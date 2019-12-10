DANGER WILL ROBINSON!!!

See https://github.com/deldrid1/node-red-contrib-firebase/issues/28 - unfortunately, this repo is no longer maintained and is known to not work with the latest versions of node-red / Firebase. Perhaps you can take up the cause - if you are up to the challenge and want to submit a complete PR or a new repo that wants to take this npm package name, please submit a PR or File a Pull Request and I will be happy to review.

node-red nodes for interacting with Firebase.

The goal of this project is to provide an elegant GUI that allows you to interact with your Firebase data using Node-Red.

As a side benefit, these nodes should be a natural complement to the data explorer interface offered by the Firebase Forge and a faster/easier to use tool than diving straight into the programming libraries offered for all of the Firebase supported platforms.

Install

Run the following command after you have done a global install of Node-RED (as described at http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/installation.html)

sudo npm install -g node-red-contrib-firebase

Manual Installation

The following instructions assume a standard installation of Node-Red. Please adjust directories accordingly if a non-standard installation is used.

The Node-Red user directory is printed to the Terminal whenever Node-Red is launched.

Windows users will need to replace "$HOME" with "%HOMEPATH%" and replace forwardslashes with backslashes.

To manually install :

Download this repository (via git clone, as a .zip, etc.) Launch your favorite Terminal / Command Prompt Create a nodes folder in the Node-Red user directory.

Don't worry if you see a cannot create directory, File exists error - that simply means this directory has already been created. mkdir $HOME /.node-red/nodes cd into the .node-red/nodes user directory of Node-RED cd $HOME /.node-red/nodes Copy the node-red-contrib-firebase folder into the .node-red/nodes directory. The final directory structure should be $HOME/.node-red/nodes/node-red-contrib-firebase/ cp -r $HOME /Downloads/node-red-contrib-firebase/ ./node-red-contrib-firebase/ cd into the node-red-contrib-firebase folder cd node-red-contrib-firebase Install the required dependencies npm install

Usage

To use the nodes, launch Node-RED (see http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/running.html for help getting started).

The firebase nodes will appear in their own "firebase" catagory on the Node-Red pallet. Drag and drop any node onto the canvas and configure as you would any other node-red node. Node specific configuration information for each node is included in the info pane in Node-Red.

the project uses Semantic Versioning so hopefully no big surprises.

Unfortunately, Node-RED is a bit "stickier" than a traditional node.js app. If you find that things are acting strangely after updating to a new version, dragging a fresh node onto the workspace from the palette (potentially with fresh config nodes) should clear it up.

Example Application

If you are brand new to Node-Red, one simple way to get started is to use an existing flow.

Start by copying the following to your clipboard

[{ "id" : "d42f4c8f.2bd0b" , "type" : "debug" , "name" : "" , "active" : true , "console" : "false" , "complete" : "true" , "x" : 377 , "y" : 753 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "26e83f77.d917c" , "type" : "catch" , "name" : "" , "x" : 231 , "y" : 753 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "d42f4c8f.2bd0b" ]]},{ "id" : "621022ff.9defdc" , "type" : "debug" , "name" : "" , "active" : true , "console" : "false" , "complete" : "payload" , "x" : 570 , "y" : 593 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "8d94ee64.726b1" , "type" : "comment" , "name" : "firebase.once() example flow" , "info" : "This flow is the same as the

firebase.on() example flow,

except that it uses

firebase.once(\"value\") to query Firebase

in the middle of a flow and return a

response synchronously (as opposed to

starting a flow whenever the firebase.on()

event is triggered).





The inject node begins the flow

every 5 seconds and the debug node logs

the weather in San Francisco, CA." , "x" : 120.5 , "y" : 557 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "68921ac1.976de4" , "type" : "firebase.once" , "name" : "" , "firebaseconfig" : "" , "childpath" : "sanfrancisco" , "eventType" : "value" , "queries" :[], "x" : 345 , "y" : 593 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "621022ff.9defdc" ]]},{ "id" : "1af0fa3.fe50f06" , "type" : "inject" , "name" : "" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "" , "payloadType" : "date" , "repeat" : "5" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : false , "x" : 127 , "y" : 593 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "68921ac1.976de4" ]]},{ "id" : "aff728f3.5008d8" , "type" : "firebase modify" , "name" : "" , "firebaseconfig" : "" , "childpath" : "myHomeTown" , "method" : "set" , "value" : "msg.payload" , "priority" : "" , "x" : 518 , "y" : 699 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "2698847d.d9677c" , "type" : "inject" , "name" : "" , "topic" : "" , "payload" : "" , "payloadType" : "date" , "repeat" : "" , "crontab" : "" , "once" : true , "x" : 125 , "y" : 699 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "55b9be5e.aa464" ]]},{ "id" : "55b9be5e.aa464" , "type" : "change" , "name" : "" , "rules" :[{ "t" : "set" , "p" : "payload" , "to" : "my weather station data..." }], "action" : "" , "property" : "" , "from" : "" , "to" : "" , "reg" : false , "x" : 304 , "y" : 699 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "aff728f3.5008d8" ]]},{ "id" : "761c3f4a.89e3c" , "type" : "comment" , "name" : "firebase modify example flow" , "info" : "This flow attempts to set data at the

firebase location.



Unfortunately, the open data set firebase

we are using has security rules in place

and we are unauthorized!



The set node will fail and generate a

Node-Red error. The catch node will

receive the message that caused this

error and log it to the debug tab.



This flow is fired once at Deploy time

and when Node-Red is first started up.

You can also click the button on the

inject node to fire it whenever you like." , "x" : 120.5 , "y" : 662 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "7f9d00bd.8063" , "type" : "firebase.on" , "name" : "" , "firebaseconfig" : "" , "childpath" : "/nashville" , "atStart" : true , "eventType" : "value" , "queries" :[], "x" : 146 , "y" : 482 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[[ "e3f4c139.1c0b4" ]]},{ "id" : "e3f4c139.1c0b4" , "type" : "debug" , "name" : "" , "active" : true , "console" : "false" , "complete" : "payload" , "x" : 344 , "y" : 482 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "cdf350cb.320cb" , "type" : "comment" , "name" : "firebase.on() example flow" , "info" : "This flow provides a simple example which

connects to the firebase

[weather](https://publicdata-weather.firebaseio.com/)

[open data set](https://www.firebase.com/docs/open-data/).



Firebase.on(\"value\") events are fired

whenever the weather changes in

Nashville, TN and sent to the debug node.



You can view the data in the debug tab

to the right." , "x" : 113 , "y" : 444 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]},{ "id" : "2f20c042.d0df4" , "type" : "comment" , "name" : "-------------------CLICK ME AND READ THE INFO PANE-------------------" , "info" : "Before clicking the Deploy button,

You need to configure login credentials

for each node with a Red Triangle (all of

the Firebase nodes)



You can add new credentials by double

clicking on any firebase node and

clicking on the pencil icon in the top

right corner of the edit dialog box.

Once you have created a set of credentials

they will be available in the drop down

box.



For this example, you will want to set

Firebase to \"publicdata-weather\"

(without the quotes) and Auth Type to

None." , "x" : 245.5 , "y" : 384 , "z" : "6fed67fe.901298" , "wires" :[]}]

Launch Node-Red and open the web user interface (Located at http://127.0.0.1:1880 by default).

Click the menu drop down in the top right corner and select Import -> Clipboard.

Paste the contents of your clipboard in and click "OK".

Click in the palette to place the nodes.

You now need to configure login credentials for each node with a Red Triangle. You can add new credentials by double clicking on any firebase node and clicking on the pencil icon in the top right corner of the edit dialog box. Once you have created a set of credentials they will be available in the drop down box for use in other nodes.

Press the Deploy Button in the top right corner and begin experimenting!

Potential Node-Red Installation Issues on Windows

For Node-Red installations on Windows using Node.JS v0.12, you may run into missing compiler dependencies from npm and see MSBUILD errors. Installing Microsoft Visual Studio Community should fix this issue.

Node.JS on Windows behind a Corporate Proxy Server

If you are using Node.JS on Windows behind a corporate proxy server, you will likely run into issues with node programs and npm. Run the following commands to inform node of your proxy settings (modify the values to fit your proxy setup):

set HTTP_PROXY =http: set HTTPS_PROXY =http: npm config set proxy http: npm config set https-proxy http:

If authentication is required by your proxy, you may need to use the following syntax:

set HTTP_PROXY=http:// domain % 5 Cuser: password @myproxy.myproxydomain.com:port set HTTPS_PROXY=http:// domain % 5 Cuser: password @myproxy.myproxydomain.com:port npm config set proxy http:// domain % 5 Cuser: password @myproxy.myproxydomain.com:port npm config set https-proxy http:// domain % 5 Cuser: password @myproxy.myproxydomain.com:port

To undo these changes for use outside of a proxied environment run

set HTTP_PROXY= set HTTPS_PROXY= npm config delete proxy npm config delete https-proxy

Feedback and Support

For feedback or support on the Firebase Nodes, please submit issues to the Github issue tracker.

For more information, feedback, or community support on Node-Red, see the Node-Red Website, Google groups forum, and Github Repository.

