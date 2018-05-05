Various nodes to assist in setting up automation using node-red communicating with Home Assistant.
Project is going through active development and as such will probably have a few 'growing pain' bugs as well as node type, input, output and functionality changes. At this stage backwards compatibility between versions is not a main concern and a new version may mean you'll have to recreate certain nodes.
This assumes you have node-red already installed and working, if you need to install node-red see here
NOTE: node-red-contrib-home-assistant requires node.JS > 8.0 If you're running Node-Red in Docker you'll need to pull the -v8 image for this to work.
$ cd cd ~/.node-red
$ npm install node-red-contrib-home-assistant
# then restart node-red
If you are running Node Red inside Hass.io addon/container you can use Hass.io API Proxy address
http://hassio/homeassistant as Home Assistant server address (server node Base URL). This way you don't need any real network address.
For flow examples checkout the flows here
The installed nodes have more detailed information in the node-red info pane shown when the node is selected. Below is a quick summary
Listens for all types of events from home assistant
Listens for only
state_changed events from home assistant
Much like the
State Changed Ndoe however provides some advanced functionality around common automation use cases.
Outputs the state of an entity at regular intervals, optionally also at startup and every time the entity changes if desired
Sends a request to home assistant for any domain and service available (
light/turn_on,
input_select/select_option, etc..)
Fetches the last known state for any entity on input
Fetches HomeAssistant history on input
Allows rendering of templates on input
An environment with Home Assistant/Node Red can be easily spun up using docker and docker-compose along with built in VSCode debug enabled.
git clone https://github.com/AYapejian/node-red-contrib-home-assistant.git
cd node-red-contrib-home-assistant && yarn
yarn run dev
a. Note: First run will take a bit to download the images ( home-assistants image is over 1gb (yikes!) after that launch is much quicker)
b. Note: Also first run load of HomeAssistant web interface seems very slow, but after first time it's also much faster
yarn run dev command will leave you with a terminal spitting out logs,
ctrl+c out of this and it kills all the servers by design, just run
yarn run dev again to pick back up. The following services and ports are launched in the
dev script
|service
|port mappings
|info
|home-assistant
8123:8123,
8300:8300
|exposed for local access via browser
|node-red
1880:1880,
9123:9229
|exposed for local access via browser,
9123 is used for debugging. Includes default flow example connected to
home-assistant
yarn run dev:clean should remove all docker data and get you back to a clean state
docker-compose.yaml to map the container directories to the created host dirs below. See:
./_docker/docker-compose.mapped.yaml for an example or just use that file to launch manually
mkdir -p _docker-volumes/home-assistant/config
mkdir -p _docker-volumes/node-red/data
cp _docker/home-assistant/root-fs/config/* _docker-volumes/home-assistant/config/
cp _docker/node-red/root-fs/data/* _docker-volumes/node-red/data
Optional but it's pretty nice if you have VSCode installed.
cmd/ctrl+shift+d)
password by default).
type="x-red" ) isn't syntax highlighted you can run force it by adding support. Below is for Mac, can do the same manually on any platform however, note that this is a hack as I couldn't find any other good way to do this.
# For VSCode
sed -i .orig 's/text\/(javascript|ecmascript|babel)/text\/(javascript|ecmascript|babel|x-red)/' "/Applications/Visual Studio Code.app/Contents/Resources/app/extensions/html/syntaxes/html.json"
# For VSCode Insiders
sed -i .orig 's/text\/(javascript|ecmascript|babel)/text\/(javascript|ecmascript|babel|x-red)/' "/Applications/Visual Studio Code - Insiders.app/Contents/Resources/app/extensions/html/syntaxes/html.json"