Important Note

Node-RED nodes are moved from this repository to following individual repositories,

node-red-contrib-ibm-watson-iot is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-ibm-watson-iot

is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-ibm-watson-iot node-red-contrib-scx-ibmiotapp is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-scx-ibmiotapp

is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-scx-ibmiotapp node-red-contrib-bluemix-hdfs is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-bluemix-hdfs

is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-bluemix-hdfs node-red-contrib-ibmpush is moved to https://github.com/ibm-watson-iot/node-red-contrib-ibmpush

Node-RED sample

This node-red code has 2 sample programs 1) Quickstart Flow 2) Registered Flow

Quickstart Flow

This has a single flow

Quickstart Flow from device

This is the sample program to send the following events from the Raspberry Pi to the Quickstart messaging service of IBM Watson IoT Platform.

The events that are emitted in this sample are:

CPU temperature

CPU Load

Simulated Sine wave to demonstrate the different events can be pushed to IoT Portal and visualized.

Connect

Log in to Raspberry Pi. (Default login Username: pi Password: raspberry) Install node red from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red Install iotcloudDev from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red-contrib-iotclouddev cd to the node red directory Note down the MAC address of your raspberry pi which is needed for the quickstart site. Start Node-RED with sudo node red.js -f raspi_quickstart_event.json. (This file is present in the samples directory of the same folder, from where you downloaded this README.md) Open http://:1880/ in browser Double-click IoT device out and provide the following details a. For Connection select "Quickstart Mode" b. For Org Id enter "Quickstart" without quotes c. For DeviceType "iotsample-nodered" without quotes d. For DeviceID "b827ebb030a1" without quotes e. For AuthToken, keep it blank The device immediately starts publishing events. 10.These events can be seen on the quickstart dashboard by providing the MAC Address.

Registered Flow

This has 2 flows 1) Registered Flow from device 2) Registered Flow to device

Registered Flow from device

This is the sample program to send the following events from the Raspberry Pi to the Registered messaging service of IBM Watson IoT Platform.

The events that are emitted in this sample are:

CPU temperature

CPU Load

Simulated Sine wave to demonstrate the different events can be pushed to IoT Portal and visualized.

Connect

Log in to Raspberry Pi. (Default login Username: pi Password: raspberry) Install node red from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red (No need to do this step, if its done previously) Install iotcloudDev from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red-contrib-iotclouddev (No need to do this step, if its done previously) cd to the node red directory Note down the MAC address of your raspberry pi which is needed for the registered flow Register organization, device id, authorization tokens as these are needed for registered flow In the Start Node-RED with sudo node red.js -f raspi_registered_event.json. (This file is present in the samples directory of the same folder, from where you downloaded this README.md) Open http://:1880/ in browser Double-click IoT device out and provide the following details a. For Connection select "Registered Mode" b. For Org Id enter the org id obtained after registering your organization, for e.g. "w8wx0" without quotes c. For DeviceType enter the deviceType as entered while registering the device, for e.g. "iotsample-raspberrypi" without quotes d. For DeviceID enter the deviceid as entered while registering the device, for. e.g. "b827ebb030a1" without quotes e. For AuthToken, provide the Auth Token thats returned, after registering the device The device immediately starts publishing events. 10.These events can be subscribed to by using either an application deployed on Bluemix or using an MQTT subscriber

Registered Flow to device

This is the sample program which subscribes to events sent to Raspberry Pi from the Registered messaging of IBM Internet of Things service.

Connect

Log in to Raspberry Pi. (Default login Username: pi Password: raspberry) Install node red from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red (No need to do this step, if its done previously) Install iotcloudDev from npm registry by running sudo npm install node-red-contrib-iotclouddev (No need to do this step, if its done previously) cd to the node red directory Note down the MAC address of your raspberry pi which is needed for the registered flow Register organization, device id, authorization tokens as these are needed for registered flow In the Start Node-RED with sudo node red.js -f raspi_registered_event.json. (This file is present in the samples directory of the same folder, from where you downloaded this README.md) Open http://:1880/ in browser Double-click IoT device In and provide the following details a. For Org Id enter the org id obtained after registering your organization, for e.g. "w8wx0" without quotes b. For DeviceType enter the deviceType as entered while registering the device, for e.g. "iotsample-raspberrypi" without quotes c. For DeviceID enter the deviceid as entered while registering the device, for. e.g. "b827ebb030a1" without quotes d. For AuthToken, provide the Auth Token thats returned, after registering the device e. For Command, provide '+' to get all commands f. For format, provide "json" The device immediately starts subscribing to events. 10.These events can be published to by using either an application deployed on Bluemix or using an MQTT subscriber

Troubleshooting and Development