WARNING: Beta code! (But we're getting there :-)
Breaking change: On upgrade to v0.1.0 you have to re-enter your credentials. See the release notes.
Deprecation note: As of v0.2.0 all device nodes except the Google Device are deprecated and will be removed later. Please migrate to the Google Device node.
A collection of Node-RED nodes to control your smart home devices via Google Assistant or the Google Home App.
This is done by implementing a smart home provider that runs on your own host. So you don't have to depend on any third-party services (except Google) that may go offline, become chargeable or may leak your data.
What this module does NOT:
node-red-contrib-google-smarthome, providing
only the functions needed by Google.
Follow our setup instructions.
online is set to
false for a node, Google SmartHome is not going to be able to control the node. It will also show as
offline in the Google Home app.
ON and it will be converted to
true.
/. E.g.
my/topic/on. The nodes only looks for the part after the last
/, if any.
This is a generic node, supporting the following Google devices:
and the following Google traits:
Example flow: See the flow used for the automatic tests here
All other device nodes except the Google device are deprecated. Please use the Google device node instead.
topic can be
restart_server,
report_state or
request_sync.
payload is not used for anything.
restart_server is used to stop then start the built-in webserver. Can be used when your SSL certificate has been renewed and needs to be re-read by the webserver.
report_state will force an update of all states to Google. Mostly useful for debugging.
request_sync will request Google to sync to learn about new or changed devices. This usually happens automatically.
Local Authentication
Use Google Login: If enabled, use the Google login authentication.
Login Client ID: If Google Login is enabled, the client id you gained from the Google Sign-In integration.
Authorized emails: If Google Login is enabled, The email addresses authorized to log in.
Username and
Password: If Google Login is disabled, a username and password used when you link Google SmartHome to this node.
Actions on Google Project Settings
Client ID: The client id you entered in the Actions on Google project.
Client Secret: The client secret you entered in the Actions on Google project.
Google HomeGraph Settings
Jwt Key: Full or relative to the Node-RED config folder path to JWT key file (the one downloaded in the Add Report State section).
Web Server Settings
Use http Node-RED root path: If enabled, use the same http root path prefix configured for Node-RED, otherwise use /.
Path: Prefix for URLs provided by this module. Default fulfillment URL is https://example.com:3001/smarthome. With a
path of "foo" this changes to https://example.com:3001/foo/smarthome. Same for URLs
/oauth and
/token.
Port: TCP port of your choosing for incoming connections from Google. Must match what you entered in the
Actions on Google project. If empty, it will use the same port as Node-RED.
Use external SSL offload: If enabled, the smarthome service will use HTTP instead of HTTPS. Check if you want to
do SSL termination on a reverse proxy.
Public Key: Full path to public key file, e.g.
fullchain.pem from Let's Encrypt.
Private Key: Full path to private key file, e.g.
privkey.pem from Let's Encrypt.
Advanced Settings
Token Duration: The authorization token duration used by Google SmartHome to identify itself to node-red SmartHome plugin. Default is 60 minutes.
Report Interval (m): Time, in minutes, between report updates are sent to Google (default value 60 m).
Request sync delay (s): Delay, in seconds, for request devices sync after a deploy, 0 or empty for disable (default value 0).
Set state delay (s): Delay, in seconds, for sending the set_state message after state changes, 0 or empty for disable (default value 0).
Some devices support sending spoken notifications to your smart speaker. For example, you can play a notification on your speaker when somebody rings at the front door or when the washing machine completes its cycle. Unfortunately you can not send custom messages, you can only trigger predefined messages.
See https://developers.google.com/assistant/smarthome/develop/notifications.
Example flow:
[{"id":"43a13163.4a3e6","type":"google-device","z":"1fdba310.d04cad","client":"","name":"Front Door","topic":"","room_hint":"","device_type":"DOORBELL","trait_appselector":false,"trait_channel":false,"trait_inputselector":false,"trait_mediastate":false,"trait_onoff":false,"trait_transportcontrol":false,"trait_modes":false,"trait_volume":false,"trait_toggles":false,"trait_brightness":false,"trait_colorsetting":false,"appselector_file":"applications.json","channel_file":"channels.json","inputselector_file":"inputs.json","command_only_input_selector":false,"ordered_inputs":false,"support_activity_state":false,"support_playback_state":false,"command_only_onoff":false,"query_only_onoff":false,"supported_commands":["CAPTION_CONTROL","NEXT","PAUSE","PREVIOUS","RESUME","SEEK_RELATIVE","SEEK_TO_POSITION","SET_REPEAT","SHUFFLE","STOP"],"volume_max_level":100,"can_mute_and_unmute":true,"volume_default_percentage":40,"level_step_size":1,"command_only_volume":false,"command_only_brightness":false,"command_only_colorsetting":false,"color_model":"temp","temperature_min_k":2000,"temperature_max_k":9000,"modes_file":"modes.json","command_only_modes":false,"query_only_modes":false,"toggles_file":"toggles.json","command_only_toggles":false,"query_only_toggles":false,"trait_camerastream":false,"hls":"","hls_app_id":"","dash":"","dash_app_id":"","smooth_stream":"","smooth_stream_app_id":"","progressive_mp4":"","progressive_mp4_app_id":"","auth_token":"","passthru":false,"trait_scene":false,"scene_reversible":true,"trait_timer":false,"trait_temperaturesetting":false,"max_timer_limit_sec":86400,"command_only_timer":false,"available_thermostat_modes":["off","heat","cool","on","heatcool","auto","fan-only","purifier","eco","dry"],"min_threshold_celsius":"10","max_threshold_celsius":"32","thermostat_temperature_unit":"C","buffer_range_celsius":2,"command_only_temperaturesetting":false,"query_only_temperaturesetting":false,"trait_temperaturecontrol":false,"tc_min_threshold_celsius":0,"tc_max_threshold_celsius":40,"tc_temperature_step_celsius":1,"tc_temperature_unit_for_ux":"C","tc_command_only_temperaturecontrol":false,"tc_query_only_temperaturecontrol":false,"trait_humiditysetting":false,"min_percent":0,"max_percent":100,"command_only_humiditysetting":false,"query_only_humiditysetting":false,"trait_dock":false,"trait_locator":false,"trait_lockunlock":false,"trait_reboot":false,"trait_openclose":false,"discrete_only_openclose":false,"open_direction":[],"command_only_openclose":false,"query_only_openclose":false,"trait_startstop":false,"pausable":false,"available_zones":[],"lang":"en","trait_runcycle":false,"trait_softwareupdate":false,"trait_rotation":false,"supports_degrees":true,"supports_percent":true,"rotation_degrees_min":0,"rotation_degrees_max":360,"supports_continuous_rotation":false,"command_only_rotation":false,"trait_lighteffects":false,"default_sleep_duration":1800,"default_wake_duration":1800,"supported_effects":["colorLoop","sleep","wake"],"trait_statusreport":false,"trait_cook":false,"supported_cooking_modes":[],"food_presets_file":"foodPresets.json","trait_fanspeed":false,"reversible":false,"supports_fan_speed_percent":true,"fan_speeds_ordered":true,"command_only_fanspeed":false,"available_fan_speeds_file":"availableFanSpeeds.json","trait_sensorstate":false,"sensor_states_supported":[],"arm_levels_ordered":true,"trait_fill":false,"available_fill_levels_file":"availableFillLevels.json","supports_fill_percent":false,"trait_armdisarm":false,"available_arm_levels_file":"availableArmLevels.json","trait_energystorage":false,"is_rechargeable":false,"query_only_energy_storage":false,"energy_storage_distance_unit_for_ux":"KILOMETERS","trait_dispense":false,"supported_dispense_items_file":"supportedDispenseItems.json","supported_dispense_presets_file":"supportedDispensePresets.json","trait_networkcontrol":false,"supports_enabling_guest_network":false,"supports_disabling_guest_network":false,"supports_getting_guest_network_password":false,"network_profiles":[],"supports_enabling_network_profile":false,"supports_disabling_network_profile":false,"supports_network_download_speedtest":false,"supports_network_upload_speedtest":false,"trait_objectdetection":true,"show_trait":"selected","advanced_settings":false,"x":870,"y":1120,"wires":[[]]},{"id":"b20005f.91069f8","type":"inject","z":"1fdba310.d04cad","name":"Object Detection","props":[{"p":"payload"},{"p":"topic","vt":"str"}],"repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":"10","topic":"ObjectDetection","payload":"{\"named\":\"Alice\"}","payloadType":"json","x":640,"y":1120,"wires":[["43a13163.4a3e6"]]},{"id":"61d16f84.337cd","type":"inject","z":"1fdba310.d04cad","name":"Object Detection","props":[{"p":"payload"},{"p":"topic","vt":"str"}],"repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":"10","topic":"ObjectDetection","payload":"{\"unclassified\":2}","payloadType":"json","x":640,"y":1160,"wires":[["43a13163.4a3e6"]]}]
You can invite other people into your smart home in the app by following these steps.
Inviting people does not work in all cases. For example it won't work if you or the other person has a commercial Google Workspace account. If this is the case, you can share access to your smart home project like this:
Test choose
Settings and disable
On device testing.
Then click
Start testing.
Restart Flows option in the dropdown menu of the deploy button) while the debug panel
is open to see error messages during initialization.
journalctl -u nodered,
docker logs <container> or a file in
/var/log.
Parts of this README and large parts of the code comes from Google. Actions on Google: Smart Home sample using Node.js in particular has been of great value.
Copyright 2018 - 2021 Michael Jacobsen under the GNU General Public License version 3.