload" : "#camera_balcony" , "payloadType" : "str" , "topic" : "#camera_balcony" },{ "targetId" : "#camera_entry" , "action" : "click" , "payload" : "#camera_entry" , "payloadType" : "str" , "topic" : "#camera_entry" }], "smilAnimations" :[], "bindings" :[{ "selector" : "#camera_living" , "bindSource" : "payload.attributeValue" , "bindType" : "attr" , "attribute" : "fill" },{ "selector" : "#camera_entry" , "bindSource" : "payload.attribueValue" , "bindType" : "attr" , "attribute" : "fill" },{ "selector" : "#camera_balcony" , "bindSource" : "payload.attributeValue" , "bindType" : "attr" , "attribute" : "fill" }], "showCoordinates" : true , "autoFormatAfterEdit" : false , "outputField" : "anotherField" , "editorUrl" : "" , "directory" : "" , "name" : "Home Floor Plan" , "x" : 1130 , "y" : 520 , "wires" :[[]]},{ "id" : "866e2e46.ba033" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "name" : "fa-thermometer-three-quarters" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "{\"command\":\"update_text\",\"selector\":\"#my_text\",\"textContent\":\"fa-thermometer-three-quarters\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : 0.1 , "x" : 820 , "y" : 520 , "wires" :[[ "f369eb92.6c5558" ]]},{ "id" : "68c4730b.af00bc" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "name" : "fa-thermometer-full " , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "{\"command\":\"update_text\",\"selector\":\"#my_text\",\"textContent\":\"fa-thermometer-full\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : 0.1 , "x" : 790 , "y" : 560 , "wires" :[[ "f369eb92.6c5558" ]]},{ "id" : "46183ab5.42fd54" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "name" : "fa-thermometer-empty" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "{\"command\":\"update_text\",\"selector\":\"#my_text\",\"textContent\":\"fa-thermometer-empty\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : 0.1 , "x" : 800 , "y" : 400 , "wires" :[[ "f369eb92.6c5558" ]]},{ "id" : "501c7f9a.08ac4" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "name" : "fa-thermometer-half " , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "{\"command\":\"update_text\",\"selector\":\"#my_text\",\"textContent\":\"fa-thermometer-half\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : 0.1 , "x" : 790 , "y" : 480 , "wires" :[[ "f369eb92.6c5558" ]]},{ "id" : "d3ea2538.fa9458" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "553defb0.b99fb" , "name" : "fa-thermometer-quarter" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "{\"command\":\"update_text\",\"selector\":\"#my_text\",\"textContent\":\"fa-thermometer-quarter\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : 0.1 , "x" : 800 , "y" : 440 , "wires" :[[ "f369eb92.6c5558" ]]},{ "id" : "9ec8b304.368cc" , "type" : "ui_group" , "z" : "" , "name" : "Home Floor Plan" , "tab" : "bb4f2a94.83b338" , "disp" : true , "width" : "15" , "collapse" : false },{ "id" : "bb4f2a94.83b338" , "type" : "ui_tab" , "z" : "" , "name" : "Home Floor Plan" , "icon" : "dashboard" , "disabled" : false , "hidden" : false }]

Display images

In an SVG drawing, an "image" element can be used to display an image inside an SVG drawing. See this tutorial on the wiki for more information!

Troubleshooting

Some tips and tricks to solve known problems: