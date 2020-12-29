This node for the node-RED application provides easy access to your avm fritzbox. You can read and write the configuration of your fritzbox including the VoIP and Dect configuration.
Just install this module in your node-RED configuration folder
cd ~/.node-red
npm install node-red-contrib-fritz
Or globally:
npm install -g node-red-contrib-fritz
You can use the generic node to access every function provided by the development api of your fritzbox. First create a configuration including the hostname (e.g. fritz.box), username (e.g. admin) and password of your fritzbox. If this informations are provided you can use the search button to discover available services. Select the service you want to use. Select the action the same way.
The
msg.payload of the incoming message will be used as arguments. You have to provide a json object with argument name as key and the value, e.g.
{ "NewEnable" : 1, "NewUrl" : "string" }. Available arguments will be shown in the the hint after you selected the action.
You can override the settings if you provide
msg.provider ("IGD" or "TR064"),
msg.service or/and
msg.action.
Note: To use the callmonitor node, you have to activate the callmonitor service in your FritzBox (Otherwise the node will emit the error
connect ECONNREFUSED). This can be done by using a telephone which is connected to the FritzBox. Call
#96*5*to enable the callmonitor service. Use
#96*4* if you want disable the feature again.
[{"id":"f80158f1.d27ab8","type":"inject","z":"5517edea.ed19e4","name":"20:82:C0:26:86:FE","topic":"","payload":"{\"NewMACAddress\": \"20:82:C0:26:86:FE\" }","payloadType":"json","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"x":350,"y":140,"wires":[["7b27936b.08bc8c"]]},{"id":"7b27936b.08bc8c","type":"fritzbox-in","z":"5517edea.ed19e4","device":"28b24ff3.2b8f1","name":"","service":"urn:dslforum-org:service:Hosts:1","action":"GetSpecificHostEntry","arguments":"{\"NewMACAddress\":\"value\"}","x":530,"y":140,"wires":[["12274598.0e46da"]]},{"id":"12274598.0e46da","type":"debug","z":"5517edea.ed19e4","name":"","active":true,"console":"false","complete":"false","x":690,"y":140,"wires":[]},{"id":"28b24ff3.2b8f1","type":"fritzbox-config","z":"","name":"","host":"192.168.80.1","port":"49000","ssl":false}]
[{"id":"49ea9337.0f9fdc","type":"fritzbox-callmonitor","z":"8d4a73b4.140f","device":"28b24ff3.2b8f1","name":"","topic":"","x":240,"y":100,"wires":[["635c2f29.f18ad"]]},{"id":"635c2f29.f18ad","type":"fritzbox-contact","z":"8d4a73b4.140f","device":"28b24ff3.2b8f1","name":"","topic":"","phonebook":"0","ccode":"DE","x":450,"y":100,"wires":[["6a4a06bc.f70b48"]]},{"id":"6a4a06bc.f70b48","type":"debug","z":"8d4a73b4.140f","name":"","active":true,"console":"false","complete":"false","x":630,"y":100,"wires":[]},{"id":"28b24ff3.2b8f1","type":"fritzbox-config","z":"","name":"","host":"192.168.80.1","port":"49000","ssl":false}]
Note: Don't forget to enable the callmonitor service in your FritzBox. See above for instructions.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Jochen Scheib
MIT