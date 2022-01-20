A Node-RED node to interact with Siemens S7 PLCs.
This node was created as part of the ST-One project.
You can install this node directly from the "Manage Palette" menu in the Node-RED interface.
Alternatively, run the following command in your Node-RED user directory - typically
~/.node-red on Linux or
%HOMEPATH%\.nodered on Windows
npm install node-red-contrib-s7
NodeJS version 10 or greater and Node-RED version 1.0 or greater is required.
Each connection to a PLC is represented by the S7 Endpoint configuration node. You can configure the PLC's Address, the variables available and their addresses, and the cycle time for reading the variables.
The S7 In node makes the variable's values available in a flow in three different modes:
msg.payload contains the variable's value and
msg.topic has the variable's name.
msg.payload contains an object with all configured variables and their values. If diff is checked, a message is sent if at least one of the variables changes its value.
The variables and their addresses configured on the S7 Endpoint follow a slightly different scheme than used on Step 7 or TIA Portal. Here are some examples that may guide you on addressing your variables:
|Address
|Step7 equivalent
|JS Data type
|Description
DB5,X0.1
DB5.DBX0.1
|Boolean
|Bit 1 of byte 0 of DB 5
DB23,B1 or
DB23,BYTE1
DB23.DBB1
|Number
|Byte 1 (0-255) of DB 23
DB100,C2 or
DB100,CHAR2
DB100.DBB2
|String
|Byte 2 of DB 100 as a Char
DB42,I3 or
DB42,INT3
DB42.DBW3
|Number
|Signed 16-bit number at byte 3 of DB 42
DB57,WORD4
DB57.DBW4
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 4 of DB 57
DB13,DI5 or
DB13,DINT5
DB13.DBD5
|Number
|Signed 32-bit number at byte 5 of DB 13
DB19,DW6 or
DB19,DWORD6
DB19.DBD6
|Number
|Unsigned 32-bit number at byte 6 of DB 19
DB21,R7 or
DB21,REAL7
DB21.DBD7
|Number
|Floating point 32-bit number at byte 7 of DB 21
DB2,S7.10*
|-
|String
|String of length 10 starting at byte 7 of DB 2
I1.0 or
E1.0
I1.0 or
E1.0
|Boolean
|Bit 0 of byte 1 of input area
Q2.1 or
A2.1
Q2.1 or
A2.1
|Boolean
|Bit 1 of byte 2 of output area
M3.2
M3.2
|Boolean
|Bit 2 of byte 3 of memory area
IB4 or
EB4
IB4 or
EB4
|Number
|Byte 4 (0 -255) of input area
QB5 or
AB5
QB5 or
AB5
|Number
|Byte 5 (0 -255) of output area
MB6
MB6
|Number
|Byte 6 (0 -255) of memory area
IC7 or
EC7
IB7 or
EB7
|String
|Byte 7 of input area as a Char
QC8 or
AC8
QB8 or
AB8
|String
|Byte 8 of output area as a Char
MC9
MB9
|String
|Byte 9 of memory area as a Char
II10 or
EI10
IW10 or
EW10
|Number
|Signed 16-bit number at byte 10 of input area
QI12 or
AI12
QW12 or
AW12
|Number
|Signed 16-bit number at byte 12 of output area
MI14
MW14
|Number
|Signed 16-bit number at byte 14 of memory area
IW16 or
EW16
IW16 or
EW16
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 16 of input area
QW18 or
AW18
QW18 or
AW18
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 18 of output area
MW20
MW20
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 20 of memory area
IDI22 or
EDI22
ID22 or
ED22
|Number
|Signed 32-bit number at byte 22 of input area
QDI24 or
ADI24
QD24 or
AD24
|Number
|Signed 32-bit number at byte 24 of output area
MDI26
MD26
|Number
|Signed 32-bit number at byte 26 of memory area
ID28 or
ED28
ID28 or
ED28
|Number
|Unsigned 32-bit number at byte 28 of input area
QD30 or
AD30
QD30 or
AD30
|Number
|Unsigned 32-bit number at byte 30 of output area
MD32
MD32
|Number
|Unsigned 32-bit number at byte 32 of memory area
IR34 or
ER34
IR34 or
ER34
|Number
|Floating point 32-bit number at byte 34 of input area
QR36 or
AR36
QR36 or
AR36
|Number
|Floating point 32-bit number at byte 36 of output area
MR38
MR38
|Number
|Floating point 32-bit number at byte 38 of memory area
DB1,DT0
|-
|Date**
|A timestamp in the DATE_AND_TIME format
DB1,DTZ10
|-
|Date**
|A timestamp in the DATE_AND_TIME format, in UTC
DB2,DTL2
|-
|Date**
|A timestamp in the DTL format
DB2,DTLZ12
|-
|Date**
|A timestamp in the DTL format, in UTC
DB57,RWORD4
DB57.DBW4
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 4 of DB 57, interpreted as Little-Endian
DB13,RDI5 or
DB13,RDINT5
DB13.DBD5
|Number
|Signed 32-bit number at byte 5 of DB 13, interpreted as Little-Endian
MRW20
MW20
|Number
|Unsigned 16-bit number at byte 20 of memory area, interpreted as Little-Endian
Date are always represented in UTC. Please use other nodes like node-red-contrib-moment to properly handle type conversions
These newer PLCs offer an "extended" version of the S7 Protocol, while we have only a "basic" version of it.
Therefore, some additional configuration steps on the PLC are necessary:
On the newest Logo! 8.FS4 (and possibly 0BA8) Logic modules there is no need to set the Mode to TSAP any more, instead the default Rack/Slot value of 0/2 works just fine.
The following table shows memory areas accessible without additional settings in the controller program:
Note: These memory areas seem to be read-only from outside the controller, as they are directly used by the function blocks listed in "Logo Block" of the table
|Logo Block
|Logo VM Range
|example Node-RED address
|Description
I
1024 - 1031
DB1,BYTE1024 or
DB1,X1024.5 or
DB1,WORD1024
|Reads input terminals 1...8 or 6 or 1...16
AI
1032 - 1063
DB1,WORD1032
|Reads analog input terminal 1. Always word sized.
Q
1064 - 1071
DB1,BYTE1064 or
DB1,X1064.5 or
DB1,WORD1064
|Reads output terminals 1...8 or 6 or 1...16
AQ
1072 - 1103
DB1,WORD1072
|Reads analog output terminal 1. Always word sized.
M
1104 - 1117
DB1,BYTE1104 or
DB1,X1104.5 or
DB1,WORD1104
|Reads bit flags M1...M8 or M6 or M1...16
AM
1118 - 1245
DB1,WORD1118
|Reads analog flag 1. Always word sized.
NI
1246 - 1061
DB1,BYTE1246 or
DB1,X1246.5 or
DB1,WORD1246
|Reads network input 1...8 or 6 or 1...16
NAI
1262 - 1389
DB1,WORD1262
|Reads analog network input 1. Always word sized.
NQ
1390 - 1405
DB1,BYTE1390 or
DB1,X1390.5 or
DB1,WORD1390
|Reads network output 1...8 or 6 or 1...16
NAQ
1406 - 1469
DB1,WORD1406
|Reads network output 1. Always word sized.
On the other hand, Logo memory areas VM 0-849 are mutable from outside the controller, but they need to be mapped into the Logo program. Without mapping, data written into these addresses will have no effect on program execution. Used VM addresses in the range mentioned above can be read/written from/into in the Logo program using the "Network" function blocks (in the function block setup use the "Local variable memory (VM)" option to map VMs to the function block).
Some addressing examples:
|Logo VM
|Example Node-RED address
|Description
0
DB1,BYTE0
|R/W access
1
DB1,X1.3
|R/W access Note: use booleans
2..3
DB1,WORD2
|R/W access
4..7
DB1,DWORD4
|R/W access
Please share your ideas and experiences on the Node-RED forum, or open an issue on the page of the project on GitHub
Community support is offered on a best-effort basis via GitHub Issues. For commercial support, please contact us by sending an e-mail to st-one@st-one.io.
Copyright: (c) 2016-2022, ST-One Ltda., Guilherme Francescon Cittolin guilherme@st-one.io
GNU General Public License v3.0+ (see LICENSE or https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.txt)