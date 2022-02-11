A Node-RED nodes to communicate or serve via OPC UA.

based on node-opcua

Install

Run command on Node-RED installation directory.

npm install node-red-contrib-opcua

or run command for global installation.

npm install -g node-red-contrib-opcua

Usage

Use OpcUa-Item to define variables. Use OpcUa-Client to read / write / subscribe / browse OPC UA server.

See some flows under Examples. Updated server sub-flow example OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json look commands: addFolder, AddVariable, setFolder.

Here you got some ready to use examples. You can use the Import in Node-RED in the right upper corner menu.

Examples are available for Schneider IGSS and Prosys Simulation Server as Node-RED flow. Search for OPC UA on: http://flows.nodered.org/

Message parameters

Input message

Property Function/Value Notes payload set interval for subscription or monitorItem interval Subscription interval queueSize Subscription queue size deadbandType "a" abs. or "p" percent Action monitor deadbandValue integer for deadband Action monitor topic NodeId and DataType in format ns=3;s=Counter;datatype=Int32 action subscribe nodeId / variable unsubscribe nodeId / variable deletesubscription subscription browse nodeId / folder info nodeId read nodeId write nodeId & value monitor deadbandtype abs/pro events nodeId readmultiple [nodeId + datatype] writemultiple [nodeId + datatype + value]

readmultiple to readmultiple items writemultiple to write multiple items clearitems to empty multiple items (readmultiple / writemultiple)

NOTE: With datatype=xxxArray msg.payload.range = "2:4" can used as indexRange to read/write partial array

Output message

Property Function/Value Notes payload dataValue.value.value statusCode OPC UA StatusCode sourceTimestamp Source timestamp serverTimestamp Server´s timestamp

Release history (only couple of older releases):

v0.2.223

Fixed: Namespace index used with variables (set value).

Enhancements: Initial value can be set to server variable, server returns nodeId as variable created. Added support for StringArray.

v0.2.117

Enhancement: Added users to server. Users.json contains username, password and role for each user.



v0.2.116

Enhancement: server allow anonymous, added verbose to show trusted/rejected folders.



v0.2.115

Enhancement: server node security settings; mode and policy



v0.2.114

Fix: added to client certificate manager



v0.2.113

Enhancement: server commands: registerNamespace and getNamespaceIndex, user can addVariables with registered namespaces like ns=5.

Enhancement: msg.topic = readmultiple AND msg.payload = ALL then msg.payload = values



v0.2.112

Added DateTime to server.



v0.2.111

Fixed DateTime conversion (write).



v0.2.110

Added 2D and 3D array support. Examples:

ns=1;s=Float2D;datatype=FloatArray[5,5]

ns=1;s=Float3D;datatype=FloatArray[5,5,5]

NOTE: Write range uses msg.range

New feature msg.payload.range can be used to read part of Array

New feature msg.range can be used to write part of Array

Updated example OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json



v0.2.109

Added array range examples (examples/OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json).

Send only if payload contains something.

Added msg.payload.range usage

New feature msg.payload.range can be used to read/write part of Array

Fix: FQDN -> hostname in makeAplicationUri

EventId and statustext as clear string

EventId as hex string



v0.2.108 and older

Fixed support for server Array variables

Browse will create topic and datatype thus output can be connected. Next node can progress output msg.

Refactored browse action fast and simple

Merged event payload fix. Merge pull request #265 from list3f/master

Put OPC UA event data in msg.payload



Authors

since 2015 Mika Karaila

since 2016 Klaus Landsdorf

Testing

karma start opcua .conf .js --log-level debug --single-run

TBD List

Nodes Function Done All Project structure ✅ Async calls 🌒 UnitTesting 🌑 Documentation 🌓 Item ✅ Browser Browse ✅ Simple UI interface 🌓 Client Read ✅ Read Multiple ✅ Write ✅ Write Multiple ✅ Subscribe ✅ Unsubscribe ✅ DeleteSubscription ✅ Info ✅ Browse ✅ AE 🌑 reconnect on error 🌒 Server Commands Restart ✅ Add Folder ✅ Set Folder ✅ Add Variable ✅ Add Object 🌑 Add Method 🌑 Add Equipment 🌓 Add PhysicalAssets 🌓 Delete by NodeId ✅ Examples Methods Structures Variables Objects AE Alarm and Events Subscribe ✅

# Advanced examples - needed from users (add links to examples folder)

EMOJI CHEAT SHEET