The all in one Modbus TCP and Serial contribution package for Node-RED.

Node-RED contribution package for Modbus

Based on modbus-serial with TCP, C701, Telnet, Serial, RTU buffered, and ASCII

stress tested with Node-RED v1.0.4 and Node.js LTS

works with queueing per unit and round robin scheduling

Node-RED v2.x versions:

Node.JS 17.x will be supported with v6

Node.JS 16.x will be supported with v5.20+

Node.JS 14.x is supported with v5.14+

Node.JS 12.x is supported with v5.x

Node-RED v1.x versions:

Node.JS 14.x is supported with v5.14.+

Node.JS 12.x is supported with v5.x

Node.JS 10.x is supported with v5.x

Node-RED v0.x versions:

Node.JS 10.x is supported with v4.x

Node.JS 8.x is supported with v3.x

Node.JS 6.x is supported with v2.x

Node.JS 4.x is supported with v1.x

Install

Run the following command in the root directory of your Node-RED install

npm install node-red-contrib-modbus

Run the following command for global install

npm install -g node-red-contrib-modbus

try these options on npm install to build, if you have problems to install

- -unsafe-perm --build-from-source

modbus-serial, serialport and jsmodbus

The serialport optional dependency is just to list all ports on your system in the client configuration. It is not the serialport version to work with Modbus at runtime. For that check the modbus-serial or jsmodbus package.json, please! The modbus-serial supports and works for TCP connections in that package, too. The jsmodbus package is just to provide a simple Modbus Server node. All Modbus commands running on modbus-serial.

TCP or Serial testing

If you get in trouble with TCP connections, then check and test with just modbus-serial first, please!

If you get in trouble with Serial connections, then check with just serialport first, please!

To update the dependencies or the whole package, you have just to install again.

npm show node-red-contrib-modbus@* version

To get a special version please set the version with @M.M.F:

npm install node-red-contrib-modbus @ 3 . 6 . 1

or global by

npm install -g node-red-contrib-modbus @ 3 . 6 . 1

How to use

see Wiki pages

use the Flow example to see how it works ...

see YouTube Playlist

Debug

Debug will be activated by starting Node-RED with debug mode:

DEBUG=contribModbus*,modbus-serial node-red -v or DEBUG=contribModbus:{option},contribModbus:{option},...

see Wiki pages to get more options in detail

Contributing

Let's work together! Contributors are welcome. Please, for the repo and send your pull requests from your repo to our develop branch or open issues while you're testing!

For Developers

See the scripts of the package and the additional Shell scripts to clean, update, or upgrade this NPM package.

dev-link (local testing with Node-RED)

testing (unit, integration)

coverage

docs generation

standard-version alpha, beta, release

git-flow

For Testers

Report issues, share your experiences, record tutorials, write Wiki articles and Blogs to share more about this package, please!

Authors

since April 2016 by Klaus Landsdorf and Community Driven

History

contribution since 2016 by Contributors

license changed in 2016 by Jason D. Harper

started in early 2015 by Mika Karaila

Contributors

Code Contributors

Financial Contributors

Individuals

Organizations

