Node-RED Watson Nodes for IBM Cloud

New in version 0.9.5

Assistant V1 & V2 - Allow customerId to be passed inside msg.params

Assistant V2 - Skip the persist_session_id check if there is no msg.params

Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text and Text to Speech nodes.

New in version 0.9.4

Assistant V1 Workspace manager - Allow endpoint to be overridden through msg.params

Language Translator, Speech to Text, Text to Speech - Sort Languages in drop down select list.

New in version 0.9.3

Assistant V1 - Fix alternateIntents setting.

Assistant V2 - Allow return of request session id.

Update list of supported languages in Speech to Text, Text to Speech and Translation nodes.

New in version 0.9.2

Assistant V2 - Fix bug session expiry bug.

New in version 0.9.1

Assistant V2 - Allow flow to assign a string session id. The node maps this user specified session id to the real session id. Additional param option allow session id to be reset.

New in version 0.9.0

Node-RED & IBM-Watson & Use of promises on API invocation & IAM URL construct migration & Removal of default endpoint of Assistant V1 Assistant V2

All Nodes now require Node-RED 1.0.x or above

Remove watson-developer-cloud dependancy

Remove code for redundant nodes

Watson Nodes for Node-RED

A collection of nodes to interact with the IBM Watson services in IBM Cloud.

Nodes

Assistant (formerly Conversation) Add conversational capabilities into applications.

Discovery List environments created for the Discovery service

Language Identification Detects the language used in text

Language Translator Translates text from one language to another

Natural Language Classifier Uses machine learning algorithms to return the top matching predefined classes for short text inputs.

Natural Language Understanding Analyze text to extract meta-data from content such as concepts, entities, keywords ...

Personality Insights Use linguistic analytics to infer cognitive and social characteristics from text

Retrieve and Rank Creates a trainable search engine for your data

Speech To Text Convert audio containing speech to text

Text To Speech Convert text to audio speech

Tone Analyzer Discover, understand, and revise the language tones in text.

Visual Recognition Analyze visual appearance of images to understand their contents



Usage

Example usage flows can be found here node-red-labs

Contributing

For simple typos and fixes please just raise an issue pointing out our mistakes. If you need to raise a pull request please read our contribution guidelines before doing so.

Copyright and license

Copyright 2018, 2019, 2020 IBM Corp. under the Apache 2.0 license.