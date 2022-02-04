openbase logo
nrc

node-red-contrib-sonos-plus

by H. Klages
5.2.7 (see all)

A set of Node-RED nodes to control SONOS player in your local network.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

302

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-red-contrib-sonos-plus

npm npm Maintenance GitHub license Donation

A set of Node-RED nodes to control SONOS player in your local network.

Works well with Home Assistant (see example) and with its sister package node-red-contrib-sonos-events, handling SONOS events / subscriptions.

This package is in no way connected to or supported by Sonos Inc.

Highlights

  • Play your track, album, playlist, station from Spotify, Napster, Amazon, Deezer and other music content provider.

  • My Sonos, Music-Library (NAS shares), SONOS-Playlists and SONOS-Queue are supported.

  • Control your player: play, stop, pause - modify the SONOS queue.

  • Change player setting such as volume, mute state, alarms, loudness, treble, bass, the LED and more.

  • Group players by using their SONOS-Playernames.

  • Group commands automatically address the coordinator in that group

  • DNS names are supported in config node (ipv4 address should still work)

Explore the full scope in the Wiki.

NEWS (cumulative, recent)

  • Caution: player.leave.group removed - please use player.become.standalone

  • New command household.update.musiclibrary, household.get.musiclibrary.options

  • New commands group.play.sonosplaylist, group.queue.sonosplaylist, group.get.sonosplaylisttracks

  • You can now save/restore the SONOS-Queue in group.create/restore.snapshot

  • DNS names are now supported and recommended instead of pure ipv4 address (config dialog)

QUICKSTART - DEGUG - SUPPORT

There is a Quickstart guide in the Wiki and example flows in Node-RED Import - Examples.

Set the ENV variable DEBUG for debugging (example DEBUG=nrcsp:universal). Usage is described here. Prefix: nrcsp: and available keywords: universal|mysonos|config|commands|extensions|helper|discovery.

Open a GitHub issue (preferred method) or send an email to nrcsplus@gmail.com (German/English).

Installation

Install directly from your Node-RED's setting palette.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Credentials

svrooij node-sonos-ts for the excellent API.

