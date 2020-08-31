A Node Red node for performing file system operations.
This node is a wrapper around many of the functions in Node's file system library, which in turn is a wrapper around the standard POSIX filesystem functions.
The nodes and functions provided are:
Parameters such as path and filename can be sourced from strings, or message, flow, or global property. Likewise, results can be stored in a message, flow or global property.
fs-ops-dir can be used to extract a llist of files using a filter,and then pass that list to other fs-ops nodes to perform bulk operations.
The general design is that each node will pass the message if the action is successful, otherwise it will throw an exception and drop the message.