#Freeboard Dashboard for Node-RED

#Installation Just install this plugin to your Node Red installation by using npm: "npm install node-red-contrib-freeboard" in your Node Red root directory

#Usage Drag the freeboard node into your workspace and connect it appropriatley with some JSON emitting node.

[{ "id" : "176e3fcd.e891c" , "type" : "freeboard" , "name" : "[Node-RED] Freeboard" , "x" : 715 , "y" : 233 , "z" : "681a559a.97e5ac" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "41e8ab5f.be1754" , "type" : "inject" , "name" : "Send Random Value" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "" , "payloadType" : "date" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "x" : 268 , "y" : 233 , "z" : "681a559a.97e5ac" , "wires" :[[ "c822ddf4.37dd2" ]]},{ "id" : "c822ddf4.37dd2" , "type" : "function" , "name" : "" , "func" : "msg.payload={value:Math.floor(Math.random()*100)};

return msg;" , "outputs" : 1 , "x" : 502 , "y" : 233 , "z" : "681a559a.97e5ac" , "wires" :[[ "176e3fcd.e891c" ]]}]

Then go to your freeboard dashboard (is bundled with this node - no need to set up something; should run under /freeboard) and add the freeboard node from Node-RED as Datasource Click "ADD" below "DATASOURCE"

Choose the Type that has the Name of your Node-RED node (in this case "[Node-RED] Freeboard") and give it a name that you want it to be available under in Freeboard.

Now you can add a Widget using the Datasource: Click on "ADD PANE" on the top left and in the new created pane on the "+" sign in the title Choose the appropriate datasource. If Freeboard already received data from your node it will also offer you available properties - so best would be to hit the inject node within Node-RED at least once.

Thats it, here is your widget:

Don't forget to save your dashboard by hitting "SAVE FREEBOARD" (then "[MINIFIED]") on the top left.

#Contributions Thanks to reyiyo and adamfr33man for their contributions to this project!