nrc

node-red-contrib-pythonshell

by Nam Giang
1.5.4 (see all)

nodes used to interact with python processes

Overview

Downloads/wk

268

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Executing a python script from node-red. Input to the node will become the argument for the python script, output of the script will be sent to output of the node.

  • Now supporting continuous std in data as the input to the script. If the node is configured to receive continuous data from its input, clicking on the trigger will terminate the script.

  • Now supporting executing within a virtual environment. Specify the path to the virtualenv folder in node configuration.

Example flow:

[{"id":"a1b2b31b.65fe7","type":"tab","label":"Flow 1"},{"id":"3df34b3a.b6bb8c","type":"pythonshell in","z":"a1b2b31b.65fe7","name":"","pyfile":"/Users/namtrang/main.py","x":341.5,"y":154,"wires":[["f811cd5c.e9dfe8"]]},{"id":"f4dcbeae.1da998","type":"inject","z":"a1b2b31b.65fe7","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"date","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"x":140.5,"y":76,"wires":[["3df34b3a.b6bb8c"]]},{"id":"f811cd5c.e9dfe8","type":"debug","z":"a1b2b31b.65fe7","name":"","active":true,"console":"false","complete":"false","x":537.5,"y":233,"wires":[]}]

And this is the content of the python script: 

import sys
print "Got arguments: ", sys.argv

