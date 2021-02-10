Node Red client for Redis with pub/sub, list, lua scripting, ssl, cluster, custom commands, instance injection and other commands support.

Connection Options parameter receives IORedis object or string (https://github.com/luin/ioredis#connect-to-redis).

Now uses same connection per config name and open new if you set block connection option.

Roadmap:

(ok)Stream Support

(ok)Flow or Global redis instance injection to use on function Node.

(wip)Better Validations

(ok)Custom Commands support(Modules), with instance or Cmd.

See the Sample flow before ask how this module works.

Please test and make feedback.

I need contributors...

Redis Commands:

Payload -> Redis

Redis Queue:

Sample flow: