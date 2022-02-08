WARNING: Beta code! (But we're getting there :-)

Breaking change: On upgrade to v0.1.0 you have to re-enter your credentials. See the release notes.

Deprecation note: As of v0.2.0 all device nodes except the Google Device are deprecated and will be removed later. Please migrate to the Google Device node.

Introduction

A collection of Node-RED nodes to control your smart home devices via Google Assistant or the Google Home App.

This is done by implementing a smart home provider that runs on your own host. So you don't have to depend on any third-party services (except Google) that may go offline, become chargeable or may leak your data.

What this module does NOT:

It does not talk to your physical devices. It only provides virtual devices in Node-RED. It's up to you to forward commands from the virtual to the physical device.

It is not an interface to Google devices (like Nest Thermostats, Nest Cams, etc.).

It is only for controlling devices. It does not let you implement your own conversations with Google Assistant.

Prerequisites

You are going to need a 'real' SSL certificate e.g. from Let’s Encrypt. You also need to be able to forward TCP traffic coming in from the Internet to your Node-RED server on a port you specify. This is not your full Node-RED server but a service started by node-red-contrib-google-smarthome , providing only the functions needed by Google. This package requires NodeJS version 8.0.0 at a minimum.

Setup Instructions

Follow our setup instructions.

Nodes in this package

General information

If online is set to false for a node, Google SmartHome is not going to be able to control the node. It will also show as offline in the Google Home app. The nodes will do their best to convert incoming payload data to the required type. You can send a string of e.g. ON and it will be converted to true . Topics must be either as stated below or prepended with one or more / . E.g. my/topic/on . The nodes only looks for the part after the last / , if any.

- Google device node (a general node supporting all Google device types and all Google device traits)

This is a generic node, supporting the following Google devices:

Air conditioning unit

Air cooler

Air freshener

Air purifier

Audio-Video receiver

Awning

Bathtub

Bed

Blender

Blinds

Boiler

Camera

Carbon monoxide detector

Charger

Closet

Coffee Maker

Cooktop

Curtain

Dehumidifier

Dehydrator

Dishwasher

Door

Doorbell

Drawer

Dryer

Fan

Faucet

Fireplace

Freezer

Fryer

Garage

Gate

Grill

Heater

Hood

Humidifier

Kettle

Light

Lock

Microwave

Mop

Mower

Multicooker

Network

Outlet

Oven

Pergola

Pet feeder

Pressure cooker

Radiator

Refrigerator

Remote control

Router

Scene

Security system

Sensor

Settop

Shower

Shutter

Smoke detector

Soundbar

Sousvide

Speaker

Sprinkler

Stand mixer

Streaming box

Streaming soundbar

Streaming stick

Switch

Thermostat

Television

Vacuum

Valve

Washer

Water heater

Water purifier

Water softener

Window

Yogurt maker

and the following Google traits:

App selector

Arm/Disarm

Brightness

Camera stream

Channel

Color setting

Color temperature

Cook

Dispense

Dock

Energy storage

Fan speed

Fill

Humidity setting

Input selector

Light effects

Locator

Lock/Unlock

Media state

Modes

Network control

Object detection

On/Off

Open/Close

Reboot

Rotation

Run cycle

Scene

Sensor state

Software update

Start stop

Status report

Temperature control

Temperature Setting

Timer

Toggles

Transport control

Volume

Example flow: See the flow used for the automatic tests here

Other device nodes

All other device nodes except the Google device are deprecated. Please use the Google device node instead.

- Management

topic can be restart_server , report_state or request_sync .

payload is not used for anything.

restart_server is used to stop then start the built-in webserver. Can be used when your SSL certificate has been renewed and needs to be re-read by the webserver.

report_state will force an update of all states to Google. Mostly useful for debugging.

request_sync will request Google to sync to learn about new or changed devices. This usually happens automatically.

The config node

Local Authentication

Use Google Login : If enabled, use the Google login authentication.

Login Client ID : If Google Login is enabled, the client id you gained from the Google Sign-In integration.

Authorized emails : If Google Login is enabled, The email addresses authorized to log in.

Username and Password : If Google Login is disabled, a username and password used when you link Google SmartHome to this node.

Actions on Google Project Settings

Client ID : The client id you entered in the Actions on Google project.

Client Secret : The client secret you entered in the Actions on Google project.

Google HomeGraph Settings

Jwt Key : Full or relative to the Node-RED config folder path to JWT key file (the one downloaded in the Add Report State section).

Web Server Settings

Use http Node-RED root path : If enabled, use the same http root path prefix configured for Node-RED, otherwise use /.

Path : Prefix for URLs provided by this module. Default fulfillment URL is https://example.com:3001/smarthome. With a path of "foo" this changes to https://example.com:3001/foo/smarthome. Same for URLs /oauth and /token .

Port : TCP port of your choosing for incoming connections from Google. Must match what you entered in the Actions on Google project. If empty, it will use the same port as Node-RED.

Use external SSL offload : If enabled, the smarthome service will use HTTP instead of HTTPS. Check if you want to do SSL termination on a reverse proxy.

Public Key : Full path to public key file, e.g. fullchain.pem from Let's Encrypt.

Private Key : Full path to private key file, e.g. privkey.pem from Let's Encrypt.

Advanced Settings

Token Duration : The authorization token duration used by Google SmartHome to identify itself to node-red SmartHome plugin. Default is 60 minutes.

Report Interval (m) : Time, in minutes, between report updates are sent to Google (default value 60 m).

Request sync delay (s) : Delay, in seconds, for request devices sync after a deploy, 0 or empty for disable (default value 0).

Set state delay (s) : Delay, in seconds, for sending the set_state message after state changes, 0 or empty for disable (default value 0).

Sending spoken notifications

Some devices support sending spoken notifications to your smart speaker. For example, you can play a notification on your speaker when somebody rings at the front door or when the washing machine completes its cycle. Unfortunately you can not send custom messages, you can only trigger predefined messages.

See https://developers.google.com/assistant/smarthome/develop/notifications.

Create a device using the "Google Device" node with one of the supported traits in Node-RED and deploy. Currently, only the traits "Object detection", "Run cycle" and "Sensor state" support notifications. In your Google Home App open your new device and enable "Spoken Notifications". To trigger the notification send a message with a specific payload into the device node. Payloads are documented here.

Example flow:

[{ "id" : "43a13163.4a3e6" , "type" : "google-device" , "z" : "1fdba310.d04cad" , "client" : "" , "name" : "Front Door" , "topic" : "" , "room_hint" : "" , "device_type" : "DOORBELL" , "trait_appselector" : false , "trait_channel" : false , "trait_inputselector" : false , "trait_mediastate" : false , "trait_onoff" : false , "trait_transportcontrol" : false , "trait_modes" : false , "trait_volume" : false , "trait_toggles" : false , "trait_brightness" : false , "trait_colorsetting" : false , "appselector_file" : "applications.json" , "channel_file" : "channels.json" , "inputselector_file" : "inputs.json" , "command_only_input_selector" : false , "ordered_inputs" : false , "support_activity_state" : false , "support_playback_state" : false , "command_only_onoff" : false , "query_only_onoff" : false , "supported_commands" :[ "CAPTION_CONTROL" , "NEXT" , "PAUSE" , "PREVIOUS" , "RESUME" , "SEEK_RELATIVE" , "SEEK_TO_POSITION" , "SET_REPEAT" , "SHUFFLE" , "STOP" ], "volume_max_level" : 100 , "can_mute_and_unmute" : true , "volume_default_percentage" : 40 , "level_step_size" : 1 , "command_only_volume" : false , "command_only_brightness" : false , "command_only_colorsetting" : false , "color_model" : "temp" , "temperature_min_k" : 2000 , "temperature_max_k" : 9000 , "modes_file" : "modes.json" , "command_only_modes" : false , "query_only_modes" : false , "toggles_file" : "toggles.json" , "command_only_toggles" : false , "query_only_toggles" : false , "trait_camerastream" : false , "hls" : "" , "hls_app_id" : "" , "dash" : "" , "dash_app_id" : "" , "smooth_stream" : "" , "smooth_stream_app_id" : "" , "progressive_mp4" : "" , "progressive_mp4_app_id" : "" , "auth_token" : "" , "passthru" : false , "trait_scene" : false , "scene_reversible" : true , "trait_timer" : false , "trait_temperaturesetting" : false , "max_timer_limit_sec" : 86400 , "command_only_timer" : false , "available_thermostat_modes" :[ "off" , "heat" , "cool" , "on" , "heatcool" , "auto" , "fan-only" , "purifier" , "eco" , "dry" ], "min_threshold_celsius" : "10" , "max_threshold_celsius" : "32" , "thermostat_temperature_unit" : "C" , "buffer_range_celsius" : 2 , "command_only_temperaturesetting" : false , "query_only_temperaturesetting" : false , "trait_temperaturecontrol" : false , "tc_min_threshold_celsius" : 0 , "tc_max_threshold_celsius" : 40 , "tc_temperature_step_celsius" : 1 , "tc_temperature_unit_for_ux" : "C" , "tc_command_only_temperaturecontrol" : false , "tc_query_only_temperaturecontrol" : false , "trait_humiditysetting" : false , "min_percent" : 0 , "max_percent" : 100 , "command_only_humiditysetting" : false , "query_only_humiditysetting" : false , "trait_dock" : false , "trait_locator" : false , "trait_lockunlock" : false , "trait_reboot" : false , "trait_openclose" : false , "discrete_only_openclose" : false , "open_direction" :[], "command_only_openclose" : false , "query_only_openclose" : false , "trait_startstop" : false , "pausable" : false , "available_zones" :[], "lang" : "en" , "trait_runcycle" : false , "trait_softwareupdate" : false , "trait_rotation" : false , "supports_degrees" : true , "supports_percent" : true , "rotation_degrees_min" : 0 , "rotation_degrees_max" : 360 , "supports_continuous_rotation" : false , "command_only_rotation" : false , "trait_lighteffects" : false , "default_sleep_duration" : 1800 , "default_wake_duration" : 1800 , "supported_effects" :[ "colorLoop" , "sleep" , "wake" ], "trait_statusreport" : false , "trait_cook" : false , "supported_cooking_modes" :[], "food_presets_file" : "foodPresets.json" , "trait_fanspeed" : false , "reversible" : false , "supports_fan_speed_percent" : true , "fan_speeds_ordered" : true , "command_only_fanspeed" : false , "available_fan_speeds_file" : "availableFanSpeeds.json" , "trait_sensorstate" : false , "sensor_states_supported" :[], "arm_levels_ordered" : true , "trait_fill" : false , "available_fill_levels_file" : "availableFillLevels.json" , "supports_fill_percent" : false , "trait_armdisarm" : false , "available_arm_levels_file" : "availableArmLevels.json" , "trait_energystorage" : false , "is_rechargeable" : false , "query_only_energy_storage" : false , "energy_storage_distance_unit_for_ux" : "KILOMETERS" , "trait_dispense" : false , "supported_dispense_items_file" : "supportedDispenseItems.json" , "supported_dispense_presets_file" : "supportedDispensePresets.json" , "trait_networkcontrol" : false , "supports_enabling_guest_network" : false , "supports_disabling_guest_network" : false , "supports_getting_guest_network_password" : false , "network_profiles" :[], "supports_enabling_network_profile" : false , "supports_disabling_network_profile" : false , "supports_network_download_speedtest" : false , "supports_network_upload_speedtest" : false , "trait_objectdetection" : true , "show_trait" : "selected" , "advanced_settings" : false , "x" : 870 , "y" : 1120 , "wires" :[[]]},{ "id" : "b20005f.91069f8" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "1fdba310.d04cad" , "name" : "Object Detection" , "props" :[{ "p" : "payload" },{ "p" : "topic" , "vt" : "str" }], "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : "10" , "topic" : "ObjectDetection" , "payload" : "{\"named\":\"Alice\"}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "x" : 640 , "y" : 1120 , "wires" :[[ "43a13163.4a3e6" ]]},{ "id" : "61d16f84.337cd" , "type" : "inject" , "z" : "1fdba310.d04cad" , "name" : "Object Detection" , "props" :[{ "p" : "payload" },{ "p" : "topic" , "vt" : "str" }], "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "onceDelay" : "10" , "topic" : "ObjectDetection" , "payload" : "{\"unclassified\":2}" , "payloadType" : "json" , "x" : 640 , "y" : 1160 , "wires" :[[ "43a13163.4a3e6" ]]}]

Inviting other users

You can invite other people into your smart home in the app by following these steps.

Inviting people does not work in all cases. For example it won't work if you or the other person has a commercial Google Workspace account. If this is the case, you can share access to your smart home project like this:

If you are currently using username/password authentication, switch to Google Sign-In by following the instructions on Integrating Google Sign-In. Only continue if you successfully unlinked and relinked your own account. In "Authorized emails" add the email address of the account you want to add. Save and deploy. Open your project in Google Actions Console. From the menu (three dots on the upper right) choose "Manage user access". Select "Add". Enter the email address for the account you want to add. As role select at least "Viewer". Go back to Google Actions Console. In tab Test choose Settings and disable On device testing . Then click Start testing . The person you just added should now able to link to your project by following the steps in Setup Account linking.

Troubleshooting

Some devices can be controlled via voice, but not via Google Home App. For example windows and sensors. These devices only show a general page with their room assignments in the app, but they don't show their current state or buttons to control it. There is nothing we can do about it, this has to be implemented by Google.

Some errors and possible solutions are listed at Possible errors.

Look at Node-Red's debug panel for error messages.

Unlink and relink your account in the Google Home app. Meanwhile, look for errors in the debug panel.

If you have problems during account linking, disable "Use Google Login" and try try login with username/password first. You can switch back to Google Login later.

Restart your flows (using the Restart Flows option in the dropdown menu of the deploy button) while the debug panel is open to see error messages during initialization.

option in the dropdown menu of the deploy button) while the debug panel is open to see error messages during initialization. Go to Actions on Google Console, in tab Test choose logs in Google Cloud.

Check if your service is reachable from the outside. Use reqbin.com or a similar tool to send a GET request to https://example.com:3001/check (with your hostname and port). It must answer with status 200 (OK) and the message "SUCCESS: Smart Home service is reachable!" as one of the first lines. Use https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/ to check your SSL certificate.

Check Node-RED's log output. Where you find this depends on how you installed Node-Red. Usually something like journalctl -u nodered , docker logs <container> or a file in /var/log .

, or a file in . Toggle "Enable Node debug" in the configuration node, connect a debug node to the output of the management node and look for debug messages. In Node-Red UI choose 'Restart Flows' on the 'Deploy' button to see messages during initialization.

Go to Actions on Google Console, on tab Test click Reset Test. If this doesn't do anything, click the Settings button, disable "On device testing", then click "Start testing" to enable it again. This is especially important after making changes in the Google Actions Console.

Check that your management node and all devices have the same config node selected.

Google might say that it cannot reach your device if that device did not update its state at least once after creation.

Go through the setup instructions again and compare your settings to what you see on the screenshots

Credits

Parts of this README and large parts of the code comes from Google. Actions on Google: Smart Home sample using Node.js in particular has been of great value.

Copyright and license

Copyright 2018 - 2021 Michael Jacobsen under the GNU General Public License version 3.