The Things Network Node-RED Nodes

⚠️ These nodes are not supported on Raspberry Pi ⚠️

The Things Network Nodes for Node-RED to receive device events and messages as well as send messages to devices.

Installation

cd $HOME /.node-red npm install node-red-contrib-ttn

Make sure you have git installed.

See the Node-RED Documentation / Adding Nodes for more options.

Documentation

Go through the quickstart to get started.

Examples

See examples/quickstart.json.