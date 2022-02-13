Various nodes to assist in setting up automation using Node-RED communicating with Home Assistant.
Documentation can be found here.
Have Node-RED installed and working, if you need to install Node-RED see here.
Install via Node-RED Manage Palette
Install via npm
$ cd ~/.node-red
$ npm install node-red-contrib-home-assistant-websocket
# then restart node-red
For Home Assistant add-on users:
The Community add-on ships with this node right out of the box.
Under the server node config just check the checkbox for
I use the Home Assistant Add-on
The add-on can be found here: https://github.com/hassio-addons/addon-node-red#readme
The installed nodes have more detailed information in the Node-RED info pane shown when the node is selected. Below is a quick summary
Listens for all types of events from home assistant with the ability to filter by event type
Listens for only
state_changed events from home assistant
Much like the
State Changed Node however provides some advanced functionality around common automation use cases.
Outputs the state of an entity at regular intervals, optionally also at startup and every time the entity changes if desired
Need Custom Integration installed in Home Assistant for node to function
Outputs the data received from the created webhook in Home Assistant
Sends a request to home assistant for any domain and service available (
light/turn_on,
input_select/select_option, etc..)
Need Custom Integration installed in Home Assistant for node to function
Creates an entity in Home Assistant which can be manipulated from this node
Fire an event on the event bus
Fetches the last known state for any entity on input
Get entities based on search criteria with 3 different output options
Fetches HomeAssistant history on input
Allows rendering of templates on input
When an input is received the node will wait until the condition is met or the timeout occurs then will pass on the last received message
Outputs when one of the configured entities enter or leaves one of the defined zones.