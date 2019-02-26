node-red-ifttt
A node-red node to connect to ifttt Webhooks channel (aka Maker channel)
Why(s)?
Why not just httprequest?
You can use a simple http request node, following the example flows shown here, but you will have the following benefits by using the node-red-ifttt node:
- Reuse of the key. The key can be entered in the configuration node and will be used by any ifttt node.
- Nicer UI, where you don't have to insert (error-prone) event name and key in the middle of an URL.
- Security: the key in the configuration module is considered a credential and so it won't be exported when exporting your flows.
Why using IFTTT at all?
Anyone can argue that node-red is a superset of IFTTT and everything you can do with IFTTT you should be able to do it with node-red. That's true, except for the following considerations:
- There are some services that doesn't have yet a node-red implementation (e.g.: LIFX, even though there is a node-red node for it, it won't work except in the same network) which would take you a lot of work to implement, compared with 0 effort on the other hand.
- Unified credentials, easy to setup at once and forever for all the recipes and all the IFTTT chanels.
Installation
$ npm install node-red-contrib-ifttt
Usage
The module has three node definitions:
- The Configuration node, which serves to the purpose of setting the IFTTT channel key.
- The Output node, which will trigger an event with the msg.payload data.
- (comming soon) The Input node, which will be triggered by IFTTT when a recipe is hit.
License
MIT © Diego Pamio