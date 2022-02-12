Node-RED contribution package for Modbus
Based on modbus-serial with TCP, C701, Telnet, Serial, RTU buffered, and ASCII
Node-RED v2.x versions:
Node-RED v1.x versions:
Node-RED v0.x versions:
Run the following command in the root directory of your Node-RED install
npm install node-red-contrib-modbus
Run the following command for global install
npm install -g node-red-contrib-modbus
try these options on npm install to build, if you have problems to install
--unsafe-perm --build-from-source
The serialport optional dependency is just to list all ports on your system in the client configuration. It is not the serialport version to work with Modbus at runtime. For that check the modbus-serial or jsmodbus package.json, please! The modbus-serial supports and works for TCP connections in that package, too. The jsmodbus package is just to provide a simple Modbus Server node. All Modbus commands running on modbus-serial.
If you get in trouble with TCP connections, then check and test with just modbus-serial first, please!
If you get in trouble with Serial connections, then check with just serialport first, please!
To update the dependencies or the whole package, you have just to install again.
npm show node-red-contrib-modbus@* version
To get a special version please set the version with @M.M.F:
npm install node-red-contrib-modbus@3.6.1
or global by
npm install -g node-red-contrib-modbus@3.6.1
Debug will be activated by starting Node-RED with debug mode:
DEBUG=contribModbus*,modbus-serial node-red -v
or
DEBUG=contribModbus:{option},contribModbus:{option},...
see Wiki pages to get more options in detail
