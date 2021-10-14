openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-red-contrib-homekit-bridged

by NRCHKB
1.4.3 (see all)

Node-RED Contribution - HomeKit Bridged : Node-RED nodes to simulate Apple HomeKit devices.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

666

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NRCHKB Logo node-red-contrib-homekit-bridged

HomeKit all the things!

Do you need setup help? Have a great idea? Want to shoot the breeze with fellow users? Join us on our Discord server!

NRCHKB Demonstration About this Contrib

This is a collection of nodes which can be used to imitate HomeKit devices inside of Node-RED. Messages coming into these nodes are able to set device states and status in Apple's iOS and MacOS Home apps. Commands from Home apps (or Siri) will be passed from these nodes into your Node-RED flows.

Easy Install

If you have Node-RED already installed, the recommended install method is to use the editor. To do this, select Manage palette from the Node-RED menu (top right). Then select Install tab in the palette. Search for and install this node (node-red-contrib-homekit-bridged).

Docker Install

You can also pull a docker image containing everything needed to get started.

Getting Started

Example flows For a quick start, we recommend checking out the flows which are included with the plugin, they can be imported using the Node-RED hamburger menu after install.

Documentation home page For more instructions, information about how things work, and detailed examples (including various real life examples from the community).

Discord Again, one of us is on Discord every day, always ready to help!

NRCHKB Discord

Release publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial