Various nodes to assist in setting up automation using Node-RED communicating with Home Assistant.

Getting Started

Documentation can be found here.

Prerequisites

Have Node-RED installed and working, if you need to install Node-RED see here.

Node.js v12.0 or newer

Node-RED v1.3 or newer

Home Assistant v2021.3.0 or newer

Installation

Install via Node-RED Manage Palette

Install via npm

cd ~/.node-red npm install node-red-contrib-home-assistant-websocket then restart node-red

For Home Assistant add-on users:

The Community add-on ships with this node right out of the box.

Under the server node config just check the checkbox for I use the Home Assistant Add-on

The add-on can be found here: https://github.com/hassio-addons/addon-node-red#readme

Nodes

The installed nodes have more detailed information in the Node-RED info pane shown when the node is selected. Below is a quick summary

All Events

Listens for all types of events from home assistant with the ability to filter by event type

State Changed Event

Listens for only state_changed events from home assistant

State Trigger

Much like the State Changed Node however provides some advanced functionality around common automation use cases.

Poll State

Outputs the state of an entity at regular intervals, optionally also at startup and every time the entity changes if desired

Webhook

Need Custom Integration installed in Home Assistant for node to function

Outputs the data received from the created webhook in Home Assistant

Call Service

Sends a request to home assistant for any domain and service available ( light/turn_on , input_select/select_option , etc..)

Entity

Need Custom Integration installed in Home Assistant for node to function

Creates an entity in Home Assistant which can be manipulated from this node

Fire Event

Fire an event on the event bus

Current State

Fetches the last known state for any entity on input

Get Entities

Get entities based on search criteria with 3 different output options

Get History

Fetches HomeAssistant history on input

Get Template

Allows rendering of templates on input

Wait Until

When an input is received the node will wait until the condition is met or the timeout occurs then will pass on the last received message

Zone

Outputs when one of the configured entities enter or leaves one of the defined zones.

Contribute

Contributors

