nrc

node-red-contrib-function-npm

by Nishant Saini
0.4.3

Node red function node with capability to install packages from npm

Downloads/wk

303

303

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-red-contrib-function-npm

Node red function node with capability to install and use packages from npm

Compatability

node-red version > 1.0

Install

From your node-red directory

npm install node-red-contrib-function-npm

Usage

The function-npm node behaves like a normal function node, with the exception of allowing the use of npm modules within the script inside the block. It scans the script for any require statements and downloads the modules specified in the require statements. The module is automatically cleaned from the disk when the node-red process closes.

//syntax to install a specific version
var lowerCase = require('lower-case@1.1.3')

//if no version specified the latest version is installed
var uc = require('upper-case');

msg.payload = {             
    upper: uc.upperCase('Hello World'),
    lower: lowerCase('Hello World')
} ;
return msg;

URLs

NameLink
Github Repohttps://github.com/ntsaini/node-red-contrib-function-npm
NPM Packagehttps://www.npmjs.com/package/node-red-contrib-function-npm

Contributions

If you'd like to contribute to this project, feel invited to commit to this repository!

License

This work is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Credits

Project : node-red-contrib-npm (https://github.com/jthomas/node-red-contrib-npm)
License : MIT License
Author  : James Thomas

For providing the inspiration of the idea and code for installing npm packages dynamically

Project : node-red (https://github.com/node-red/node-red/blob/master/packages/node_modules/%40node-red/nodes/core/function/10-function.js)
License : Apache License 2.0
Author  : Node-RED team

For the base function node code.

