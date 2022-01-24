node-red-contrib-cron-plus
A flexible scheduler (cron, solar events, simple dates) node for Node-RED with full dynamic control and Timezone support
QUICK DEMO...
FEATURES
- Schedule by CRON, date sequences and solar events (with offset)
- A human readable description of your expression is provided as you type.
-
- An Easy Expression Builder to aid cron novices
-
- Multiple schedules can be entered by the node editor UI or dynamically at runtime
- Send a default payload or any of the following: timestamp, string, number, boolean, flow variable, global variable, JSON, Buffer or Env variable as the output.
- Example CRON expressions provided in the dropdown to get you started
- Map popup to help you enter coordinates for solar events
- NOTE: Map is 100% CDN dynamic and requires and internet connection. If there is no internet, the popup will provide information to help you get location coordinates from another source
-
- Option to separate command responses from output 1 to separate 2nd output
- Fan out option to separate each static schedule to its own output (dynamic and command responses are sent on last 2 output pins) (as of V1.4.0)
- Settable output variable (normally
msg.payload but it is up to you)
- Inject-like button to fire the node (available when only one schedule is added)
- View dynamically created schedules in the node editor UI
- Additional info about the triggered schedule is always sent in the output message in
msg.cronplus
- NOTE: if the payload is to "Default Payload", then the content of
msg.cronplus is moved to
msg.payload
- Node status updates to show the next event
- NOTE: the status indicator will be shown as a "ring" for dynamic schedules or shown as a "dot" for static schedules
- Full flexibility & dynamic control.
- Ability to control via simple topic commands. Examples include...
- remove, remove-all, remove-all-dynamic, remove-all-static, remove-active, remove-active-dynamic, remove-active-static, remove-inactive, remove-inactive-dynamic, remove-inactive-static
- list, list-all, list-all-dynamic, list-all-static, list-active, list-active-dynamic, list-active-static, list-inactive, list-inactive-dynamic, list-inactive-static
- export, export-all, export-all-dynamic, export-all-static, export-active, export-active-dynamic, export-active-static, export-inactive, export-inactive-dynamic, export-inactive-static
- stop, stop-all, stop-all-dynamic, stop-all-static
- start, start-all, start-all-dynamic, start-all-static
- pause, pause-all, pause-all-dynamic, pause-all-static
- Ability to add, remove, list, export, stop, start, pause schedules by a command payload input. Examples include...
- add - add one or more dynamic schedules
- describe - describe solar events or cron expression (without the need to add a schedule)
- Recognises system clock changes and recalculates schedules
- Demo flows demonstrating many of the capabilities. Import via node-red menu > import > examples.
- Optional timezone setting supporting UTC and Region/Area (e.g. Europe/London)
Install
-
Easiest...
Use the Manage Palette > Install option from the menu inside node-red
-
Harder...
Alternatively in your Node-RED user directory, typically ~/.node-red, run
Run the following command in the root directory of your Node-RED install.
(Usually this is
~/.node-red or
%userprofile%\.node-red).
Install from GIT
npm install Steve-Mcl/node-red-contrib-cron-plus
Install from NPM
npm install node-red-contrib-cron-plus
Alternatively, install from a folder
npm install c:/tempfolder/node-red-contrib-cron-plus
Or simply copy the folder
node-red-contrib-cron-plus into a folder named
nodes inside your node-red folder then
cd into
nodes/node-red-contrib-cron-plus and execute
npm install
Acknowledgements
Dependencies