This module provides a set of nodes in Node-RED for Google smart home Action integration via NORA.
In order to be able to link NORA to your Google Home, send me a PM on Node-RED Forum with the gmail address you use with your Google Home and I will add it to the "Testers" list.
Publicly available and free of charge. If a very big number of active users is exceeded (more than 2K...) I may need to charge or block access. Also, if you like NORA and find it useful or you simply want to support the development and adding new features, consider donating using Paypal Me.
|Type
|Traits
|light
|on/off, [brightness], [color]
|outlet
|on/off
|scene
|scene
|speaker
|on/off, volume
|switch
|on/off
|thermostat
|thermostat
|blinds
|open/close
|garage
|open/close
For feedback, you can join the Node-RED topic opened for this project on the Node-RED forum: Node-RED google home integration
node-red-contrib-nora. You can do this by clicking the hamburger menu in the top-right corner and select
Manage palette, select
Install, type
node-red-contrib-nora and click the install button.
Group is used if you want to use multiple connections to the same NORA account (if you use multiple Node-RED instances).
Once you have at least one NORA device you can link your Google Home to NORA
Add and manage screen, select
Set up device.
Have something already set up?
NORA (in this image it's already linked) and login again with the Google/Github account you used when logging in to the NORA homepage.
The devices setup in Node-RED will sync with your Google Home and now you are able to control them via voice/routines/etc.