A Node-RED contrib-node that emulates a programmable thermostat.

Wikipedia Source: A programmable thermostat is a thermostat which is designed to adjust the temperature according to a series of programmed settings that take effect at different times of the day. Programmable thermostats may also be called clock thermostats.

The ramp-thermostat controls an actuator depending on the current input temperature and the target temperature (setpoint). The target temperature is defined by a profile for a day period (00:00-23:59). A weekly or holiday setting can be achieved using several profiles.

Configuration

The target temperature is defined by a profile that provides the value depending on the current time 00:00-23:59 . The profile consists of several points whose connections build a sequence of lines. The switching moment can be optimized by defining a gradient line like a ramp .

A profile has at least 2 points and must start at 00:00 and end at 23:59.

The hysteresis is used to prevent osciliation. The [+] value is added to the target and the [-] (absolute) value is subtracted from the target. Within this neutral zone no action accurs.

Usage

This node expects a numeric msg.payload containing the current temperature (number). The msg.topic should be set to setCurrent . It will calculate the target temperature depending on msg.payload at the current time and output 3 values:

state (boolean)

current temperature (number)

target temperature (number)

The state (true/false) is used to control an actuator. The current and target temperature outputs can be wired e.g. into an ui_chart node.

Runtime settings

setTarget

msg.topic: setTarget msg.payload: nn.n (number)

The target will be valid until a new target or a profile is set again or until node-red is restarted.

setHysteresisPlus

msg.topic: setHysteresisPlus msg.payload: nn.n (number)

The Hydteresis will be valid until a new hysteresis is set again or until node-red is restated.

setHysteresisMinus

msg.topic: setHysteresisMinus msg.payload: nn.n (number)

The Hydteresis will be valid until a new hysteresis is set again or until node-red is restated.

getProfile

msg.topic: getProfile msg.payload: profile-name

The profile object is sent to the output 3:

msg.topic: getProfile msg.payload: { "name" : "profile-name" , "points" : [{ "00:00" : 18 }, { "04:00" : 18 }, { "08:00" : 20.5 }, { "12:00" : 20.5 }, { "12:00" : 19 }, { "12:30" : 19 }, { "13:30" : 20.5 }, { "19:00" : 20.5 }, { "19:00" : 18 }, { "23:59" : 18 }] }

setProfile

msg.topic: setProfile msg.payload: profile-name

The profile-name is one of the existing profiles that are configured in the ramp-thermostat node.

You can even define an input profile (JSON object) with more than 10 points:

msg.topic: setProfile msg.payload: { "name" : "dining room" , "points" : [ { "00:00" : 18}, { "03:00" : 18}, { "06:00" : 18.5}, { "08:00" : 20}, { "10:00" : 20}, { "11:00" : 20.5}, { "12:30" : 20.5}, { "12:30" : 19.5}, { "15:00" : 19.5}, { "17:00" : 20.5}, { "19:00" : 20.5}, { "19:00" : 20}, { "21:30" : 20}, { "21:30" : 18}, { "23:59" : 18} ] }

Examples

The profile is defined using 6 points: