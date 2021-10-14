This is a collection of nodes which can be used to imitate HomeKit devices inside of Node-RED. Messages coming into these nodes are able to set device states and status in Apple's iOS and MacOS Home apps. Commands from Home apps (or Siri) will be passed from these nodes into your Node-RED flows.
If you have Node-RED already installed, the recommended install method is to use the editor. To do this, select
Manage palette from the Node-RED menu (top right).
Then select
Install tab in the palette. Search for and install this node (
node-red-contrib-homekit-bridged).
You can also pull a docker image containing everything needed to get started.
Example flows For a quick start, we recommend checking out the flows which are included with the plugin, they can be imported using the Node-RED hamburger menu after install.
Documentation home page For more instructions, information about how things work, and detailed examples (including various real life examples from the community).
Discord Again, one of us is on Discord every day, always ready to help!