A Node Red node for performing file system operations.

This node is a wrapper around many of the functions in Node's file system library, which in turn is a wrapper around the standard POSIX filesystem functions.

The nodes and functions provided are:

fs-ops-move - Move or rename files and directories

fs-ops-copy - Copy or link files

fs-ops-delete - Delete file/s or directory

fs-ops-access - Test existence and accessibility of a file or directory

fs-ops-size - Get size of a file or directory in bytes

fs-ops-stats - Get stats of a file or directory

fs-ops-link - Determines if a file is a link and returns the file it links to.

fs-ops-type - Determines the type of a file - regular, directory, character, or special

fs-ops-dir - Get array of file and directory names in a directory

fs-ops-mkdir - Make a new directory

fs-ops-mktmpdir - Make a new directory with a random unique name

Parameters such as path and filename can be sourced from strings, or message, flow, or global property. Likewise, results can be stored in a message, flow or global property.

fs-ops-dir can be used to extract a llist of files using a filter,and then pass that list to other fs-ops nodes to perform bulk operations.

The general design is that each node will pass the message if the action is successful, otherwise it will throw an exception and drop the message.