Hyperledger Composer

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

As of the 29th August 2019, the Hyperledger Composer project is in deprecated status. None of the maintainers are actively developing new features. None of the maintainers are actively providing support via GitHub issues. However, if you wish to submit code changes via pull requests, these will be merged.

It is highly recommended that you use Hyperledger Fabric v1.4+ instead, which features significant improvements to the developer experience, including a new programming model.

More information available here: What's new in Hyperledger Fabric v1.4

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

Collection of useful tools and utilities when working with Hyperledger Composer

composer-protobuf is a utility that maps from Composer models to protobufs

fabric-dev-servers is a set of scripts to download and stand-up a local Hyperledger Fabric Instance. Letting you develop using Composer but with a real fabric.

node-red-contrib-hyperledger-composer is a set of node-red nodes to interact with Composer. Great for IoT solutions.

composer-wallet-redis is an implementation of the wallet API to permit Network Cards to be stored in the redis server

composer-wallet-cloudant is an implementation of the wallet API to permit Network Cards to be stored using IBM Cloudant

composer-wallet-ibmcos is an implementation of the wallet API to permit Network Cards to be stored using IBM Cloud Object Storage

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.