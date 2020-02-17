Not maintained anymore because dependant Mosca is not maintained. Please check node-red-contrib-aedes node instead of that.

MQTT Broker server on Node-RED

Because this MQTT broker is implemented by Node.js, you can use MQTT-in and MQTT-out nodes without MQTT environment like Mosquitto.

Flows

Once you just put this node on Node-RED and hit deploy button, MQTT Broker will run on your Node-RED.

You can set "localhost" in MQTT-in and MQTT-out properties as follows.

Install

In the "manage palette", Node-RED users can install the node using "mqtt-broker" as the keyword.