openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrc

node-red-contrib-mqtt-broker

by zuhito
0.2.5 (see all)

MQTT Broker server on Node-RED

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
deprecated

Readme

Not maintained anymore because dependant Mosca is not maintained. Please check node-red-contrib-aedes node instead of that.

node-red-contrib-mqtt-broker

MQTT Broker server on Node-RED

Because this MQTT broker is implemented by Node.js, you can use MQTT-in and MQTT-out nodes without MQTT environment like Mosquitto.

Build Status

Dependency Status devDependency Status

Open Source Love

Flows

Once you just put this node on Node-RED and hit deploy button, MQTT Broker will run on your Node-RED.

flows

You can set "localhost" in MQTT-in and MQTT-out properties as follows.

setting

Install

In the "manage palette", Node-RED users can install the node using "mqtt-broker" as the keyword.

ga

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial