nrc

node-red-contrib-opcua

by Mika Karaila
0.2.258

A Node-RED node to communicate OPC UA. Uses node-opcua library.

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node-RED OPC UA

opcuanodeLogo64

A Node-RED nodes to communicate or serve via OPC UA.

based on node-opcua

nodeopcua64

Install

Run command on Node-RED installation directory.

npm install node-red-contrib-opcua

or run command for global installation.

npm install -g node-red-contrib-opcua

Usage

Use OpcUa-Item to define variables. Use OpcUa-Client to read / write / subscribe / browse OPC UA server.

See some flows under Examples. Updated server sub-flow example OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json look commands: addFolder, AddVariable, setFolder.

Here you got some ready to use examples. You can use the Import in Node-RED in the right upper corner menu.

node-red-opcua-flow

Examples are available for Schneider IGSS and Prosys Simulation Server as Node-RED flow. Search for OPC UA on: http://flows.nodered.org/

node-red-opcua-flow-Prosys

New method node example

Events example

Message parameters

Input message

PropertyFunction/ValueNotes
payloadset interval for subscription or monitorItem
intervalSubscription interval
queueSizeSubscription queue size
deadbandType"a" abs. or "p" percentAction monitor
deadbandValueinteger for deadbandAction monitor
topicNodeId and DataType in format ns=3;s=Counter;datatype=Int32
actionsubscribenodeId / variable
unsubscribenodeId / variable
deletesubscriptionsubscription
browsenodeId / folder
infonodeId
readnodeId
writenodeId & value
monitordeadbandtype abs/pro
eventsnodeId
readmultiple[nodeId + datatype]
writemultiple[nodeId + datatype + value]

readmultiple to readmultiple items writemultiple to write multiple items clearitems to empty multiple items (readmultiple / writemultiple)

NOTE: With datatype=xxxArray msg.payload.range = "2:4" can used as indexRange to read/write partial array

Output message

PropertyFunction/ValueNotes
payloaddataValue.value.value
statusCodeOPC UA StatusCode
sourceTimestampSource timestamp
serverTimestampServer´s timestamp

Release history (only couple of older releases):

v0.2.223

Fixed: Namespace index used with variables (set value).
Enhancements: Initial value can be set to server variable, server returns nodeId as variable created. Added support for StringArray.

v0.2.117

Enhancement: Added users to server. Users.json contains username, password and role for each user.

v0.2.116

Enhancement: server allow anonymous, added verbose to show trusted/rejected folders.

v0.2.115

Enhancement: server node security settings; mode and policy

v0.2.114

Fix: added to client certificate manager

v0.2.113

Enhancement: server commands: registerNamespace and getNamespaceIndex, user can addVariables with registered namespaces like ns=5.
Enhancement: msg.topic = readmultiple AND msg.payload = ALL then msg.payload = values

v0.2.112

Added DateTime to server.

v0.2.111

Fixed DateTime conversion (write).

v0.2.110

Added 2D and 3D array support. Examples:
ns=1;s=Float2D;datatype=FloatArray[5,5]
ns=1;s=Float3D;datatype=FloatArray[5,5,5]
NOTE: Write range uses msg.range
New feature msg.payload.range can be used to read part of Array
New feature msg.range can be used to write part of Array
Updated example OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json

v0.2.109

Added array range examples (examples/OPCUA-TEST-NODES.json).
Send only if payload contains something.
Added msg.payload.range usage
New feature msg.payload.range can be used to read/write part of Array
Fix: FQDN -> hostname in makeAplicationUri
EventId and statustext as clear string
EventId as hex string

v0.2.108 and older

Fixed support for server Array variables
Browse will create topic and datatype thus output can be connected. Next node can progress output msg.
Refactored browse action fast and simple
Merged event payload fix. Merge pull request #265 from list3f/master
Put OPC UA event data in msg.payload

# Advanced examples - needed from users (add links to examples folder)

Authors

Testing

karma start opcua.conf.js --log-level debug --single-run

TBD List

NodesFunctionDone
All
Project structure
Async calls🌒
UnitTesting🌑
Documentation🌓
Item
Browser
Browse
Simple UI interface🌓
Client
Read
Read Multiple
Write
Write Multiple
Subscribe
Unsubscribe
DeleteSubscription
Info
Browse
AE🌑
reconnect on error🌒
Server
Commands
Restart
Add Folder
Set Folder
Add Variable
Add Object🌑
Add Method🌑
Add Equipment🌓
Add PhysicalAssets🌓
Delete by NodeId
Examples
Methods
Structures
Variables
Objects
AE
Alarm and Events
Subscribe

EMOJI CHEAT SHEET

