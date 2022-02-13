Control your KNX intallation via Node-Red!

payload = true payload = { red : 255 , green : 200 , blue : 30 }

NODE LIST

KNX-ULTIMATE node here, allow you to control your KNX installation via Node-Red. You can control all your KNX devices as well as create a Virtual Device in Node-Red, to link external non KNX devices, and make it compatible with your KNX installation. I'ts very SIMPLE TO USE thus very customizable.

SCENE CONTROLLER node here, The scene controller node can act as a real scene controller, with recall and save of the current scene.

WATCHDOG node here, allows notification (Email, Twitter, Telegram, Alexa, Siri, Sonos -with sonospollytts node- and so on) of KNX Bus connection errors, automatic or manual switchover to a backup KNX/IP router if the primary fails and allows you to programmatically change the config-node directly from a msg flow. It also can force the disconnection and connection of the selected Gateway from the KNX BUS.

LOGGER node here, creates an XML diagnostic file, compatible with ETS. You can open it with ETS for diagnostic pourposes. Node: the Logger currently doesn't record the telegrams coming from KNX-Ultimate if you use a KNX/IP Interface.

GLOBAL CONTEXT node here, exposes the group addresses to a Global Context variable, to be used in function nodes.

ALERTER node here. With the Alerter node you can signal to a display or to the node-red-contrib-tts-ultimate node (audio feedback), whenever the selected devices are alerted, i.e. they have payload true.

LOAD CONTROL node here. Control your loads (Oven, Washing machine, etc..) and avoit shutting down the main voltage due to too high power consumption.

VIEWER node here. View all Group Addresses and values of your KNX BUS, in the Node-Red Dashboard.

KNX-Secure is under development and should be ready by mid 2022.

Many users requested me to "extract" the baseline KNX API and make it accessible via npmjs. Here is it.

The API is named KNXUltimate. In the README page is well documented and there are also samples for unsecure and secure KNX connections.

If you're here, you probably already have tried other knx nodes from npm. I hope you enjoy this one, because i've put big effort to do what i really needed, a copy/paste friendly node, with many functions and the possibility to use the ETS csv exported Group Addresses.



Stand alone or with ETS exported file You can set you own group address, datapoint and device name, or you can import the ETS Group Address list and have datapoint and device name auto populated while typing in the group address.

Filling helpers If you import your ETS CSV or ESF file, just begin typing the group address or the device name in the Group Address textbox and a list of possible matches will appear. Just select an item in the list it and have datapoint and device name auto populated. You can then accept the auto populated fields or change it.

Automatic encoding/deconding of KNX datagrams Just pass a normal payload to the node (true, false, a string or any nymber) and just receive a normal payload (true, false, a string or any nymber) to use in your flow.

As single device, as Universal node or as Emulation of a real KNX device The node can act as a single device (for example having Group Address 0/0/1), or can be used as universal node, catching all messages coming from KNX Bus (in this case the node will output a comprehensive msg to the flow, containing group address, device name, automatic decoded payload and other useful infos). The node can act as universal KNX sender as well (you can pass a message to the node, containing the destination group address, the datapont type and the payload). You can even use the node to emulate a phisically non existent KNX device. The node will behave exactly as a normal KNX Device and will also respond to read requests coming from the KNX bus, by sending the current payload value to the KNX bus.

Contextual help for formatting input messages There is samples. There is huge documentation about settings and properties. If this is not enough for you, whenever you change the datapoint type, a textblock with a sample msg input (expecially, for tricky datapoints, like RGBW, 10Bytes, Relative Dimming, 3 Bytes setpoint etc...) appears. Just copy/paste it in a function and you're done.

Huge amount of Datapoints are supported It supports a huge amount of datapoints. If you need more, just open a GitHub issue.

Self protection The Node protects you, from mistakes you can do. Node Protections

Built in RBE input/output filter You can select to activate or deactivate it. If active, the node reacts only if payload from KNX Bus or from input msg is changed.

Automatic KNX interface type detection Full support for IP Interfaces as well for IP Routers. It's recommended the use of IP Routers because of simple setup and stability in a large environment.

RAW message directly to the BUS You can send RAW buffers directly to the bus.

Gateway simulation By putting EMULATE in the IP field, the gateway node will not write to the KNX BUS. Useful for simulations and classsrooms.

WORKING WITH THE ETS CSV FILE OR WITH ESF FILE

Instead of create a knx-ultimate node for each Group Address to control, you can import your ETS csv or esf group addresses file.

Thanks to that, the knx-ultimate node where you selected Universal mode (listen to all Group Addresses), becomes an universal input/output node, aware of all Datapoints, Group Addresses and Device's name (ex: Living Room Lamp). Just send the payload to the knx-ultimate node, and it'll encode it with the right datapoint and send it to the bus. Likewise, when the knx-ultimate node receives a telegram from the bus, it outputs a right decoded payload using the datapoint specified in the ETS file.

Sample ETS csv file to paste into the ETS field of your config node. Copy/Paste this into your configuration node. "Group name" "Address" "Central" "Unfiltered" "Description" "DatapointType" "Security" "Attuatori luci" "0/-/-" "" "" "Attuatori luci" "" "Auto" "Luci primo piano" "0/0/-" "" "" "Luci primo piano" "" "Auto" "Camera da letto luce" "0/0/1" "" "" "Camera da letto luce" "DPST-1-8" "Auto" "Loggia camera da letto" "0/0/2" "" "" "Loggia camera da letto" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Camera armadi luce" "0/0/3" "" "" "Camera armadi luce" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Bagno grande luce" "0/0/4" "" "" "Bagno grande luce" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Loggia bagno grande" "0/0/5" "" "" "Loggia bagno grande" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Bagno grande specchio (switch)" "0/0/6" "" "" "Bagno grande specchio switch" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Lavanderia luce" "0/0/7" "" "" "Lavanderia luce" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Lavanderia specchio (switch)" "0/0/8" "" "" "Lavanderia specchio switch" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Studio luce" "0/0/9" "" "" "Studio luce" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Soggiorno luce (switch)" "0/0/10" "" "" "Soggiorno luce switch" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Soggiorno aplique (switch)" "0/0/11" "" "" "Soggiorno aplique switch" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Loggia soggiorno cucina" "0/0/12" "" "" "Loggia soggiorno-cucina" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Cucina luce" "0/0/13" "" "" "Cucina luce" "DPT-1" "Auto" "Cucina luce pensili" "0/0/14" "" "" "Cucina luce pensili" "DPT-1" "Auto" "Corridoio luce" "0/0/15" "" "" "Corridoio luce" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Scala LED" "0/0/16" "" "" "Scala LED" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Soggiorno aplique brighness value" "0/0/17" "" "" "" "DPST-5-1" "Auto" "Bagno grande specchio (dim)" "0/0/18" "" "" "Bagno grande specchio dim" "DPST-3-7" "Auto" "Soggiorno luce brighness value" "0/0/19" "" "" "" "DPST-5-1" "Auto" "Lavanderia specchio (dim)" "0/0/20" "" "" "Lavanderia specchio dim" "DPST-3-7" "Auto" "Scala LED cambiacolori RGB" "0/0/21" "" "" "" "DPST-1-1" "Auto" "Bagno grande specchio brightness value" "0/0/22" "" "" "" "DPST-5-1" "Auto" "Soggiorno luce (dim)" "0/0/23" "" "" "Soggiorno luce dim" "DPST-3-7" "Auto"

Sample ETS esf file to paste into the ETS field of your config node. Copy/Paste this into your configuration node. My beautiful home Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 1 Luce camera da letto EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 2 Luce loggia camera da letto EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 3 Luce camera armadi EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 4 Luce bagno grande EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 5 Luce loggia bagno grande EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 6 Luce specchio bagno grande ( switch ) EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 7 Luce lavanderia EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 8 Luce specchio lavanderia ( switch ) EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 9 Luce studio EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 10 Plafoniera soggiorno ( switch ) EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 11 Applique soggiorno ( switch ) EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 12 Luce loggia soggiorno cucina EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 13 Luce cucina EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 14 Pensili cucina EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 15 Luce corridoio EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 16 LED scala EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 18 Luce specchio bagno grande(dim) EIS 2 'Dimming - control' ( 4 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 20 Luce specchio lavanderia (dim) EIS 2 'Dimming - control' ( 4 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 23 Plafoniera soggiorno (dim) EIS 2 'Dimming - control' ( 4 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 24 Applique soggiorno (dim) EIS 2 'Dimming - control' ( 4 Bit) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 17 Applique soggiorno brighness value Uncertain ( 1 Byte) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 19 Plafoniera soggiorno brighness value Uncertain ( 1 Byte) Low Attuatori luci.Luci primo piano .0 / 0 / 21 LED cambiacolori RGB scala EIS 1 'Switching' ( 1 Bit) Low

You can work with a mix of knx-ultimate nodes, some with Universal mode (listen to all Group Addresses) checked and some not. You are absolutely free! See this youtube video,

Turn on/off a Lamp

return { payload : true }

return { payload : false }

Increase the light/open blind

msg.payload = { decr_incr : 1 , data : 5 }; return msg;

Set RGBW color

msg.payload = { red : 90 , green : 200 , blue : 30 , white : 120 , mR : 1 , mG : 1 , mB : 1 , mW : 1 }; return msg;

--> MORE Samples and documentation....

