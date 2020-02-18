A Node-RED contrib-node that emulates a programmable thermostat.
Wikipedia Source: A programmable thermostat is a thermostat which is designed to adjust the temperature according to a series of programmed settings that take effect at different times of the day. Programmable thermostats may also be called clock thermostats.
The ramp-thermostat controls an actuator depending on the current input temperature and the target temperature (setpoint).
The target temperature is defined by a
profile for a day period (00:00-23:59). A weekly or holiday setting can be achieved using several profiles.
The target temperature is defined by a profile that provides the value depending on the current time
00:00-23:59. The profile consists of several points whose connections build a sequence of lines. The switching moment can be optimized by defining a gradient line like a
ramp.
A profile has at least 2 points and must start at 00:00 and end at 23:59.
The hysteresis is used to prevent osciliation. The
[+] value is added to the target and the
[-] (absolute) value is subtracted from the target. Within this neutral zone no action accurs.
This node expects a
numeric msg.payload containing the current temperature (number). The msg.topic should be set to
setCurrent. It will calculate the target temperature depending on msg.payload at the current time and output 3 values:
The state (true/false) is used to control an actuator. The current and target temperature outputs can be wired e.g. into an ui_chart node.
msg.topic: setTarget
msg.payload: nn.n (number)
The target will be valid until a new target or a profile is set again or until node-red is restarted.
msg.topic: setHysteresisPlus
msg.payload: nn.n (number)
The Hydteresis will be valid until a new hysteresis is set again or until node-red is restated.
msg.topic: setHysteresisMinus
msg.payload: nn.n (number)
The Hydteresis will be valid until a new hysteresis is set again or until node-red is restated.
msg.topic: getProfile
msg.payload: profile-name
The profile object is sent to the output 3:
msg.topic: getProfile
msg.payload: {
"name": "profile-name",
"points": [{
"00:00": 18
}, {
"04:00": 18
}, {
"08:00": 20.5
}, {
"12:00": 20.5
}, {
"12:00": 19
}, {
"12:30": 19
}, {
"13:30": 20.5
}, {
"19:00": 20.5
}, {
"19:00": 18
}, {
"23:59": 18
}]
}
msg.topic: setProfile
msg.payload: profile-name
The profile-name is one of the existing profiles that are configured in the ramp-thermostat node.
You can even define an input profile (JSON object) with more than 10 points:
msg.topic: setProfile
msg.payload: {
"name": "dining room",
"points": [
{"00:00": 18},
{"03:00": 18},
{"06:00": 18.5},
{"08:00": 20},
{"10:00": 20},
{"11:00": 20.5},
{"12:30": 20.5},
{"12:30": 19.5},
{"15:00": 19.5},
{"17:00": 20.5},
{"19:00": 20.5},
{"19:00": 20},
{"21:30": 20},
{"21:30": 18},
{"23:59": 18}
]
}
The profile is defined using 6 points:
"time" : temp
"00:00": 18.0
"03:00": 18.0
"06:00": 20.0
"19:00": 20.0
"20:00": 18.0
"23:59": 18.0